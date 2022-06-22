The N.C. Baseball Coaches Association has named South Brunswick’s Aubrey Smith its Pitcher of the Year.
Two of Smith’s teammates are also on 32-player team: Cameron Burgess and Walker Jenkins. They also were all-state selections in 2021.
Smith, a senior, was 11-2 with an ERA of 1.90. In 73.2 innings, he gave up 63 hits and 20 earned runs. He walked 14 and struck out 99. He gave up two extra-base hits. Opposing teams’ OBP was .220.
Smith batted .358 and had 31 RBIs. Of his 34 hits, 17 were for extra bases: one triple, six home runs and 10 doubles. His doubles and home runs were second most on the Cougar team. His OBP was .431.
Jenkins, a junior center fielder, batted .527 (49 of 93) in 30 games. Of his 49 hits, 25 were for extra bases: two triples, 10 home runs and 13 doubles. He scored 49 of South’s 228 runs. His OBP was .628.
Burgess, a senior, was 8-0 with an ERA of 1.09. In 57.2 innings, he gave up 49 hits and nine earned runs. He walked 19 and struck out 81. He gave up no extra-base hits. Opposing teams’ OBP was .296.
Burgess batted .378 and had 35 RBIs, second most on the Cougar team. He hit four home runs. His OBP was .466.
The NCBCA 3A Player of the Year is Southern Nash’s Landen Baker. Three players from South Rowan, the team that beat South Brunswick in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship series, are also all-state selections: Ty Hubbard, Kane Kepley and Haiden Leffew.
Three other players from the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference are on the 4A all-state team: Bromley Thornton of New Hanover, Sean Smith of New Hanover and Connor Kane of Laney.