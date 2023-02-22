Levi United FC Youth Academy, Brunswick County’s local competitive youth soccer organization, traveled Feb. 10-12 to Mebane to compete in the Mebane Youth Soccer Association Spring Shootout soccer tournament. LUFCYA took three teams to the tournament: U15 girls, U16 boys and U17 boys.
The U15 girls’ team made drastic improvements since its first tournament in January. The club is excited to see the team’s growth and cannot wait to see its development over the season.
The U17 boys’ team is back-to-back semifinalists for its age group at the MYSA Spring Shootout. The club is extremely proud of the U17 boys for being in the semifinal for the second consecutive year and feels very confident that a championship is in its near future.
The U16 boys’ team had an extraordinary performance throughout the entire weekend. The team scored nine goals and walked away having zero goals scored against it in winning the championship. The club is extremely proud of the team’s performance and for bringing home the club’s first championship title.This team is led by head coach Antony Tapia.
“I couldn’t ask more from this U16 team,” Tapia said. “They played their hearts out in every game and never gave up. They executed my game plan perfectly and added their own creativity to it as well. Everyone playing collectively as a unit, attacking-wise and defensively, is what ultimately led to the win.There was a display of pace and power in the attack, creativity and control in the midfield, and grit and fight in the defense. I am so proud of them for their determination to win a medal for Levi United and Brunswick County.”
The club is excited to put Brunswick County on the map in the competitive soccer world. Wins like the U16 team displayed in the tournament is how the club will continue to do so. This is just the beginning of something great and many more championships won.
LUFCYA has four more tournaments left this season representing Brunswick County.
The club invites the county to follow its journey either on Facebook (Levi United FC Youth Academy & Levi United Football Club) or on Instagram @leviuni- tedacademy, @leviunitedfc.