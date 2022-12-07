South Brunswick swimmers continue to attain regional times this season.
In a tri-meet with West Brunswick and Ashley high schools Dec. 1 at the Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center, the Cougars swam regional times in 14 events.
The state-qualifying regional is Feb. 2-4 in Cary. South has four more meets before then.
South’s boys won three events in regional times.
Senior Chance Mason was first in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.20.
Junior Cade Needham won the 500 freestyle in 5:14.37. He finished fifth at state last year in 5:00.31.
South won the 400 freestyle in 3:42.65, beating Ashley by 0.59 seconds. The Cougar swimmers were sophomore Isaac Gedman, freshman Evan Sevast, Needham and Mason.
South swimmers had five other regional times.
Mason was second in 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.53.
Needham was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.47. He finished seventh at state last year in 1:51.94.
Sevast was second in the 100 butterfly in 59.68. He was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.22.
In the medley relay, junior Patrick Boldt, Sevast, Mason and Needham finished second in 1:53.34.
In the girls’ events, South had regional times in three individual events.
Freshman A.J. Jackson was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:15.75. In the 500 freestyle, she finished fourth in 6:16.86.
Freshman Kennedy Gordon was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.97.
The Cougars also had regional times in all three relays.
The medley relay of senior Meghan Ulevich and freshmen Harper Gordon, Kennedy Gordon and Jackson finished fourth in 2:09.23.
The 200 freestyle relay of freshman Emileigh Pace, Kennedy Gordon, freshman Genevieve Osborne and Ulevich was third in 1:58.13. South was seventh in the regional last year in 1:57.97 and missed qualifying for state by 0.96 seconds. Ulevich is the only returnee from that relay.
The 400 freestyle relay of freshman Abbie Key, senior Natalia Perez, sophomore Katie Del Key and sophomore Keira Stegman was fourth in 4:45.17.
