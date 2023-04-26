A good number of experienced fishermen had been wondering when the first king would be caught from one of the fishing piers and it happened last week – on both piers. Stephen Hurbanek scored first at Oak Island Pier and Freddy Crawford scored first at Ocean Crest Pier.
Both fishermen scored on Friday and the fish were only about a pound apart in weight. Unfortunately, both were also just shy of being heavy enough to earn an outstanding catch citation from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. Hurbanek’s king weighed 28.11 pounds while Crawford’s king was a little heavier at 29.4 pounds. Congratulations gentlemen – now bring on the spring run and let’s lift some more kings to the planks.
Many fishermen consider when the first pier kings are caught as signaling the start of the spring fishing season. The spring season has already gotten going this year, with limits of Spanish mackerel available just off the beaches, kings have been biting for a few weeks just a few miles off the beaches and there has been an uncharacteristic run of Atlantic bonito. If you were waiting for a sign to begin fishing this spring, this is probably about as obvious as it’s going to get.
The nearshore water temps held in the high 60s again this week but didn’t warm but maybe a degree. Unfortunately, there are four days of cloudy, rainy weather in the forecast for this week, so the water temps probably won’t warm much again. However, the rain is forecast to end Saturday and then we get a couple of warm sunny days.
I was hoping the weather would be good enough to warm the nearshore ocean water temps to 70 by May 1, but that might be asking a bit much with this weather forecast. Maybe it can reach the 70 degree mark by the end of next week. You can check this out at the website for the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (CORMP, www.cormp.org) program. There are inshore and ocean reporting stations from Charleston to Hatteras.
Hopefully the March winds are about to fade away and fishermen will have more days they can head offshore if they want. That action is improving and the season for most of the shallow water grouper species opens Monday (May 1). Bottom bouncers have been releasing enough gag and black grouper they are expecting good catches as soon as the season opens. We’ll still have to wait until June 1 before inviting any red grouper home for dinner.
Talking about grouper made me realize that NOAA Fisheries hasn’t announced if there would be an Atlantic red snapper season in 2023. The last report was they were studying the reports from the 2022 catch. Researchers with NOAA Fisheries are concerned that even though there are many red snapper being caught and released by fishermen seeking other species, there aren’t enough older snapper in the mix and have discussed several ways to correct this. Unfortunately, none of these ways is favored by fishermen.
The guideline set several years ago for opening red snapper season established that if there would be a red snapper season for that year, it would begin on the second Friday in July (July 14, 2023). The 2022 season was only two days, so be ready for another short one or none at all. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Red Snapper AP Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet April 25-27 in Charleston. Maybe the season will be announced after the meeting?
Another week has passed and there is still no word on the 2023 season and limit for flounder. A source at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries said to plan on a shorter season than in 2022 because of catching more than the 2022 allocation. This over catch has already prevented the proposed 2023 spring ocean flounder season from opening. Hopefully this will be announced soon, so fishermen who traditionally only target flounder can make their plans. More information is available on the MFC/DMF website at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees met the past two weeks and have sent their recommendations regarding what to do about reducing the number of speckled trout being caught. The Marine Fisheries Commission will meet May 24-26 and this will be one of the primary topics discussed. The time period for public comment in forming the proposals has passed, but you can still contact the members of the Marine Fisheries Commission and let them know how you feel. The link to the Marine Fisheries Commission is https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission. There are links from there to the members, meeting times, agendas and more.
We hope everyone is taking advantage of the warming weather and nicer weather conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Mackerel are indeed the king of this week’s report. We have been enjoying good king mackerel fishing beginning 20-25 miles offshore for a few weeks and excellent Spanish mackerel fishing from the beaches out a few miles since the beginning of April. When the first kings were caught from the Oak Island piers this past Friday, it finalized the trifecta and served as an impromptu crowning of mackerel as the king fish of the week.
There hasn’t been much follow-up on the two kings that were landed, but those catches will come. Once again, the piers on Oak Island have scored the first N.C. king catches of the year. Now it remains to see if the action will fire up like it has in many years past and these piers lead the state in the number of kings caught for the season too. I received a quick message right at deadline that the king bite had fired back up Monday morning. No more pictures yet, but maybe next week.
