Brunswick Debs will be competing in the Dixie Softball World Series in late July in Alexandria, Louisiana. From left in front are Cassidie Holdsworth, Hailey Whitehead, Temperance Bryant, Savannah Robinson, Summer Babson, Kasey Pigott and Chloe Ward. In the back are Julia Victoria Robinson, Ava Caison, Casey Carter, Ja’Mya Hansley and Aubree Hancock. The coaches are assistant Jeff Harrelson, head coach Maurice “Moe” Holdsworth and assistant Hugo Bryant.
Brunswick North Belles from left in front are Kayley Whitehead, Sierra Hall, Kaylin Hall, Samantha Morgan, Alexis Albertson and Kaylee McArdell. In the back are Kaitlyn Albertson, Abigail Rigas, Takyra Boyd, Eva Bridgers, Amelia Jacobs, Jayla Barnhill and Summer Taylor. The coaches are assistant Clark Albertson, head coach Kevin “Tiny” Guyton and assistant Brian Dubree.
Brunswick Debs will be competing in the Dixie Softball World Series in late July in Alexandria, Louisiana. From left in front are Cassidie Holdsworth, Hailey Whitehead, Temperance Bryant, Savannah Robinson, Summer Babson, Kasey Pigott and Chloe Ward. In the back are Julia Victoria Robinson, Ava Caison, Casey Carter, Ja’Mya Hansley and Aubree Hancock. The coaches are assistant Jeff Harrelson, head coach Maurice “Moe” Holdsworth and assistant Hugo Bryant.
Brunswick North Belles from left in front are Kayley Whitehead, Sierra Hall, Kaylin Hall, Samantha Morgan, Alexis Albertson and Kaylee McArdell. In the back are Kaitlyn Albertson, Abigail Rigas, Takyra Boyd, Eva Bridgers, Amelia Jacobs, Jayla Barnhill and Summer Taylor. The coaches are assistant Clark Albertson, head coach Kevin “Tiny” Guyton and assistant Brian Dubree.
The Dixie Softball postseason has begun and will continue through the World Series in August.
The Brunswick North Belles (ages 13-15) are participating in the District IX softball tournament scheduled for June 22-25 at Cape Fear Optimist Park in Wilmington. Brunswick is competing against East Columbus and South Columbus for the right to advance to the state tournament and the Dixie Softball World Series.
The Dixie Softball state tournament in all divisions is July 8-12 at Town Creek Park in Winnabow and Smithville Park in Southport.
The Dixie Softball World Series begins in late July. The Brunswick Debs (16-19) have been awarded an automatic spot to the World Series because there are no other Debs teams in the state for them to compete against. The Brunswick Debs won the World Series in 2015.
The Brunswick Belles were World Series finalists in 2021 and 2022.
State winners in the Darlings (7-8) and Angels X-Play (9-10) divisions will be in the Dixie Softball World Series at Fairview, Tennessee. Teams arrive July 28.
State winners in the SweeTees, SweeTees X-Play (4-6), Angels, Ponytails, Ponytails X-Play (11-12), Belles (13-15) and Debs (16-19) divisions will be in the Dixie Softball World Series at Alexandria, Louisiana. Teams arrive July 28.