WILMINGTON — New Hanover defeated South Brunswick 28-13 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game Friday night at Legion Stadium.
Each team had three turnovers before New Hanover clinched the victory by scoring a touchdown with 3 minutes, 24 seconds left.
New Hanover, a 4A team, is 2-0 in the conference, 4-1 overall. South, a 3A team, is 0-2 in the conference, 3-2 overall.
The Cougars opened the game with three substitute starters, as coach Rocky Lewis disciplined three seniors. Junior receiver Jordan Davis was unable to play because of an injury. Through four games he led South receivers in yardage (382), yards per game (95.5) and touchdown catches (four).
The Wildcats scored on their first possession. The key play was a 73-yard pass to the Cougar 11. New Hanover scored two plays later, taking a 7-0 lead with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats were in the end zone 61 seconds later after it blocked a punt, extending their lead to 14-0.
South scored on its ensuing possession, a 17-play drive that covered 80 yards. Junior quarterback Jameson Prince scored on a 2-yard run with 8:44 left in the half. The PAT kick caromed off the left upright.
In the drive, Prince converted a fourth down near midfield. Two plays later, he completed an 11-yard pass to senior tight end Bazil Abram at the 34. Three runs by senior running back Antwan Thompson gained yardage to the 8. Prince completed a 6-yard pass to junior receiver Mark Bishop before scoring the touchdown.
The Wildcats scored the final points of the half after intercepting a pass with 3:01 left. Despite a holding penalty that moved it back to the South 40, New Hanover scored on a 19-yard pass with 1:28 left. The PAT gave New Hanover a 21-6 lead.
The Cougars’ defense forced three consecutive turnovers in the second half as it cut the lead to 21-13.
The Wildcats’ first drive of the second half ended when Cougar defensive back Brantley Baker intercepted a pass at the goal line. This was the second successive game in which he intercepted a pass at the goal line.
New Hanover forced the Cougars to punt, but the Wildcats’ possession ended when senior linebacker Brendan Hoagland recovered a fumble near midfield. South was unable to convert a 44-yard field goal with 3:32 left in the quarter.
After the Wildcats regained possession at their 20, they advanced the ball to their 38. On third down, they failed to cover an incomplete lateral pass. South senior defensive end Garrett Frazier recovered the ball and ran 62 yards for a touchdown, similar to what he did the previous week against Topsail. Dow Pender’s extra point cut the New Hanover lead to 21-13 with 11:46 left in the game.
New Hanover’s next possession ended in downs at the South 28. The Cougars were unable to gain a first down and punted with 6:32 left. New Hanover began the ensuing possession near midfield. Despite a tackle-for-loss by Frazier, New Hanover gained a first down by completing a 45-yard pass to the Cougar 13. It scored three plays later on a short run, clinching the victory.
The Cougars play on Friday at Hoggard (2-0, 4-1). The Vikings enter the game having beaten Topsail 10-0. The Cougars will play their homecoming game at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 against Ashley.
South statistics
The Cougars’ leading tacklers against the Wildcats, from MaxPreps.com. Jack Earley had 13 total tackles. Demerius Wise had nine total tackles. Cooper Creel had eight total tackles. Garrett Frazier had seven total tackles. Bazil Abram and Creel caused fumbles that Brendan Hoagland and Frazier recovered. Brantley Baker intercepted a pass.