Pier king fishing is big game fishing for fishermen lacking a boat. For a modest fee, at least less expensive than owning and fueling a boat, fishermen can take their gear to the end of the pier and try their luck. Pier end catches may also include cobia, jack crevalle, tarpon, large red drum, sharks, skates and more. There are many more hours spent waiting, watching, catching fresh baits, changing baits and such than fighting fish, but when a king strikes and the reel’s clicker begins to wail as line is ripped from the reel – all that is forgotten. All that matters now is not making a mistake fighting the fish and landing it.
Rather than me trying to explain it here, walk out almost to the end of either pier, staying out of the area designated for the king mackerel fishermen, and ask about it. Many of them will be glad to talk with you and tell you about it, plus show you some of the specialized rigs, releases, anchors and gaffs they use. If you get lucky, someone could have a strike while you’re there and you could see the process in action. If this happens, please give them plenty of room and stay out of the way.
Kings caught from the piers are attracted by using live baits. Pogies and bluefish are the primary live king baits locally and all the other fish will eat them too. Many boat fishermen also use live baits to catch kings and they troll them very slow. This allows the fishermen to cover a larger area and possibly show the bait to more fish.
Kings can also be caught by trolling dead natural baits and several lures. One of the favorite local ways to troll dead baits is using Mack-a-hoo plugs by Big Nic Fishing. The bait is attached in a way it appears to be alive and swimming. Another way is troll dead baits very slowly on live bait style rigs. Kings will also hit spoons, with the 3 1/2 size Drone Spoon being a local favorite, sea witches rigged with bait strips and large swimming lures.
This time of year, there are a few Spanish macks around that are large enough to hit live baits or dead baits, but most will be caught trolling smaller spoons. Clarkspoons in size 0 and 00 and Drone Spoons in size 000 are local favorites. These spoons are trolled quickly and with small planers or trolling sinkers in front of some of them to get them below the surface.
This has been an unusual spring so far with the number of Atlantic bonito being caught. These fish usually avoid the effluent laden waters off the Cape Fear River mouth, but have been here in great numbers this spring. They’re still here and biting well too. Atlantic bonito will hit the same trolled lures as Spanish mackerel, plus they love to chase small shiny jigs that are cast and retrieved quickly. Learn to tell the difference between Atlantic bonito and false albacore and avoid any surprises at the table.
Fishermen targeting whiting around the Hot Hole are occasionally having their baits stolen by large red drum. There are also some large red drum at the nearshore wrecks and reefs. They aren’t numerous enough to expect to catch one, but you shouldn’t be surprised if you do. The minimum size for a release citation for red drum is 40 inches and many of these big reds will qualify. They will hit live baits, pieces of cut bait, jigs and bucktails.
Bottom Fishing begins about the same distance offshore as the offshore kings. Black sea bass, grunts and porgys can be caught first, then it takes moving to 100 feet plus for beeliners, triggerfish, and grouper. The great news for fishing this week is that effective on Monday, May 1, the season opens for most of the grouper in the shallow water grouper complex. However, you’ll have to wait until June 1 before inviting any red grouper home for dinner.
Offshore trolling is good and should continue to improve for at least a few weeks. The main catch has been wahoo and blackfin tuna and they’re good fun and fine food. More dolphin are arriving almost daily and it won’t be long before most offshore trolling fish boxes are full of them. There have already been a few sailfish caught and other billfish should be around. Don’t be surprised if a sailfish or marlin tries to abscond with one of your baits.
Other pier catches sort of took a back set to the kings caught last week. Pier fishermen have been catching a mixture of whiting, Spanish mackerel, blowfish, bluefish and black drum, plus an occasional red drum or speckled trout. Spanish and blues are hitting jigs and the new weighted Clarkspoons that are cast and retrieved and there are skates and sharks lurking too. Most of the others have eaten live minnows, live shrimp or pieces of shrimp, cut bait and squid. Some fishermen have enjoyed good luck using the synthetic bait strips from Berkley, Fishbites and others.
