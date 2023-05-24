Let’s start this week’s report by reminding everyone that this will be Memorial Day weekend. Monday will be a great time to gather your family together for a cookout, but be sure to pause a minute or two to remember why it is a holiday. This is the day we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while in service to our great country. We owe our freedoms and way of life to them. Find a way that suits you and your family to remember and honor them.
Memorial Day weekend is the busiest of the spring beach holidays and that tradition should continue again this year in spite of a less than stellar weather forecast. The weather will probably be windy, at least until the middle of the weekend and while there is a chance for showers every day, no days are currently forecast to be rainouts.
I hate to mention it, but hurricane season begins June 1 and there is already a system being monitored. The National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) added Disturbance 1 to their map just above the Bahamas on Sunday. The good news is they expect it to encounter adverse conditions over the next few days and are not anticipating it to strengthen in the next five days.
A source I use for much of my tropical weather information is Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com). Mike Boylan is not a meteorologist, but a self-proclaimed weather nerd. His website began with monitoring the models that predicted the courses hurricanes and tropical storms would follow and has grown into a very comprehensive tropical weather site that gathers information from a host of forecasters. If you aren’t occasionally checking Mike’s Weather Page already, you might want to give it a look-see. There is a lot of useful information.
Mike is concerned that Disturbance 1 or a second weak coastal low may hang around into Memorial Day weekend and at least keep the weather confused off the southeastern U.S. The NOAA offshore forecast agrees with the confused weather that includes showers, thunderstorms and winds ranging up to 30 knots through Friday, but has the winds slowly falling out over the weekend and maybe being low enough to fish offshore Sunday and Monday.
This weekend will be the largest crowd of the spring. There will be more people than at Easter, but not quite as many as for the Fourth of July week. Many places were already crowded this week and they’ll be more crowded next week. There will be lines everywhere, especially at the gas pumps for refueling your boat, and making some left turns will be nearly impossible unless a good Samaritan driver stops and waves you across. Plan in advance, use common sense, take your chill pills and keep in mind that things will speed up to the dull roar of summer beginning Tuesday.
Those unrelenting winds just won’t go away. There were a few days that were suitable for fishing offshore during the past week, but only a few, and we didn’t receive a bunch of pictures. Unfortunately, the early forecast is for more of the same this week. Don’t be foolish and challenge the weather just because fishing is good. It’s painful, but be safe and wait until the sea conditions are good.
The Marine Fisheries Commission is meeting this week in Beaufort and they’ve got a busy agenda. Their meeting begins on Wednesday evening, with a session just for public comment. There is a little more time allocated for public comment Thursday morning and then they get into the business. There is a link to the agenda and to steam the meeting on the MFC/DMF website at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission.
Two items that are very important to recreational fishermen are setting the 2023 season and limits for flounder and what will happen with speckled trout. The Division of Marine Fisheries director has the authority to set these seasons and regulations by proclamation, but it appears she is waiting to see a consensus by the MFC. A source at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said to plan on a shorter flounder season than in 2022 because of catching more during 2022 than the allocation.
Hopefully the 2023 flounder season dates and limits will be announced soon. There is also anxious anticipation regarding what will happen with speckled trout fishing. Fishermen who come to the coast specifically to fish need to know so they can book lodging, fishing trips, dockage and more. This is more than simply fishing; it also affects the coastal economy.
I am happy to report that there is a dredge working in Lockwood Folly Inlet. This isn’t one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges that we usually see working in the inlet, but the Miss Katie, which is part of the Dare County Dredging Consortium, and has been loaned to us to get Lockwood Folly Inlet back to safely useable while their Oregon and Hatteras Inlets are in good shape. There are details about how this came about that will be covered elsewhere, but I can say it is the first time Lockwood Folly Inlet has been dredged by other than one of the Corps of Engineers dredges – and it is none too late!
We hope everyone is taking advantage of the warming weather and improving weather conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
All the fishermen that regularly send info for this page are united in being ready for the winds to subside. It seems that every year the March winds hold on longer and it’s now the end of May and they’re still here. There are fish to be caught, but we need reasonable sea conditions to be chasing them.
