U16 boys' team

Levi United FC Youth Academy’s U16 boys’ team won the Mebane Youth Soccer Association Spring Shootout.

 

Levi United FC Youth Academy, Brunswick County’s local competitive youth soccer organization, traveled Feb. 10-12 to Mebane to compete in the Mebane Youth Soccer Association Spring Shootout soccer tournament. LUFCYA took three teams to the tournament: U15 girls, U16 boys and U17 boys.

The U15 girls’ team made drastic improvements since its first tournament in January. The club is excited to see the team’s growth and cannot wait to see its development over the season.

