We had an unwanted and unwelcome visitor last week. His name was Ian and he wasn’t nice. However, we should be thankful that he didn’t come directly here and wasn’t any worse. The way he kept sliding east after leaving Florida was concerning. His was a track of numerous bobs and weaves that resulted in land contact points that were very similar to Hurricane Charley in 2004.

While we sustained some wind damage and plenty of water damage, we escaped the brunt of the storm. One report said the wind was sustained locally at 58 mph, with gusts to 83 mph. That’s more than enough for me. I said last week it was a system to watch and was hoping I was wrong, but…