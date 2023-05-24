Let’s start this week’s report by reminding everyone that this will be Memorial Day weekend. Monday will be a great time to gather your family together for a cookout, but be sure to pause a minute or two to remember why it is a holiday. This is the day we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while in service to our great country. We owe our freedoms and way of life to them. Find a way that suits you and your family to remember and honor them.

Memorial Day weekend is the busiest of the spring beach holidays and that tradition should continue again this year in spite of a less than stellar weather forecast. The weather will probably be windy, at least until the middle of the weekend and while there is a chance for showers every day, no days are currently forecast to be rainouts.