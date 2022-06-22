Christopher Sotriffer will be the head coach of the South Brunswick baseball team next season.
Mike Anderson, who guided the Cougars to a second-place finish in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs, announced June 14 he was resigning.
“The time has come for me to end this chapter in my life and move on to the next,” he said. “After 10 years at South and 26 years of coaching baseball, I am retiring from coaching. It has been a privilege to be the head coach at South and I’m truly thankful for having the opportunity for 10 seasons.”
The 2022 season was the Cougars’ best season since 1988, when South finished unbeaten and won the 2A state championship.
This season the Cougars finished 11-3 and in a tie for first place in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, the Cougars’ first MEC title. South finished 25-5 overall.
“I thank the administration, Brunswick County Schools, the Booster Club, coaches, parents and our wonderful community for all the support along the way,” Anderson wrote in a statement. “Our facilities have come a long way since I first started!”
South now has an indoor hitting facility, for use by the baseball and softball teams. Before the start of this season, the outfield was resurfaced.
“A special thanks to all the players,” Anderson said. “You guys are what I will truly miss. I will be around and will always have the same phone number.
“Finally, my family. I could not have done this without your love and support. I am looking forward to the next chapter.”
Christopher “Sot” Sotriffer began his coaching career in 2005 at North Davidson High School in Welcome. He was the head junior varsity coach and assistant varsity baseball coach and the football defensive coordinator. The baseball team won multiple Central Piedmont Conference championships and a trip to the Western Regional finals in 2007. North Davidson baseball sent multiple players to play college and professional baseball.
While coaching at North Davidson, Sotriffer was an assistant coach for Post 8 Lexington/Davidson for four years before being promoted to head coach in 2010. He stayed in that position for three years until his second child was born.
In 2015, Sotriffer and his family moved to Oak Island and began his career at South Brunswick High School. In the past seven years, he has been the defensive coordinator for football and the varsity assistant coach for the baseball program. During this time, the Cougar baseball team has seen steady improvement each year.
Sotriffer and his wife, Jennifer, both work at South Brunswick. They met at Catawba College, where he played football and she played softball. They have two children, Grady, a rising freshman, and Elise, a rising fourth-grader.
Perhaps knowing this would be his last season, Anderson iterated throughout the playoffs how special this season was and how much this team had accomplished.
“You hate to lose it,” Anderson said after the final game, “but there are so many teams, so many players and so many coaches who never have this opportunity.”