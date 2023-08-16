I hate to keep weather at the forefront of this page, but we have to accept that most of our fishing endeavors are influenced, maybe even controlled, by weather. The good news is first – as difficult as it is to think of temperatures in the upper 80s as cooler, there are some cooler days in the forecast this week. At least all aren’t in the 90s, with those “feels like” ratings of 110 and higher. Some of the nights will be a little cooler too, but they’re still holding in the 70s. C’mon fall…
Thunderstorms are always possible when the weather is this hot with high humidity. These are rarely widespread rain and lightning, but the places that get them, really get them. There can be damaging winds in all of these clouds, either in a straight line or spinning. This past week showed several examples with Bolivia, Boiling Springs and Leland getting several strong storms, while Southport and Oak Island heard the thunder and watched lightning in the distance – without any rain.
Be prepared for showers and thunderstorms any time you are on the water in these conditions. Storms can form and move quickly. Thunderstorms are in the forecast for the end of the week, but may spring up almost any time. When on the water, your boat is the high spot, so seek shelter or move away from the storms.
More good news is lighter winds. These are good for getting to the desired fishing locations, but they don’t cool fishermen very well. The early forecast has the good compromise of near calm early morning winds, building to around 8 knots to help cool fishermen as the days warm. Fishermen should also stay under the T-top when possible, slather up with sunscreen and drink plenty of water.
Our days are getting shorter. It isn’t really noticeable yet, but one of the TV weathermen reported that the last day with an 8 p.m. or later sunset will be this week. Let’s enjoy the extra daylight while we can.
The news from the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) is currently a bit mixed. As of Monday morning, the NHC forecasters are watching a couple of waves that are coming off the African Coast. They’re only giving these waves a slight chance of strengthening, but they are there. This is after as recently as Sunday evening not expecting any tropical weather for the next seven days. In our current heat and humidity conditions, things can change quickly.
Meanwhile, the long-term weather predictors are doubling down on their predictions for up to 18 named storms, including seven or eight hurricanes, before the 2023 hurricane season ends on November 30. As Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com), pointed out last week, that could keep us on high alert late into the season. For the time being, Mike’s Weather Page is collecting models on the two systems that emerged Monday morning. The early Euro models have one staying in the Atlantic and one moving through the Caribbean. We should know more by the time this reaches the newsstands.
The 30-day public comment period on the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of the effects of issuing an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries opened on August 10. This permit is to allow the taking of sea turtles and sturgeon, while fishing with gill nets. Sea turtles and sturgeon are both protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Public comments on the Incidental Take Permit may be submitted electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov. Enter [NOAA-NMFS-2023-0098] in the search box. Click on the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments. For more commenting instructions, please visit https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-17170/environmental-assessments-availability-etc-effects-of-issuing-an-incidental-take-permit-no-27106. More information is below.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Aug 23-25 at the Hilton North Hills, 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, with the meeting also livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. More information and the agenda is below.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has handed down their decision on a Clean Water Act suit that was brought against a group of North Carolina shrimpers and they have ruled in favor of the shrimpers. In August 2020, the N.C. Fisheries Reform Group initiated the action charging dumping tons of bycatch back into the water and disturbing the sediment on the bottom with the doors and chains of shrimp trawls were violations of the Clean Water Act. The judges didn’t see it that way and commercial fishermen are calling the August 7 unanimous decision a huge victory. More details are below.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
The news from large king mackerel heading farther north than usual during this extra hot summer continues. This time the news is from Delaware, where Jeff McCoy caught his first ever king mackerel on July 20. The fact that his 52 pound, 11.2 ounce catch has been certified as the new Delaware state record makes his catch even more special.
King mackerel weren’t even on McCoy’s mind as he headed out that morning. Kings are considered an unusual catch in Delaware; so much so that the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) website lists them as uncommon. McCoy’s unusual catch, which came while shark fishing, surpasses the previous record by four pounds. That record of 48 pounds, 9 ounces was set in 1992. To exemplify how rare king mackerel catches are in Delaware, a king mackerel heavier than 10 pounds qualifies as a Delaware trophy.
Another fishing record was set last week at the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland. In this tournament, white marlin are the primary species, with blue marlin as a secondary species. On August 11, the Floor Reel caught a 640.5-pound blue marlin that earned a world record payout of $6.2 million. Wow!
