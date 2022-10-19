Three South Brunswick tennis players have qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A East Regional Oct. 21-22 at N.C. Wesleyan College.
Freshman Carys Subach and junior Annie Stidham are the Mideastern 3A Conference doubles tennis champions, qualifying for the regional.
In the first round of the conference tournament, they beat West Brunswick’s Marissa Nance and Hannah Underwood 6-1, 6-0. In a semifinal, they beat West’s Cassidy Grant and Lonna Ward 6-1, 6-0. In the title match, they beat North Brunswick seniors Charly Garst and Cameron Phillips 6-2, 6-2.
South junior Laura Sparks finished second in the conference tournament, qualifying for the regional. In the first round she beat sophomore Hannah Cumbee of West Brunswick 6-3, 6-4. In a semifinal she beat sophomore Bryanna Dickens of West Brunswick 6-2, 6-3. In the finals, North Brunswick senior Jordyn Smith won 6-3, 6-2 against Sparks.
Cougars win 3A title
The Cougars defeated North Brunswick 8-1 Oct. 11 at South in the final Mideastern 3A/4A Conference tennis dual of the season.
The Cougars finished 6-8 and fifth in the eight-team conference, ahead of Ashley, North Brunswick and West Brunswick — sweeping all three teams — and winning the 3A title in the conference and clinching a spot in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A dual playoffs. South is 7-10 overall.
The conference champion is New Hanover, who finished 14-0 and are 19-0 overall.
Against North, the Cougars won five of the six singles matches.
Freshman Carys Subach won 6-1, 6-0. Junior Annie Stidham won 6-3, 7-5. Sophomore Julia Wagaman won in 12 games. Junior Allie Hicks won 6-2, 6-1. North won at No. 5 singles against senior Karly Satterwhite 0-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Senior Virginia Simons-Rudolph won 6-0, 6-1.
South swept the doubles as South’s three seniors won two of the matches.
Subach and Stidham won 8-1. Satterwhite and junior Laney Soles won 8-4. Simons-Rudolph and senior Abby Pancake won 9-8 (8-6).
State tourneys
The NCHSAA 3A state championship individual tournament is Oct. 28-29 at Burlington Tennis Center.
The NCHSAA 3A state duals begin Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Cougars (7-10) were scheduled to play at Sanford (13-0) in the first round. Other rounds are Oct. 25, Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. The championship match 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Burlington Tennis Center.