The species aren’t as varied, but fishermen have several ways to catch a fresh fish dinner while staying in calmer water inside the inlets. Speckled trout, red drum and black drum are the big three from Lockwood Folly to well up the Cape Fear River. There are also whiting in the lower river, stripers in the Cape Fear, Northeast Cape Fear and Brunswick rivers around Wilmington and near the lock and dam systems heading farther up the Cape Fear River and shad in the Cape Fear River near the lock and dam systems. Fishermen are also catching a few flounder, but the flatfish season is closed so they must be released.
Trout are the leading the inside catch most days and that makes it particularly difficult to understand how overfishing can be happening, yet the fishery isn’t overfished. Trout are cyclic, with their numbers being affected by hurricanes and cold weather. We’ve enjoyed five mild winters, with no trout stuns or kills and they are as plentiful as fishermen can remember for 20 years plus. Not only are there lots of specks, but there are good numbers of big ones too.
The staple for many trout fishermen is live shrimp or minnows. Some fish them on the bottom and some suspend them above the bottom using a cork. Trout are rarely caught on dead baits or pieces of cut baits, but it happens occasionally. However, trout will readily hit lures worked properly. Some fishermen score better using soft plastics, while others score better using hard lures. With hard lures, topwaters are more fun, but suspending lures often out fish them.
Red and black drum are cousins with a few similarities and a few differences. Let’s start by saying some fishermen believe they look alike and some don’t. Some red drum may be very light colored, but they always have at least a little pink high on their backs. Red drum have longer body shapes too. Younger black drum often have black stripes similar to a sheepshead and become more gray/black as they age. Both have slot sizes and can get very large.
Black drum may feed shallow with red drum early and late in the day when the sun is at a low angle, but they generally hold in deeper water while the sun is bright and overhead. Both drum will gulp down live shrimp and minnows and eat pieces of shrimp and cut bait. Red drum will actively chase a variety of lures, including topwaters, but this is rare with black drum.
The key to finding a hot trout or drum bite is finding somewhere that concentrates bait. Creek mouths are the easiest to find, but points, oyster rocks, sand bars, deeper holes and anything that concentrates or interrupts the water flow has potential. The larger fish like to hide out of the hard water flow and lunge out to grab shrimp, minnows and other tasty morsels that interest them.
There are still reports of stripers in the smaller creeks, along the edges and around vertical structure in the waters around Wilmington. However, the warming water will have them heading upriver soon, attempting to spawn. Unfortunately, there are three dams in the way and only one (Lock and Dam Number 1) has a fish ladder. Still, a few make it to their spawning grounds near Fayetteville each year. More are added from hatcheries. Stripers have been eating soft plastic swimbaits in the shallows and big lipped diving hard lures in deeper areas.
This is the second week we haven’t received a shad report from up the Cape Fear River. The run may be slowing, but expectations are there are still some shad gathering just below the dams, especially Lock and Dam Number 1, before pushing upriver again to spawn. Shad darts and small spoons are the standard lures used to catch shad, but fishing a tandem rig using one or two-inch green curltail grubs is a local favorite.
Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Surf fishing seminars
The Oak Island Recreation Department will offer four surf fishing classes this year beginning with one on May 5-6. The classes are two parts with a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive. These will be followed on Saturday with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you need to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch. Some participants find the information about cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. By the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch. The 2023 dates are: May 5-6, June 16-17, September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-278-5518.
Spring fishing, outdoor programs
The Education Team of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission offers fishing and outdoor education programs through the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center (Fayetteville), some roving programs centered around the fish hatchery in Marion and a series of virtual programs. The Outer Banks Outdoor Education Center in Currituck County is now being run by the county and the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Center near Brevard will not be rebuilt after it was flooded and sustained serious damaged during 2021.
The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville is the sole remaining WRC education center and they are offering many entertaining and educational fishing and outdoor programs in their facility, plus scheduling and coordinating programs in the mountains and on-line. The Pechmann Center is a two-hour drive from Southport and Oak Island, but well worth investing the time for the in-person workshops. You can participate in the virtual programs from your desk or kitchen table.
