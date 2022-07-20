USA Baseball has announced its 40-player 18U National Team training camp roster, and Walker Jenkins is one of the players it selected.
Jenkins, a rising senior at South Brunswick High School, also was selected to play in the High School All-American Game July 15 at Dodger Stadium as part of Major League All-Star Week in Los Angeles. Jenkins was unable to play because of a minor hand injury. He also was unable to participate in the home run derby.
The All-Star showcase game had a roster of nearly 40 participants who are some of the top U.S. high school baseball prospects for the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.
The National Team training camp roster was named following the conclusion of the 2022 Prospect Development Pipeline League on July 6. Jenkins played in the league at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary and was on the championship team.
“It’s a grind,” Jenkins said about the league in an interview at the all-star game. “For people who think you go out there and play a game and it’s nonchalant and it’s easy, that’s not the case.
“We’re getting up at 6:20, 6:30 every morning, going to breakfast. A lot of the days we have a workout around 8, 8:30, for two to three hours. Then you have pregame, then you play a game. It’s a long day — but it’s a ton of fun.”
Four of the 40 players selected to the 18U training camp roster are alumni of USA Baseball national teams. Jenkins and Blake Mitchell (Sinton, Texas) will reunite after both were teammates on last year’s 18U National Team roster. Aidan Miller (Trinity, Florida) was a member of the 2016 12U National Team and the 2019 15U National Team that won gold at the World Baseball Softball Confederation 15U Baseball World Cup Americas qualifier. Colt Emerson (Cambridge, Ohio) was a member of the 2017 12U National Team squad that won the WBSC Baseball World Cup.
The 18U National Team training camp will be held from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2 at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. The final 20-man 18U National Team roster will be named on Sept. 2 and will then compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation 18U Baseball World Cup during Sept. 9-18 in Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida.
“My main goal is making that team so I can represent the country,” Jenkins said.
The 40 players named to this year’s training camp roster come from 19 states and were selected out of the pool of 100 athletes who participated in the 2022 PDP League, which was held at the National Training Complex from June 29 to July 6. The event is an invitation-based development and assessment opportunity for high school players eligible for the following year’s MLB Draft.
Twenty-six athletes on the roster are new to the USA Baseball program in 2022. Fourteen are past participants of the National Team Development Program, along with Kendall George (Houston), R.J. Hamilton (Hoover, Alabama), Cameron Johnson (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) and Zion Rose (Chicago), who all have participated in diversity-focused development programs led by MLB and USA Baseball.
The 18U National Team will be led in 2022 by Denny Hocking, who is making his National Team managerial debut after he was a manager at last year’s PDP League and 18U National Team trials. He will be joined on staff by pitching coach Adam Mosely and assistant coaches Roberto Vaz and Jack Wilson.
“We are excited to have this talented group of athletes join us for the 2022 18U National Team training camp,” said Ashley Bratcher, USA Baseball 18U National Team general manager. “There was an incredible amount of competition and depth at this summer’s PDP League and it made for some difficult decisions for our coaches and staff, but we are confident in the ability of each of these players to represent the U.S. at the highest level. We look forward to determining our final roster that will represent the United States in September at the Baseball World Cup.”