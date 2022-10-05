We had an unwanted and unwelcome visitor last week. His name was Ian and he wasn’t nice. However, we should be thankful that he didn’t come directly here and wasn’t any worse. The way he kept sliding east after leaving Florida was concerning. His was a track of numerous bobs and weaves that resulted in land contact points that were very similar to Hurricane Charley in 2004.
While we sustained some wind damage and plenty of water damage, we escaped the brunt of the storm. One report said the wind was sustained locally at 58 mph, with gusts to 83 mph. That’s more than enough for me. I said last week it was a system to watch and was hoping I was wrong, but…
One of the most significant delays locally was the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament. It was postponed until this weekend. The captain’s meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 6, with fishing following on Friday and Saturday and the awards ceremony Saturday night. There is no doubt that postponing the tournament was the right thing to do. However, I am concerned that any time a tournament is postponed the participation drops and this weekend there is another highly regarded tournament scheduled for right across the state line in North Myrtle Beach.
There is some good news in this though for fishermen who had planned to fish both the U.S. Open and the Rumble in the Jungle. The U.S. Open will fish Friday and Saturday, while the Rumble in the Jungle will fish Saturday and Sunday. Fishermen can fish Friday in the U.S. Open, Sunday in the Rumble in the Jungle and decide which tournament their Saturday catch places best in and go to that one on Saturday.
The U.S. Open has posted online to remind everyone that their primary prizes are guaranteed and will be paid as posted regardless of the number of entries. The secondary Tournaments within the Tournament are not required and are always based on the number of entries. The Rumble in the Jungle guarantees its first place prize and the prize for the largest king caught by a boat with a single engine. The remaining prizes and Tournaments within the Tournament are paid based on the number of participants.
The Wilmington Boat Show was held as scheduled, but with all displays moved inside the Wilmington Convention Center. The promoters said it was a bit testy on Friday, but people still attended. When the weather cleared Saturday morning, there was a waiting line when the show opened. I presented fishing seminars there on Saturday and Sunday and was pleasantly surprised at the number of folks who attended. It was well more than I expected after the storm. Several times the seminar room was full. Thanks to all for coming out and I hope you found the boats, gear, services or whatever you were looking for. Heck, it was good to see everyone, even those just escaping being trapped indoors on Friday.
I hate to be the bearer of potential bad news, but there are two systems on the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) website Monday morning. Disturbance 1 doesn’t appear it will be a problem as it has passed the Cabo Verde Islands and is projected to swing into open ocean. Disturbance 2 showed first Sunday morning and was given a low probability of further formation over the next five days. However, Monday morning that probability was upgraded to a 40% chance of further strengthening in the next five days. This is the one I’m concerned with.
Disturbance 2 is low in the southwest Atlantic and heading towards the Windward Islands on a track very similar to the first few days of Hurricane Ian. The current models have it moving west into Central America, but we should remember that several of the models also showed this track early before Hurricane Ian strengthened. It took Hurricane Ian a few days to decide to strengthen and then it wandered away from its forecast track numerous times before crossing Florida and making a second landfall just down the coast in South Carolina. Mike’s Weather Page advises to never trust a system in this area. I anticipate the National Hurricane Center and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) will be following this system closely.
Flounder season closed at 11:59 p.m. Friday night and some fishermen braved the winds and rain on Friday to catch one more. The catch for this season was excellent through Thursday, with many folks catching their largest flounder ever. Many nice flounder were caught during the month-long season and a surprising number were on the heavy side of 5 pounds, with many reaching double-digit weights. It will be interesting to see what the Division of Marine Fisheries projects as the total catch and how that compares to the allocation.
Our next concern is for striped mullet. Division of Marine Fisheries biologists have determined that mullet are overfished and overfishing is occurring. Being overfished means that too many fish are being removed from the fishery for it to sustain its numbers or grow and overfishing means this over catch is ongoing. A scoping period is currently underway to determine the primary management strategy for Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fisheries Management Plan to have a long-term sustainable harvest in the striped mullet fishery. Interested parties have until this Friday, October 7, to comment on this. More details and several means to comment are below.
Fall keeps teasing us with cool mornings, but they are only a few at a time and then we warm back up and have hot days. The forecast for this week is for most mornings to be in the 50s, with warming into the upper-70s, which are the fall temps we’ve been waiting for. There also is a lot of sun in the forecast, which will help with drying out. The winds aren’t supposed to be bad either, with some 5-10 knot southerly breezes for the first day of the U.S. Open, then a little stronger northeast winds for Saturday and Sunday. This may be the week that fall decides to stay.