Dolphin have arrived in full force and many are being caught on the few days each week that the sea conditions allow heading offshore. The catch would increase if the weather would get straightened out. We’ve been dealing with wind since March and this week Mother Nature has thrown in the extra hurdle of a tropical or sub-tropical disturbance. I won’t go into the slight differences between tropical and subtropical, but neither is good. What they both mean to fishermen wanting to get offshore to catch fish is simply wind and rain, with the potential for thunderstorms.
The increasing number of dolphin have made them the number one offshore catch. Every boat that makes the trip is reporting double digits and some have reported limits and near limits. That’s a lot of meat when the limit is 10 dolphin per person up to a max of 54 per boat.
Dolphin may appear at any time, but are attracted to floating things. Grass or weed lines are a favorite, but the winds and rough seas have kept them broken up. There are still dolphin around them, but fishing is hard as fishermen must keep reeling baits in to clean the grass off them. Other floating things that attract dolphin can be as simple as several floats tied together or floating trash. One day we caught a dozen that were hanging out around a palm tree. It pays to keep a lookout for these kinds of things when fishing for dolphin.
Offshore fishermen are still catching a few wahoo and tuna. The tuna are mostly blackfins, but occasionally a yellowfin or bigeye joins them in the fish box.
Grouper and the multiple other species of offshore bottom fish are biting too. The season for red grouper has been closed for spawning and will open on June 1. Red grouper are a big part of the catch locally and we expect to see many pictures of them shortly after the season opens next Thursday. The better offshore bottom fishing is 30 plus miles offshore, so the wind is also a major factor with it. Other bottom fish catches include black sea bass, porgies, grunts, triggerfish, and beeliners. There are also amberjack and cobia in the catch, plus sometimes kings, dolphin and more will hit light lines floated in the current behind the boat.
King mackerel have been around for several months and are spread from the pier ends out to Frying Pan Tower. There have been a lot caught, but there haven’t been an abundance of really large ones so far. Fishermen on the piers have caught some weighing into the mid-30s, but not a 40-pounder yet. The tournament that was held Saturday included many of the best fishermen in the area and they only weighed a single king that surpassed 40 pounds. There were many in the 20s, but not the load of 30-pounders that are usually caught. These kings could arrive at any time.
Spanish mackerel are spread from just beyond the breakers to several miles offshore and are biting well. Most are being caught trolling small spoons like Clarkspoons in size 00 and 0 and Drone Spoons in size 000. Some are being caught by locating a school and casting jigs and some are attacking smaller live baits. There are still some Atlantic bonito feeding in the same areas as the Spanish, but they could be gone at any time. Atlantic bonito like the same lures as Spanish and for both trolling or retrieving, the speed is quick. If they want it, you won’t reel it away from them.
I heard from someone who had this happen last week, so I’ll mention it again. There may be small kings feeding with Spanish mackerel. Learn the difference as the size and number regulations are different. Spanish mackerel must be 12 inches long, fork length (tip of nose to the middle of the fork in the tail) and fishermen may keep 15 each. King mackerel must be 24 inches, fork length, and fishermen may only keep three each. There are differences in the lateral line, body shape and teeth, but the easiest way to differentiate between the two is to check for a black spot at the front of the forward dorsal fin. If it has one, it’s a Spanish and if the dorsal is all gray, it’s a king.
Pier fishermen are catching too. There were some kings, a few large Spanish and more caught by the live bait fishermen at the ends of the piers. Expectations are for one of those fishermen to land a cobia or tarpon at any time. Cobia are already spread from S.C to the Outer Banks and the water has warmed enough the first tarpon could be moving through at any time.
Closer in on the piers the word is the trout action is picking up. This involves suspending a live bait a foot or two above the bottom. The most popular way to do this is under a cork, but it can also be done with a dropshot type rig. Shrimp are the preferred live bait, but some are caught using minnows. Some folks also catch them using shrimp shaped soft plastics.
Fishermen plying the bottom from the piers and in the surf are catching a mixture that includes whiting, pompano, bluefish, blowfish, trout, red drum and black drum, plus some small sharks, skates and stingrays. Pieces of shrimp have been the most productive baits, but some have been caught on cut fish and pieces of squid. This fishing isn’t hot, but it is happening and someone who fishes a complete tide should be able to catch enough for supper.
