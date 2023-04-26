A good number of experienced fishermen had been wondering when the first king would be caught from one of the fishing piers and it happened last week – on both piers. Stephen Hurbanek scored first at Oak Island Pier and Freddy Crawford scored first at Ocean Crest Pier.

Both fishermen scored on Friday and the fish were only about a pound apart in weight. Unfortunately, both were also just shy of being heavy enough to earn an outstanding catch citation from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. Hurbanek’s king weighed 28.11 pounds while Crawford’s king was a little heavier at 29.4 pounds. Congratulations gentlemen – now bring on the spring run and let’s lift some more kings to the planks.

