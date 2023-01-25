After the Christmas deep freeze, we were wondering how the weather and the fishing would respond. The short answer for both was as good as possible. The weather became sunny and daytime temperatures reached into the upper-70s the next week, setting and tying several records. Even better, the fish were hungry. Seriously, this passed pretty quickly and the weather shifted into excellent warm and calm conditions and January fishing has been really good.
Seriously, the January weather has been on good behavior. There have been several days each week the ocean conditions have been the fishermen and angler’s favorite – “light and slight.” Many days the ocean looked like a sheet of glass and the run offshore and back was as comfortable as it gets. There is hope this will continue through February. The spring winds will arrive at some point, but let’s hope they are shorter and lighter than they have been the past few springs.
Many were wondering if the water temperature had gotten so low during the Christmas freeze that it would stay cold. Thankfully that didn’t happen in an extreme. The inshore water is still plenty cold, but it has warmed back into the low- to mid-50s, which is where it was before the big chill. This will warm a bit as you head offshore and reaches the 60s by Frying Pan Tower. The tower is far enough offshore that it is affected by the Gulf Stream eddies and some days may warm to around 70. You can check this before leaving the dock by visiting the CORMP (Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program) website (www.cormp.org) and viewing their reporting stations. Many of these reporting stations also give real time wind and sea conditions.
A word of caution – be careful on the water at this time of year. There will be days the sun is warm enough to fish in shirtsleeves, but the water is still in the 50s. Water temps in the 50s can incapacitate a healthy person is about 10 minutes, so be prepared. Find a PFD (personal flotation device) that is comfortable while fishing and wear it. Also make a float plan and leave it with a responsible person who will check on you quickly if you’re running late or the weather changes unexpectedly.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission and its advisory committees are meeting this winter to discuss amendments to fishery management plans for several species. Several things we should be concerned with on the state level include flounder seasons and regulations for 2023, possible changes in speckled trout regulations, including a season, and possible changes in striped mullet regulations. It is possible to log onto the meetings if you can’t attend in person and to mail or offer your opinions online. More information is available on the MFC/DMF website.
The federal fishery management agencies are also meeting this winter. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meets in Charleston, but many of the others meet farther away. However, there are places to find the information, the meeting dates and times and how to comment if you can’t attend the meetings. The big federal agency is NOAA Fisheries at www.fisheries.noaa.gov. The regional agencies are the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council at www.safmc.net, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council at www.mafmc.org and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission at www.asmfc.org on the federal level.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries was concerned with the potential for fish kills and stuns during the extreme cold at Christmas and sent out a notice asking for fishermen to report any fish stuns or kills. Through the fishing network, there have been some conversations about small fish kills, but nothing must have reached the threshold for closing the season. Severe fish stuns and kills require the seasons being suspended.
Hopefully we won’t see another cold snap harsh enough to stun or kill fish. Be aware though that any fish stuns or kills can be reported at any time to the N.C. Marine Patrol at 1-800-682-2632 or during regular business hours to the division spotted seatrout biologist Lucas Pensinger at 252-808-8159 or Lucas.Pensinger@ncdenr.gov. When reporting a cold stun event, please provide the specific location and the date and time the cold stun was observed, along with your contact information so they can call back if needed. Pictures are also helpful.
Fishing, boating and outdoor shows returned beginning the first weekend of January. There were good crowds and vendors were pleased with their sales at the January shows. I hosted seminars at the Bass and Saltwater Fishing Expo in Raleigh and the Richmond Fishing Expo in Richmond, Virginia, and the isles were crowded at times. As their names imply, these were fishing and boat shows and many folks were carrying bags of their favorite lures and the latest and greatest.
There are three shows in N.C. during February. The first is the Raleigh Convention Center Boat Show in downtown Raleigh on February 3-5. It is followed the next weekend, February 9-12, by the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show at the Charlotte Convention Center in downtown Charlotte. These are boat shows, with many boating accessories in booths, but don’t have large displays of tackle and other fishing accessories.
The Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Expo will be at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro February 24-26. This is a boat and fishing show and will have lots of shiny new fiberglass, plus a large selection of fishing tackle and accessories.
I prefer the shows with fishing and have been at the fishing shows in Raleigh and Richmond hosting seminars on fishing in the inshore bays and creeks, plus in the nearshore ocean. The crowds have been good, with lots of good questions and they are getting me tuned up for the Oak Island Saltwater Fishing School on March 4 at Ocean View United Methodist Church in Oak Island.
I’ll have one final tune-up for the Oak Island Fishing School at the Central Carolina Boat and Fishing Expo in Greensboro on February 24-26. The seminar schedule has not been finalized, but I am anticipating doing kayak fishing seminars on the inside bays and creeks and launching through the surf to fish the nearshore ocean. Typically, I do one of each seminar on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday only the seminar on fishing the creeks and bays. The seminar schedule will be posted soon at https://www.greensborofishingexpo.com.
There is a special significance attached to February 14 and fishermen would be wise to heed it. It will make going fishing later in the year much easier and more enjoyable. You should know your significant other and strive to make this a special day for them. It isn’t always appreciated as fully as you intend, but my thought of the perfect February 14 would begin the day in a warm climate and heading out on a special fishing trip. It would adjourn to private quarters shortly after enjoying the sunset and a special seafood dinner. Give this a try – it works well for some folks …
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission biologists are growing increasingly concerned as more cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) were discovered in deer in Surry and Yadkin Counties. This brings the total to three cases in Surry County and one in Yadkin County. This may not sound like much, but CWD is a transmissible, always fatal, neurological disease that affects deer and other cervids such as elk, moose and reindeer/caribou and N.C. wildlife managers are trying to prevent it from spreading to other deer herds and the few elk in the state. CWD was first detected in North Carolina in March 2022. For more information on CWD, visit the N.C. Wildlife Commission CWD Info Page.
Here’s a bright point (pun intended) to end this section with for this issue. December 21 was the shortest daylight day of the year and our hours of sunlight are increasing. I can’t remember where I read it, but we will have gained 38 minutes of daylight by the end of January.
Even though we have switched to monthly rather than weekly for the winter, we want your pictures.
This is the first of our monthly winter installments of Scales and Tales. We'll be in the paper the last Wednesday of each month through March and return with weekly reports the week before Easter.
The Fishing Report
January fishing has been surprisingly good. The weather and fish have cooperated for both inshore and offshore fishing and no one should feel left out. With a few exceptions, like a beeliner caught feeding with a school of red drum at Shark Island off Cape Lookout and a bonefish caught in the Outer Banks surf, this has been a regular winter once we warmed back up after the Christmas freeze. If there is anything unusual about it, it has been how well the fish are biting.
Starting in the surf, there have been occasional good catches of whiting, with croakers, blowfish, bluefish, red drum, black drum, speckled trout, gray trout and more mixed in. Pieces of shrimp and cut mullet have been the better producing baits and a double-drop bottom rig is all you need to present the baits. The fish are hungry and moving around and seem to bite pretty consistently once found. A similar mixture of fish are biting for pier fishermen.
There have been reports of some large sheepshead holding around the closest in artificial reefs. These fish have been hard to get to bite, but occasionally they will fall for frozen sand fleas, fiddler crabs and such. A few spear fishermen have tried their luck and it has been better. The fish don’t get a choice to bite the spear.
Offshore bottom fish are the next fish as you move offshore. These begin with black sea bass as close in as the same artificial reefs that are holding sheepshead. Multiple fishermen have said the black sea bass get large once 20-25 miles offshore. In the area of the Raritan and the Horseshoe, there aren’t many shorts and some of the larger ones are measuring 18-20 inches.
This area also has some grunts and porgys, then a little deeper beeliners, hog snappers and triggerfish join the catch. Once deeper than 100 feet or so, grouper are biting too. Learn the regulations and how to identify grouper. The season is closed for most shallow water grouper, but there are a few you can invite home to be the guest of honor for dinner.