The Pechmann Fishing Education Center, located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, is ideally suited for fishing programs as it is located at the site of a former hatchery. They have several stocked ponds, several outdoor shelters and a lot of open space for other outdoor programming. A list of programs scheduled for the Pechmann Center, the mountain region and virtually is below and this list isn’t finalized. More events are being added. The schedule for all Wildlife Resources Commission educational programs is posted at www.ncwildlife.org. The currently scheduled is:
Pechmann Center:
• Intermediate Fly-Tying Workshop, April 27;
• DIY Fishing - Fishing Lanyard Making Workshop, April 28;
• Fish Preparation & Cookery Workshop, April 29;
• DIY Fishing: Soft Plastics Lure Making Workshop, May 2;
• Topwater Bass Basics, May 3;
• Family Fishing Workshop, May 5;
• Basic Rod Building Workshop for Women (RWFA), May 6;
• On-the-Water Kayak Fishing Workshop, May 6;
• Bass Jig Basics for Women (RWFA), May 12;
• Warm Water Fly-fishing Workshop, May 13;
• Soft Plastic Rigging & Presentation, May 16;
• Entomology for Anglers, May 17;
• Basic Fly-Casting Workshop, May 18;
• Family Fishing Workshop, May 19;
• Game and Outdoor Cooking Workshop, May 20;
• On-the-Water Kayak Fishing Workshop, May 20;
• Introductory Fishing for Adults,May 23-24;
• Intermediate Fly-Tying Workshop, May 25;
• Bass Eat ... Shiners Camp, May 31;
• Family Fishing Workshop, June 2.
Mountain Region (Marion State Fish Hatchery):
• Family Fishing Workshop, April 29;
• Family Fishing Workshop,May 6;
• Family Fishing Workshop, June 10.
Virtual:
• Rod Building Primer for Women (RWFA), May 3.
• Foreign Language of Nymphing, May 4;
• Intermediate Fly-Tying Workshop, May 17;
• Hook, Line and Picture! How to Take Amazing Fishing Photos, May 18;
• Boater’s Basic Weather & Forecasting Seminar, May 23-24;
• Fundamentals of Largemouth Bass Behavior, June 1.
More information is available at the NC Wildlife Resources Commission website at www.ncwildlife.org/learning, at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center Facebook page and by contacting the Pechmann Center at 910-868-5003. There is a link on the website to see upcoming programs and to register for them.
Armadillo sightings
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking the public to report any sightings of nine-banded armadillos to help Commission biologists determine their range expansion in the Tar Heel state. If you observe an armadillo in the wild, please participate in the N.C. Armadillo project by uploading and sharing your photos or download the iNaturalist app, available for iPhone and Android.
Another option for reporting an observation is by emailing armadillo@ncwildlife.org and including:
• A photo of the armadillo (if available);
• When it was observed (date and time);
• The location where it was observed (GPS coordinates are best, but a detailed location description is acceptable).
Armadillos lack thick insulation and must dig for most foods. Freezing conditions can cause them to starve or freeze to death, so mild winter temperature conditions are ideal for them. Given that North Carolina is experiencing fewer long stretches of below-freezing weather, armadillos are expanding northward.
“Whether armadillos continue spreading beyond their current range will be largely determined by climate,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist. “The number of counties with confirmed observations is 28, stretching from Cherokee to Dare counties. This makes it likely the armadillo is expanding its range naturally throughout North Carolina, rather than being helped by human intervention.”
Native to Central and South America, armadillos have gradually expanded their range into the southeastern United States. In 2007, the agency received the first confirmed sighting of a nine-banded armadillo in Macon County and in the last 16 years has received more than 898 reports in 70 counties.
Learn more by reading the Commission’s armadillo species profile (www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Profiles/Mammals/Armadillo-Profile.pdf), the 2022 armadillo observation report (www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Species/Armadillo/Armadillo-Range-Expansion-2007-2022.pdf), and visiting the armadillo webpage (www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Mammals/Armadillo.
Good fishing!