In keeping with the idea of fall cooling, the water temperature dropped significantly in the past week. The nearshore ocean water and water inside the inlets had been holding in the upper-70s to around 80, but no more. Monday morning, most of these same monitors showed 70 to 73 degrees. There weren’t any places in the 60s yet, but if the weather stays cool, it won’t be long. Moving off the beaches the water warms into the mid-70s at a few miles and to 78 at the buoy near Frying Pan Tower. You can check these water temps at the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program website at www.cormp.org.
Our Oak Island piers withstood the storm and reopened Saturday. Unfortunately, several of the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach piers weren’t so lucky. I’m sorry for them and the folks who like to fish from them. On a positive note, the fish are already biting again from our Oak Island piers.
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Flounder season wrapped up Friday and there are stories of a few fishermen braving the winds and rains to make their final catch for the year. Most admitted they were on docks, piers or the bank, rather than in boats, but they showed they were dedicated and determined. Those fishermen dedicated (crazy) enough to go fishing Friday deserve those final day flounder.
Commercial fishermen that gig or catch their flounder by hook and line will get a few more days of flounder fishing. After the final tally was done when the season was closed abruptly on September 22, there was a little bit of allocation that hadn’t been caught. The season will reopen, just for gigs and hook and line beginning September 30. These fishermen will have a 50 fish per person per day limit until the remaining allocation has been caught or at 6 a.m. on October 13.
The commercial season for catching flounder in pound nets opened in the northern N.C. fishing area on September 15 and in the Central and Southern management areas on October 1. Pound netters have a 1,000 pound daily limit. This season will close by proclamation when the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries determines the allocation will be caught.
Last week was supposed to be the week of the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament, but Hurricane Ian spoiled that party. The tournament will now be held this weekend, October 6-8, with all other details remaining the same. Unfortunately, this reschedule puts the U.S. Open in conflict with the Rumble in the Jungle King Mackerel Tournament that will be held in Little River the same weekend and tournament 3 of the Northern Division of the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Challenge, which will be held in Morehead City.
Saturday is the common day in all three tournaments. It is the only scheduled day for Tournament 3 of the Northern Division of the Cape Lookout Shootout. The U.S. Open fishes Friday and Saturday and the Rumble in the Jungle fishes Saturday and Sunday. Several enterprising fishermen said they liked all three tournaments and would decide how they could fish at least one day of two of them. One fisherman said these tournaments are all part of different tournament series and his fishing team is planning to fish all three. He said they would fish the U.S. Open on Friday, the Cape Lookout Shootout on Saturday and the Rumble in the Jungle on Sunday. Wow, that’s dedication.
With that said, how did the passing of Hurricane Ian affect the kings? The general consensus is that the larger waves stirred up the bottom closer to the beaches and pushed the kings that were there offshore to cleaner water. It will have been a week by the first fishing day on Friday and this could be settled out and kings move back closer in. There will be fishermen checking it out by mid-week and we’ll know when the tournaments end.
I have two other concerns. First is how did the larger waves affect the bait and where will it be? The other is with rainwater runoff into the ocean this week. The Lockwood Folly River doesn’t go far inland and it may clear by then. However, the Cape Fear River runs inland to Lake Jordan and the Raleigh area and may still be flushing by this weekend. Remember there is a difference between dirty water and water that is dark or off color. Fish will stay and feed in water that is clean, but off color, but will usually move from dirty water.
There are similar concerns for Spanish mackerel. Hopefully the passing of Hurricane Ian didn’t begin their southbound migration early and they’ll return to the beach. Spanish fishing was excellent prior to the storm, with some lucky fishermen even catching them while surf fishing.
There haven’t been any reports from offshore bottom fishermen or blue water trollers in a while. Expectations are those fish are there and hungry – and will be biting when fishermen return offshore. There should be some reports for next week.
While many fishermen expected the surf and pier bottom fishing to be off for a few days while the surf zone cleared, there were people fishing over the weekend and some were catching. The catches, which were mostly bluefish, black drum, whiting, croakers and such had a few bright spots with some red drum in the surf and more. One of the unexpected surprises was the 1-pound, 10-ounce citation size croaker caught Saturday at Oak Island Pier by Terrence Jenkins of Wilmington. This fishing should get better almost daily.
The cooling water has more large red drum moving our way. The size for a release citation is 40 inches and up and there are already a good number of that size. They should continue to get larger and a few catches that surpass 50 inches are expected. The passing of Hurricane Ian didn’t seem to affect these fish, except maybe to push some out of the central and northeastern N.C. sounds and get them headed our way.