There may not be any multi-million dollar fish in our local waters, but fishing continues to be pretty good, in spite of days of oppressive heat. Even better, there are hungry fish waiting for your favorite lure from the backwaters of the coastal marshes to the blue water at the Continental Shelf.
Starting offshore this week is the news that the wahoo bite is still going. It isn’t double digit catch spring and fall good, but usually wahoo take a break during the heat of the summer and they haven’t. It’s almost time for the wahoo action to begin picking up again for the fall bite.
We don’t see many $6-million dollar billfish off Cape Fear, but there are some marlin occasionally passing by in the Gulf Stream and the sailfish action can get good at times. The area inshore of Frying Pan Tower up to 23 Mile Rock off Wrightsville Beach has produced a lot of sailfish during July and August over the years. Capt. Hiroki Toma and his crew on Matias released their seventh one for the year this week. There are probably more in that area and they also tend to feed with king mackerel even closer in at times.
There are also tuna along the color changes, temp breaks and rips at the edge of the Gulf Stream. Most are smaller blackfin tuna, but they taste pretty good too. Dolphin have spread from the depths of the Gulf Stream to within sight of the beaches and are ready to feed when you find a school. They’ll hit lures, dead baits and live baits.
Bottom fishing is steady inshore of the break. It starts with black sea bass and grunts at around 60 feet deep and adds more species as you move to deeper water. The variety of bottom fish includes grouper, snapper, triggerfish, porgys, African pompano amberjacks and almaco jacks. These fish respond well to chunks of cut bait, squid, octopus and jigs. Check the regulations before making a trip offshore. Many of the bottom species have limits and allocations and some seasons are closing.
King mackerel are biting pretty consistently a little closer inshore. There hasn’t been a local pier king report in a while, but a few are being caught off the Wrightsville Beach and Topsail Island piers. That isn’t far away and those kings could turn the corner at Cape Fear at any time.
The local king action begins a few miles off the beach and improves into the 50-65 foot depths. There is a lot of structure at these depths and it has been holding bait, which attracts fish. Many fishermen are also catching a few dolphin while trolling for kings, plus an occasional cobia. There have also been a few surprise sailfish feeding with the kings.
Spanish macks and spadefish, are biting well just off the beaches. Spanish often gather along the tide lines near the inlets, but may also be along the beach and around the nearshore artificial reefs. They like small shiny lures and jigs that are trolled or retrieved quickly. Spanish seem to almost always be feeding and sometimes chase bait by the ocean piers and up against the breakers. This puts them in casting range of fishermen without boats.
Spadefish also sometimes make appearances around the piers. However, they are primarily found holding over structure, like artificial reefs and wrecks. Spadefish like bait and one of their favorites is pieces of jelly ball jellyfish. They will also sometimes eat pieces of shrimp and clams. The best rig is only a sharp hook, with a foot or so of heavier leader. This sinks at a rate similar to cut up pieces of fish or jellyfish, so it looks natural to them.
There were sightings of rolling tarpon along the beach this week, but no pictures of tarpon that were caught and released. One of the more consistent spots to see them is around the Hot Hole off Caswell Beach. While they will usually hit both dead and live baits, tarpon can be finicky about when and what they eat. However, the excitement grows quickly when one explodes on a bait. There are fishermen in the area that specifically fish for tarpon, but many are hooked incidentally to slow trolling live baits for king mackerel.
Fishing from the ocean piers and in the surf has been slow, but there is usually a sea breeze to help stay a little cooler. There haven’t been any king, cobia or other reports of big fish from the pier ends, but there are fishermen watching baits there almost every day. Just in from the pier end, fishermen are catching some bluefish and occasional Spanish mackerel. Many of the bluefish go in the live bait tanks for use later, while the Spanish macks are cleaned and taken home to be the guest of honor at dinner.
There is a variety of fish between the breakers and the end of the piers. Many, but not all of these can be reached by casting from the surf. Most are bottom feeders and there is a host of bait thieves like sand perch and pinfish. Surf fishermen and pier fishermen soaking baits on the bottom have seen a variety of fish that includes pompano, whiting, croakers, spots, black drum, red drum, trout and an assortment of small sharks, rays and skates. Sand fleas (mole crabs) are a great bait for most surf fishing, with live shrimp, live minnows, pieces of shrimp, cut bait and squid also getting bites.
