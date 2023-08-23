The cheers of South Brunswick’s football players were nearly as loud as the Richlands High School band playing postgame music about 25 yards from their celebratory huddle.
And for good reason, South coach Rocky Lewis said.
“If you think about how dead we were in the first half — we were dead — and then we finally came to life,” he said. “They have every right to be excited.”
The Cougars scored three consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter in rallying from a 28-7 first-half deficit to defeat the Wildcats 38-28 in an opening game of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football season. The Cougars’ defense shut out the Wildcats in the second half.
“We just talked about how bad we played in the first half,” Lewis said, “and let’s turn it around and see how good we can play in the second half. And that’s exactly what happened.
“This was a game of attrition. We got a little momentum. You saw them kind of buckle and we took advantage of it.
“And I think the turnovers — we didn’t create any turnovers in the first half, but in the second we had three.
“Just so happy and so proud of these guys.”
The victory gives the Cougars a jolt of confidence heading into the 7 p.m. home opener Friday against South Columbus. Richlands was 6-5 last year, including a season-opening 30-10 loss at South. The 3A Wildcats made the state playoffs.
“That was good team,” Lewis said. “They’re going to be a winning team and make the playoffs. We beat a quality team tonight. Just so excited about what these guys accomplished.”
South senior quarterback Jameson Prince — whose first pass was intercepted — ran for two touchdowns and threw for three: two to Aidan Tubman and one to Jordan Davis.
“It was first-game jitters for everybody,” Lewis said. “And then he kind of settled down. The game is kind of slowing down for him. Being a three-year starter, he now sees it. It’s not a rush. He knows when to evade. He knows when to step up. He knows when to throw and when to run. It’s good to see him make that jump.”
Collin Peattie kicked a 28-yard field goal and three extra points.
“Except for those kickoff returns, pretty pleased with special teams,” Lewis said. “Punt team did really well. Brennan (Kelly) hit the ball really well on the punts. Collin had a nice field goal (near the end) in the first half. You take those points. That could have been the difference tonight. Very proud of him for his first game as a sophomore in playing football. He came through in the clutch for us.”
South scored on its first possession of the third quarter. Prince completed a 16-yard pass to Tubman. Peattie’s PAT cut the lead to 28-17 with 4 minutes, 34 seconds left.
Richlands mishandled the kickoff and Cole Price recovered the ball at the Wildcats’ 18. On fourth-and-14 from the 22, Prince scrambled and completed a pass to a kneeling Tubman in the end zone. Jordan Davis scored on the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 28-25 with 3:04 left.
Richlands imploded again on the ensuing kickoff, as the kick returner knelt as he fielded the ball at the 12. The Cougars forced a punt and began their possession at the Richlands 38. On second down from the 43, Prince scrambled and completed a pass to Tubman at the 24. Three plays later from the 24, Prince completed a short-side swing pass to Davis before he ran along the sideline in scoring a touchdown. Peattie’s kick gave the Cougars a 32-28 lead with 1:28 left.
Richlands’ first two possession in the fourth quarter ended in turnovers — the first a fumble that several Cougars pounced on before Kelly secured it, and the second an interception by defensive back Brantley Baker. His interception gave South possession near midfield with 5:17 left in the game. A run by Prince converted a third down at the 40. Two plays later he completed a pass to Mark Bishop, who gained yardage to the 18. From the 14, Prince on a keeper ran to his right to the short side of the field before reversing and eventually scoring, giving South a 38-28 lead with 2:01 left — an unlikely score considering what happened in the first half.
Richlands scored the first points on a pass with 2:40 left in the first quarter. South tied the score on a touchdown run by Prince and Peattie’s PAT. But Richlands scored on its next next three possessions in taking a 28-7 lead with 1:44 left in the half.
“In the first half,” Lewis said, “we couldn’t get anything going offensively or defensively. And then we flipped the switch in the second half.”
Statistics
All statistics from MaxPreps.com. Prince completed 15 of 30 passes for 266 yards, one interception and three TDs. He gained 50 yards on 16 carries and scored two TDs. Davis caught six passes for 119 yards and one TD. Tubman caught five passes for 119 yards and two TDs. Jack Earley had 14 total tackles.