These big fish will eat live and dead baits and also hit jigs. Several fishermen reported they grabbed the jigs they were bottom bouncing for flounder at the nearshore ocean wrecks and artificial reefs over the past several weeks. While it isn’t required here yet, the very short leader, large circle hook rig required for night fishing in the Pamlico Sound is a good choice for fishing live or dead baits. It hooks the drum in the lower jaw the great majority of the time and makes for easy removal. All red drum longer than 27 inches must be released, so the ease of releasing them deserves consideration.
While at the Wilmington Boat Show Sunday afternoon, a fisherman that attended one of my seminars said that flounder hadn’t realized their season had closed. He said he fished Saturday afternoon and again Sunday morning before heading to the show and caught flounder, including several he estimated were heavier than 5 pounds. Flounder season has closed and all of them must be released again.
There is also red drum, black drum and speckled trout action inside the inlets. Some folks thought the rainwater runoff might slow this action, but it appears the cooling water temps made the fish hungry and feeding was more important than hiding from dirty water. The fishermen who gave it a try Saturday and Sunday were pleasantly surprised with their catches.
Both drum and speckled trout like live baits. The consensus is they like live shrimp best and suspending them under a cork is the preferred way to fish them. Shrimp can also be fished on the bottom, but that suits minnows better.
Drum are scavengers and will also eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait – as long as it’s fresh. Older baits or bait that has been refrozen just don’t catch as well. Occasionally trout or flounder will pick up pieces of cut bait or shrimp, but that’s not something to count on.
Trout and red drum will also hit lures, but black drum only occasionally. Fishing topwater lures is exciting and fun as you often see the fish make its lunge at the lure. This has been mostly early morning fishing during the heat of the summer, but with the water cooling they’ll hit on top later in the day. Some fishermen believe that hard lures will catch larger fish than soft lures and that may be a fair generality, but the current N.C. state record speckled trout, of 12 pounds plus, was caught on a soft plastic jerk bait. Fish whichever you’re more comfortable using.
Offering places to catch trout and drum seems like a broken record, but these are the places they tend to congregate. I’ll suggest creek mouths as the top place to find them because creek mouths are easy to find. Most fishermen prefer the falling tide as it carries the bait out of the creek, but that bait had to swim in at some point and it did that on the rising tide. Don’t just concentrate on the opening of the creek mouth, but cast into the creek some and make some casts along the bank of the larger creek or river in each direction. Other spots to find drum and trout are along points, oyster rocks and other places that disrupt the currents, plus holes or around structure that allow them to hide in attack mode without having to fight the current.
Scales and Tales runs each week through Thanksgiving and we like to fill the page with pictures from readers.
Flounder catch
The North Carolina recreational flounder season wrapped up last Friday, September 30, as Hurricane Ian crawled ashore just across the border in South Carolina. Prior to that, fishermen had been taking to the water in droves wanting a chance to catch one of the state’s most highly sought-after species. Graham Guthrie didn’t have a huge fish when he caught a 23-inch southern flounder near the Oak Island Lighthouse, but it was one of the most unique in the state. Guthrie’s flounder had been tagged with a satellite pop-off tag in October of 2021 near Hatteras.
The satellite tag popped-off in January 2022 and transmitted data to the satellite. The flounder was outside of Drum Inlet, in the Atlantic Ocean between Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras at this time. Guthrie’s southern flounder is one of many southern flounder tagged in a collaborative satellite tagging project between researchers at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and University of North Carolina at Wilmington to track southern flounder migratory movements.
To learn more about North Carolina’s Tagging Program visit the Tagging Program page of the NCDMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/fish-tagging-program. Fishermen can report tagged fish online at https://deq.nc.gov/report-tagged-fish.
Cobia limit reduced
When the 2022 cobia season opened on May 1, the limit for fishermen on private boats was one cobia per fisherman per day and a maximum of two cobia per private recreational boat. On July 1 at 12:01 a.m., that regulation changed and the limit for private recreational boats reduced to one cobia per boat, regardless of how many fishermen are aboard.
The individual cobia limit is one cobia per day. However, effective July 1, that is also the boat limit for private recreational boats. For-Hire boats (charter boats) may possess 1 cobia per person per day up to a maximum of four cobia, if there are four or more fishermen aboard. It is unlawful to possess cobia less than 36 inches fork length (tip of lower jaw to the middle of the fork in the tail).
These size and number limits run through December 31, 2022 unless the season is closed earlier by proclamation. The season may be closed by proclamation if the annual allocation is deemed to have been caught. More information on cobia and all other size and number limits are available in the fishing regulations at www.ncdmf.net.
Good fishing!