There are some gray trout, flounder, black drum and red drum holding on the nearshore wrecks and artificial reefs. Flounder season is closed and they must be released. The limit on gray trout is a single fish as it is with red drum, who must also be in an 18 to 27 inch slot. Black drum have a more liberal limit. Surprises caught in these locations include Spanish mackerel, king mackerel and large red drum.
The river has been too rough several days for crossing it to the creeks and bays behind Bald Head Island, but inshore fishermen are still finding some speckled trout, red drum, black drum and flounder in the creeks on the mainland side and those off the Intracoastal Waterway down to Lockwood Folly. Trout are still the primary part of this catch for most fishermen, but they have spread out in the warming waters and sometimes it takes trying several spots to find them. Most fishermen report they are catching trout more consistently using live baits, but they are hitting lures also. The preferred live bait is a frisky, wiggling shrimp and the most popular way to fish them is suspended a foot or two above the bottom under a cork. This can be drifted through the strike zone until the cork suddenly disappears.
Both drum like live baits too, plus they will eat pieces of shrimp, crab and cut bait and red drum will also hit a variety of lures. Look for places where the water flow and therefore the movement of bait is concentrated. Creek mouths and points are the most obvious, but oyster rocks, sand bars and mud bars alter the tidal flow too. Red drum may feed shallow all day, but trout and black drum usually retreat to deeper water as the sun rises in the sky. Flounder season is closed and they must be released. They may be deeper or shallow and a lot are caught incidentally by red drum fishermen.
As the restrictions grow on other species, more fishermen are sharpening their fishing skills with sheepshead. Sheepshead are welcome guests on the dinner table, but they can be difficult to get there. Even large sheepshead have a subtle bite that is often missed by the fisherman. Fishing braided line helps, but they are master bait thieves. Sheepshead like vertical structure like dock and bridge pilings, bulkheads and such. The most popular bait for sheepshead is fiddler crabs and most of the local tackle shops carry them. I also like using sea urchins for bait, but you’ll have to gather them yourself.
Last week I talked a little about how to fish topwater lures. This week I’ll offer some tips on fishing suspending lures. The suspending lures I’m most familiar with are the MirrOdine Series from MirrOlure. These small, pogy-shaped lures will sink to somewhere between 18 to 30 inches, depending on the salinity of the water, and hold there. Twitching them causes them to rise a little.
There are several sizes and I like the 17 MR, which is the next to smallest, for trout and the 27MR, which is the next to largest for red drum. Cast the lure a little up current of where the fish are holding and let the current take it to them, while occasionally twitching it. This is a natural speed and it works well. These lures fish so well they might even catch without any action from you. Give them a try and see for yourself.
Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department will offer its popular surf fishing class three more times this year, with the next one being Friday and Saturday, June 16-17. The classes are two parts, with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive, that is followed on Saturday with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: June 16-17, September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-2785518. These classes fill in advance and it is wise to register as soon as you decide which date works best.
First aid seminar
The second of two seminars offered by America’s Boating Club of Southport will be held Saturday, June 3. The first seminar was on using your IOS or Android device as an aid to navigation. This seminar is titled Emergency Medicine for Boaters and Other Coastal Residents and has potential to be invaluable. It will cover things from tick and spider bites to fractures, near drownings and lots more. The information will be presented in an easy to understand manner by a physician with years of experience with coastal medicine.
This seminar will be Saturday, June 3, at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, 4104 Airport Road, Southport and begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $15 and this includes a copy of all presentation materials. Reservations are required. For more information or to register, Contact Max Sykes at hmsykes@atmc.net.
Time to see coyotes
Biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say this time of year is when people are most likely to spot coyotes. Coyotes are common throughout North Carolina, including in cities and suburbs, but often go unnoticed because they are skilled at avoiding people. In late spring, however, coyote parents are busy raising their young pups, which means more hours scouting for food and more opportunities for people to catch a glimpse of one.