They aren’t sending any pictures, but more and more fishermen are becoming interested in sheepshead fishing. One person described sheepshead as, “Ugly, with teeth that resemble human teeth and they taste so good.” I don’t know that I’d call them ugly, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I really like having a fat sheepshead in the cooler.
Sheepshead like vertical structure, like pilings, bridge abutments, seawalls, breakwaters and such. They will move around some and occasionally hold over rocky bottom or around a wreck. The legend of sheepshead is the subtleness of their bite. Even a big one can remove a bait from a hook without the fisherman feeling it. You have to be on your toes and you’ll still miss some.
The favorite bait for sheepshead locally is sandfiddlers. This has become a big enough business that most tackle shops carry them. I’ll also suggest small mud crabs, sea urchins, barnacles and mussels. Fishing is pretty simple – ease the bait down beside the structure and set the hook when you feel the bite – or, as some old-timers say, set the hook just before you feel the bite. Learning to feel the subtle bite is the main skill in sheepshead fishing. The reward is well worth the effort.
Speckled trout, puppy drum and flounder are biting well in the creeks and marshes along the Cape Fear River, Intracoastal Waterway and Lockwood Folly River. Actually, they’re biting surprisingly well for the hot water. Water temps are in the mid to upper 80s almost everywhere and reach the lower 90s well back in the creeks and marshes. Much like fishermen, fish slow down and aren’t particularly active in this heat.
Let’s give the flounder reports the boot right away as their season doesn’t open for another month. There are tales of door mats being caught, but they’re always larger when you don’t weigh and measure them.
In the heat, it’s easier to get the attention of red drum, black drum and speckled trout with live baits. If you cast the bait into the right place, it brings attention to itself and gets eaten. All of these inshore fish, plus tripletail and ladyfish will readily eat live baits. Most will also eat pieces of shrimp or cut bait. Occasionally all will hit lures, but black drum are the least likely.
Predator fish tend to hold where there is or will be an abundance of food. Their primary foods are shrimp and minnows, with some also eating small fish and crabs. One spot to always find bait moving is creek mouths. Bait moves into the creek at a slower pace throughout the rising tide and moves out of the creek on the falling tide, with the biggest movement usually in the last two hours of the tide. Points and along grass edges, oyster bars and sand bars are also good places to check as tidal currents should move bait along or across them too.
Several fishermen have reported that speckled trout and red drum are hitting topwater lures pretty well for the first hour or two after daylight. Unless the day is very cloudy, this usually end about 8:00 to 8:30. This is the most exciting inshore fishing. Fishermen paying attention can often see the fish making its final surge to grab the lure. Fishermen paying less attention still see the splash of the strike.
Tripletail are a summer visitor to the Lower Cape Fear River and the nearshore ocean waters. They are unusual looking fish that some say resemble a much overgrown aquarium fish. They do get large – the N.C. state record is 27 pounds and their overgrown rear dorsal and anal fins give the appearance of three tails. Tripletail fight hard and taste good, which are the two best qualities for any fish.
Tripletail like shade and take it where they can find it. They may be holding around buoys, day markers, range light platforms and even under the floats used to mark crab traps. Sometimes they can be seen, but if you approach too closely, they’ll spook and be gone.
Tripletail will hit lures and sometimes pieces of dead bait, but the most consistent way to score with them is to drift live baits to them suspended under corks. Don’t cast directly to them, but cast upwind or up current and allow the current or wind to drift the bait in. Get ready for the strike as when the tripletail feels the sting of the hook, he will run hard and fight doggedly all the way to the landing net.
Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15 and 16 for the next one. Space is limited so it would be wise to register for the class as soon as possible. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-278-5518.
Military Appreciation Day
The 2023 Military Appreciation Day will be held from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbor Marina on September 9. This event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. Captains interested in taking some of the military attendees fishing or folks wishing to volunteer to help otherwise can register at links available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc. More information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
Peer Fishin’ Festival
The Oak Island Peer Fishin’ Festival, presented by Operation North State, will be held at Oak Island Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336-764-5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
Court rules on shrimpers
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has handed down a decision that a group of North Carolina shrimpers and commercial fishermen are calling a huge victory! In a unanimous decision on August 7, the court affirmed a previous decision made by U.S. District Court Judge Louise Flanagan on September 17, 2021 that was appealed.
In August of 2020, the N.C. Fisheries Reform Group, and others, filed a citizen lawsuit alleging that certain named shrimpers in North Carolina are violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging their bycatch overboard and by discharging pollutants by disturbing sediment with their trawl nets.
