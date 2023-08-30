The South Columbus Stallions rallied from a 44-12 deficit to stagger South Brunswick 48-44 in the Cougars’ home football opener Friday at Jack Campbell Stadium.
The Stallions scored on their final five possessions in the rally, with four of the scores touchdown passes. They also converted three two-point conversions.
The Cougars dropped to 1-1. South Columbus also is 1-1.
The Cougars led 44-12 with 5 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third quarter. But junior linebacker Jack Earley, the Cougars’ leading tackler in their first game, and junior linebacker Quin Williams, who tied for second in total tackles, suffered injuries within minutes of each other in the third quarter, depleting the defense. And three consecutive Cougar turnovers — a mishandled kickoff, a fumble and another mishandled kickoff — led to 24 points as the Stallions rallied in cutting the lead to 44-42.
South Columbus took its first lead when it beat a blitz and scored on a 21-yard pass with 44.6 seconds left. The Stallions, who outscored the Cougars 30-0 in the fourth quarter, clinched the victory when they intercepted a pass at the goal line with 30.6 seconds left.
The Cougars were unstoppable in the first half, scoring on three of their final four possessions in taking a 30-6 lead.
On their second possession in the first quarter, senior quarterback Jameson Prince scored on a 39-yard run. Collin Peattie kicked the first of six extra points.
The Cougars outscored the Stallions 23-6 in the second quarter. Ethan Overton scored on a short run before the Stallions scored their only first-half points on a 50-yard pass, foreshadowing the second half.
The Stallions stopped the Cougars on downs at the 15, but on the ensuing first down the Stallions were penalized for holding. The Cougar defense then forced an intentional-grounding safety, increasing the lead to 16-6 with 3:11 left. On the Cougars’ possession after the safety, Overton scored on another short run, increasing the lead to 23-6 with 2:18 left. The Stallions on their next possession reached midfield. They disdained a punt on fourth down but were unable to gain yardage for a first down. On the first play after the change of possession, Prince completed a 54-yard pass to Jordan Davis, giving the Cougars a 30-6 lead with 1:16 left in the half.
The Stallions scored on their first possession in the third quarter, a 59-yard pass. The Cougars also scored on their first possession, a 67-yard run by Prince, giving them a 37-12 lead with 10:49 left.
The Stallions’ ensuing possession ended when the Cougars forced a fumble at midfield. Three plays later, Prince completed a 48-yard pass to Davis, extending the lead to 44-12 with 5:56 left.