Many days the king mackerel action begins at about the same depth and distance offshore as the grouper bite. In the cooler water, the kings are feeding aggressively and will show on your fish finder. The ones you’re looking for are in the mid depths and often mark looking like the arches seen of your fishfinder in demo mode.
Right after the Christmas freeze warmed up, the wahoo and blackfin tuna began biting hard. Several fishermen also found small groups of dolphin feeding along rips, grass lines and such. It’s a little late for dolphin, but none of the lucky fishermen catching them complained.
Bluefin tuna season reopened on January 1. There were reports of catches from around Cape Lookout and the Outer Banks, but none yet locally. There isn’t much quota for this season and it may close early like the last 2022 season just before Christmas.
Many fishermen were very worried that the Christmas freeze would stun and kill a lot of trout, but that hasn’t been the case. Sometimes it seems there are more trout than before the freeze and the freeze is getting credit for firing them up. Whatever it was, they’re fired up and biting aggressively.
Many fishermen say the trout have moved back into the creeks or protected parts of the bays, where the water is a little warmer. The extra warmth may on be a degree or so, but that is a big difference to trout. A degree or two can be the difference between active trout feeding and lethargic trout hovering and waiting for the water to warm just a little.
Red drum are biting well when you find them. The schools are moving through the marsh and creeks and may be at different places through the marsh on the same tide a day or two apart. This is unusual behavior for red drum. Usually, once you locate a school, if you don’t spook it, those fish will feed at the same location at the same stage of the tide as long as the food holds out.
Most of the drum I have been finding are feeding so shallow there will be bottom mud under the edges of their belly scales. They like the lower stages of the tide as it concentrates the bait and it groups the bait school tightly together. Some of the schools are large too.
One morning I cast to what I thought was a decent size school of drum feeding along a grass edge. I hooked up immediately and when the hooked fish dragged my line down into the water, much of the small bay exploded with slot red drum. We were lucky and they didn’t completely leave the area. For the next several hours, we picked off singles and doubles as the school gathered again.
Both drum and trout prefer live baits, but they can be difficult to find during the winter. A fisherman’s consensus is that live shrimp are the best live baits. Mullet minnows are next, then mud minnows. Some folks like peanut pogies and fish will bit them. However, it seems that during the winter drum and often stripers, prefer pieces of fresh pogies to live ones.
Speaking of stripers; they have made their annual winter return to the rivers and creeks around Wilmington. Biologists say the Cape Fear River striper population is not self-sustaining, but the numbers seem to have recovered to similar levels as before when Hurricane Florence caused the big striper kill from low dissolved oxygen levels.
Stripers will hit live baits, cut bait, soft plastic lures and hard plastic lures. Understand that striper season is closed in the Cape Fear and all its tributaries and all stripers must be released. They are lots of fun to catch, but have to be slipped back into the water to thrill someone else at a later time. As a generality, stripers move into the smaller creeks as the tide rises and return to the river when the tide begins to fall. There is a lot of structure that attracts them and every creek mouth has potential to be a hotspot.
One of the unique qualities of the Cape Fear River system is that schools of stripers and schools of drum will mix and feed on the same bait school. When this happens, it’s really special. It becomes competitive for the food and the bite becomes wide open. A fish that runs up or down the bank is usually a red drum, while one that breaks towards deeper water immediately is usually a striper. It’s nice to see this often enough to realize this pattern, but it isn’t a problem to be wrong occasionally.
Scales and Tales has switched to once a month for the winter, but we’ll be here the last Wednesday of the month and return to weekly at Easter. Even when it’s cold out, we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Fishing School
The thirteenth edition of the Oak Island Saltwater Fishing School will be held March 4 in the multi-purpose room at Ocean View United Methodist Church in Oak Island. Fishermen wanting to improve their skills and add more fish to their coolers during 2023 should plan to attend this popular event presented by the Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation. Many past years all the seats for this school would have been reserved by now, but in the post-pandemic world and with a larger facility, seats remain for those who are interested.