The court ruled that while the Clean Water Act forbids the unpermitted discharge of a pollutant, returning bycatch to the ocean is not discharging a pollutant, so throwing it overboard without a permit is not forbidden by the Act. Similarly, because the trawl nets merely kick up sediment already present in the sound, their use does not discharge any pollutants either and affirmed the District Court’s dismissal of the Fisheries’ Reform Group complaint.
While the North Carolina Fisheries Association was not a party to the lawsuit as an organization, they were engaged as the decision would have tremendous repercussions to the shrimpers, the industry as a whole and indeed to commercial and recreational fishermen nationwide. NCFA’s Executive Director, Glenn Skinner, said “This is a huge win for all fishermen, commercial and recreational. If the courts had decided with Mr. Joseph Albea and the Coastal Fisheries Reform Group, the results would have been devastating for both sectors.”
In the Appeals Court’s explanation of the case, Judge Richardson said his daughter would be in violation of the Act if the Plaintiff’s arguments prevailed if she caught a fish with a minnow and threw it back. The Appeals Court opinion goes on to say that anyone who fishes and after catching a fish, releases it back into the ocean would violate the Clean Water Act unless they first obtained a Clean Water Act permit alongside their ordinary fishing permits.
The judges also felt the plaintiffs “seek to vastly expand the EPA’s regulatory authority in a way that would upset the federal-state balance by intruding on states’ authority to manage fisheries in their own waters and essentially moot the established science to regulate bycatch in federal waters. This would have an enormous impact on the recreational and commercial fishing industries; industries which Congress has specifically sought to protect.”
Comment period opens
The 30-day public comment period on the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of the effects of issuing an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries opened on August 10.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries submitted an Endangered Species Act Section 10 ITP application to the National Marine Fisheries Service Office of Protected Resources on Dec. 2, 2022. The ITP application and conservation plan was submitted to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill-net fishery. As issuing an ITP is a major federal action, NMFS must conduct a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis on the effects of issuing the ITP and publish the document summarizing this analysis. NMFS’ analysis is included in the draft EA, which was published in the Federal Register on August 10. The public comment period ends on Sept. 11.
The draft Environmental Assessment may be downloaded at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/action/incidental-take-permit-north-carolina-division-marine-fisheries-sea-turtles-and-sturgeon.
Public comments may be submitted electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov. Enter [NOAA-NMFS-2023-0098] in the search box. Click on the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments. For more commenting instructions, please visit https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-17170/environmental-assessments-availability-etc-effects-of-issuing-an-incidental-take-permit-no-27106.
Tournament Tidbits
The Sarah James Fulcher Red Drum Tournament is a unique event that was held Saturday from Cedar Island. This tournament is in memory of Fulcher and raises funding for recreation facilities and programming in eastern Carteret County. The quarry is red drum, specifically over slot red drum, and all catches are photographed and released.
There are three levels in the tournament. Level one is for the longest drum and is required of all participants. The longest drum was caught by the Super Soakes and also earned Top Lady Angler honors for Ceci Holt. Vann Styron of the Bumpin’ Bottom caught the longest drum for a youth angler.
Level two is the release category and was won by the Dirty Girl with 10 releases. Level three is the Ramsey Big Bull Category and is also optional. The Drum Wagon claimed the win in this division.
The Alice Kelly Memorial Lady Anglers Only Billfish Tournament was held from Pirate’s Cove Marina at Manteo on Sunday to begin the Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament week. More than 160 boats carrying nearly 1,000 determined lady anglers headed out through Oregon Inlet for a day of chasing billfish and gamefish. When the scales had settled for the final time Sunday afternoon, the results were close with the 163 boats releasing 162 billfish.
There was a tie for first place that was broken by the earliest release time of the last billfish. The win went to the crew on Country Girl with 500 release points. The ladies on the Tenacity also collected 500 release points, but it took them a little longer to do it, so they finished in second place. The crew on the Teaz ‘Em was only 50 points behind and their 450 release points were good for third place.
This great fishing action bodes well for the Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament that began on Tuesday and fishes through Friday. Local tournament activity returns next week with a bang as there will be king mackerel and red drum tournaments from Southport. We’ll have some highlights from these events and continue with Tournament Tidbits leading up to the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament on October 6 and 7, with daily weigh-ins at Dutchman Creek Park on Fish Factory Road.
Good fishing!