While coyotes usually raise their young in secluded areas, keeping a litter of pups well-fed and healthy means covering plenty of ground to find enough food. Coyotes will roam a large area, crossing through neighborhoods and business districts, looking for an easy meal. Coyotes mostly eat rodents, rabbits, insects, fruit, and carrion, but will also dine on pet food and table scraps left outside.
Seeing a coyote in a residential area shouldn’t cause alarm, as attacks on humans are very rare, and coyotes actually help to keep rodent populations in check. However, concerns for small pets, such as cats and small-breed dogs, may be valid as these animals can easily be mistaken for a coyote’s natural prey. For this reason, small pets should always be closely supervised when outdoors, or kept behind a dog-proof fence that is at least six feet tall and prevents digging underneath.
“Using a six-foot leash is an excellent way to protect small pets when they’re outside,” advises Falyn Owens, extension biologist for the Wildlife Commission. “If you notice a coyote watching or following you during a walk, pick up your pet and haze the coyote until it leaves. Your physical presence can be a powerful deterrent for a curious coyote.”
In neighborhoods, residents can make the area less attractive to coyotes by removing easy food sources and actively scaring off any coyotes they see. Teaching a coyote to have a healthy fear of people is a great way to discourage unwanted behavior and foster coexistence.
Owens offers these tips to deter coyotes:
• Keep cats and small dogs on a leash or harness whenever they are outside. Backyard poultry should be kept in a predator-proof coop and run.
• Feed pets inside and keep food waste in secure containers. If you feed pets outside, set specific feeding times and remove the dishes and spilled food afterward.
• Keep fruit and bird seed off the ground. These foods can attract rodents and wildlife that prey on them.
• Haze coyotes seen around homes and businesses. Scaring coyotes away teaches them these areas are off limits and that people should be avoided.
Pup season brings an added factor to interacting with coyotes. While a coyote will typically leave the area when confronted by a human, one that has vulnerable pups nearby is more likely to stand its ground.
“This time of year, if you pass through a brushy or wooded area and notice a coyote watching you or following you at a distance, it could have a den nearby,” said Owens. “Calmly leave the area and notify others if you are near a public trail.” Coyotes use dens only as a nursery for newborn pups. As soon as the pups can survive outside of the den, the coyotes will abandon it and move on.”
If you have questions about interactions with coyotes, visit www.ncwildlife.org/coyote or contact the NC Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 866-318-2401 or email HWI@ncwildlife.org.
Tournament Tidbits
The first of three tournaments of the Southern Division of the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Tournament Series was held Saturday with weigh-in at American Fish in Southport. Fishing was a bit of a question mark as nasty weather and stiff winds had kept fishermen off the water for a few days. Still, the Tide One On crew managed to find a 40.31-pound king to claim the win. C-Sick finished in second place with a 29.25-pounder and Blew By U was third at 28.58 pounds. Whitney Crisp earned Top Lady Angler honors, with Jeff Crouch earning Top Senior Angler Horons and the Top Junior Angler award was shared by Carson and Hudson fishing on Tide One On.
The Brunswick County Fishing Club held its annual Crab Crusher Slam tournament on Saturday from their clubhouse in Sunset Harbor. This tournament is for red drum, black drum, and sheepshead, three species that eat crabs. Participants are allowed to weigh one fish of each species or one fish of one species and two fish of one of the other species. The Tight Quarters Fishing Team scored the win with 12.29 pounds in aggregate weight that included the largest fish of the tournament, a 7.15 pound sheepshead. Gator Tough finished in second place with 10.89 pounds while Sea Bacon was roughly half a pound behind at 10.24 pounds to claim third place.
The Fisherman’s Post Ocean Isle Inshore Classic was also held Saturday from the Ocean Isle Fishing Center in Ocean Isle. This tournament features red drum, but had extra prizes for trout and the aggregate weight of two red drum. Killin’ Time claimed the win with a fat red drum that weighed 7.59 pounds. They also added another 6.52-pounder to also win the red drum aggregate weight. Clay Morphis and the Pork Chop crew finished in second place with a 7.47-pound red drum that also earned Top Senior Angler honors for Morphis. The Goof Off finished in third place with another seven pounder. Their 7.11-pound red drum also earned Top Lady Angler honors for Deana Rivers and Top Junior Angler honors for Trevor Rivers.
Good fishing!