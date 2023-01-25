After the Christmas deep freeze, we were wondering how the weather and the fishing would respond. The short answer for both was as good as possible. The weather became sunny and daytime temperatures reached into the upper-70s the next week, setting and tying several records. Even better, the fish were hungry. Seriously, this passed pretty quickly and the weather shifted into excellent warm and calm conditions and January fishing has been really good.

Seriously, the January weather has been on good behavior. There have been several days each week the ocean conditions have been the fishermen and angler’s favorite – “light and slight.” Many days the ocean looked like a sheet of glass and the run offshore and back was as comfortable as it gets. There is hope this will continue through February. The spring winds will arrive at some point, but let’s hope they are shorter and lighter than they have been the past few springs.

