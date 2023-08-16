I hate to keep weather at the forefront of this page, but we have to accept that most of our fishing endeavors are influenced, maybe even controlled, by weather. The good news is first – as difficult as it is to think of temperatures in the upper 80s as cooler, there are some cooler days in the forecast this week. At least all aren’t in the 90s, with those “feels like” ratings of 110 and higher. Some of the nights will be a little cooler too, but they’re still holding in the 70s. C’mon fall…

Thunderstorms are always possible when the weather is this hot with high humidity. These are rarely widespread rain and lightning, but the places that get them, really get them. There can be damaging winds in all of these clouds, either in a straight line or spinning. This past week showed several examples with Bolivia, Boiling Springs and Leland getting several strong storms, while Southport and Oak Island heard the thunder and watched lightning in the distance – without any rain.