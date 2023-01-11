The South Brunswick girls wrestling team finished second out of 13 teams Jan. 2 in the Swansboro Holiday Classic wrestling tournament.
Dixon won the tournament, finishing 21 points ahead of the Cougars. South finished one point ahead of host Swansboro.
South Brunswick junior Lily Prendergast finished 5-0 in winning the 107-pound class. Prendergast, wrestling a coed schedule this season, improved to 26-4.
She beat Samantha Escobar (Lejeune, 3-10, junior) by fall in 1:42. She beat Laura Ayala Garcia (Manteo, 8-10, freshman) by fall in 1:19. She beat Colby McKethan (Pasquotank County, 6-3, freshman) by fall in 1:40. She beat Thalia Aguirre Gomez (Manteo, 22-13, junior) by fall in 1:22. She beat Cadence Clark (Dixon, 11-5, junior) by fall in 1:38.
At 114, junior Julianna Herold finished 2-3 and fourth. Herold is 7-10. She beat Kadence Gordon (Lejeune, 4-13, sophomore) by fall in 0:41. Kaylum Mills (Croatan, 11-6, junior) won by fall in 4:21. Brianna Macias (White Oak, 11-5, senior) won by fall in 1:34. Herold beat Alexis Underwood (Swansboro, 1-17, junior) by fall in 0:20. Ahriana Scales (Pasquotank County, 13-5, sophomore) beat Herold by fall in 2:36.
At 126, sophomore Sarah Sparks finished 1-4 and fifth. She beat Isabelle Waybright (Lejeune, 2-23, sophomore) by fall in 2:29.
At 132, sophomore Madison Lower finished 1-3 and fourth. She beat Alexis Steffan (Swansboro, 1-10, sophomore) by fall in 0:41. Lower is 5-7.
At 138, junior Natalia Sanchez finished 1-3 and fourth. She beat Annastasia Smith (White Oak, 0-10, freshman) by fall in 2:19. Sanchez is 5-10.