Captains Butch Foster and Jerry Dilsaver will be the featured speakers at the all-day fishing school that will feature sessions on the inshore species of speckled trout, red drum, black drum and flounder, plus sessions for ocean fishermen on surf fishing, catching offshore bottom fish, big red drum, and flounder on the artificial reefs, and Spanish mackerel and king mackerel in the nearshore ocean waters. There will also be a hands-on session on throwing cast nets, both small and large. The sessions will be informal with questions welcomed.
The day should prove to be entertaining as well as informative as Captains Foster and Dilsaver intertwine fishing tales and coastal humor into their presentations. There will be boatloads of useful knowledge too. Captain Foster is one of the most successful charter captains on the Tar Heel Coast and has decades of experience, while Captain Dilsaver is a Southern Kingfish Association National Champion, member of the Southern Kingfish Association Hall of Fame and U.S. Anglers Association Angler of the Year. Even better, the captains genuinely enjoy helping others improve their fishing knowledge and skills.
Aspiring fishermen should make plans to attend the school. The captains will share tips, techniques, and tactics with the participants. This will be the thirteenth Oak Island Saltwater Fishing School and the first in the larger room at Ocean View United Methodist Church. This is a larger facility, but participation numbers are still limited, so it is advised to register as soon as you decide to attend. The Oak Island Friends of Parks Foundation is thrilled to offer the school and promise it will be entertaining and chock full of tips on how to make fishing more productive, more fun, and easier.
The day will begin sharply at 9 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. In addition to the sessions, each participant will receive a goodie bag with lots of samples and there will be door prize drawings. Lunch is included.
Registration for the school is $75 in advance or $85 at the door - if seats are still available. The school has filled in advance in the past and it would be wise to register as early as possible. Gift certificates are available for those wanting to give a day of fishing instruction as a gift.
For more information contact Capt. Dilsaver at 910-279-6760 or at captjerry@captjerry.com. Information and a downloadable registration form is also available on-line at www.captjerry.com and www.okifriendsofparks.org. Participants may also register in-person at the Oak Island Recreation Center.
State record White Grunt
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt (Haemulon plumierii). Logan Ennis of Red Oak caught the 4-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2.
The state record Ennis’ fish replaced was also caught off Cape Lookout. It weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces and had stood for 54 years. It was caught by Vernon Councilman in 1969.
Ennis’ record fish measured 17.5 inches long fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 16-inch girth.The fish was weighed at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle in Atlantic Beach and confirmed by fisheries staff at the Morehead City Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters.
Ennis was accompanied by his son and a friend at the time of the catch. He landed the fish using squid, and 150-pound braided line on a Daiwa Saltist 35HG reel paird with a Star Rods jigging rod.
For more information on N.C. state record fish, including how to apply for a record, visit the Division of Marine Fisheries State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.
Huge swordfish caught
Recreational catches of swordfish have been increasing off the N.C. coast for a few years and they’re getting larger too. On September 7, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries certified a new state record swordfish (Xiphias gladius) of 504 pounds, 8 ounces. This fish was caught by Cary Carney of Newport. On December 29, Michael Tickle and his 13-year-old son, Kelson, teamed up to best a swordfish that was even larger at 560 pounds.
The Tickles’ swordfish was not submitted for the state record as the father and son shared the angling duties during the five and a half hour fight. The Tickles, who are from Beaufort, were fishing in roughly the same area as Carney, approximately 60 miles east of Beaufort Inlet and Cape Lookout in 1,600 feet of water. Tickle is the captain of the Waste Knot and was joined on this trip by the boat’s mate, Zach Graham.
The big swordfish hit a 20-inch eel bait rigged with an 11/0 Mustad 7691 hook, and a pink Fathom skirt. It was caught using a Shimano Tiagra reel spooled with 80 pound test Power Pro, and 150 yards of 250 pound wind-on leader. It was weighed at the Big Rock Landing Marina on the Morehead City waterfront and was 165 inches long and 106 inches in girth. Wow, congratulations.
Good fishing!