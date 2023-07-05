If you’re reading this, you made it through the crowds of July 4. Good for you and I hope you had a great time. Our Fourth of July celebration is the official Fourth of July celebration for the state of North Carolina and there are many interesting things to do. The heat this year was well on the upper end of the uncomfortable scale and the humidity was stifling, but folks turned out in big numbers. One barefoot step on one of the local roadways at about 3 p.m. one afternoon confirmed that it was indeed hot enough to cook an egg. It seared a foot too, much like pan seared tuna. Still, it was mostly a good time.
The traffic was backed up a lot and it will still be rather busy through this weekend. You might want to keep your bottle of chill pills on a front shelf in your medicine cabinet. After this weekend, the summer crowds should have peaked and not get especially testy again until Labor Day weekend. One of the things that made it feel so hot was the lack of wind. Most mornings were very calm and the afternoon sea breeze became a blessing.
Thunderstorms come back into the weather forecast beginning Wednesday and continue through the weekend. No day is predicted to be a rainout, but there could be some rain every day. However, with scattered thunderstorms as the forecast, not everyone will see them. It could rain in Southport and not in Oak Island and there have been days when one end of Oak Island received a downpour and the other stays dry.
The early forecast shows the nearly calm winds continuing in the morning and the afternoon sea breezes only building to around 10 knots. This is a good forecast for fishing, but you need to keep an eye on the sky for building storm clouds. They can form fast and move quickly. If a storm begins forming, seek shelter. A boat on the water or a fisherman on a pier is the highest things around and gets an unwanted leg up on attracting lightning. If you can’t get off the water, lower all antennas, outriggers and remove any rods that are in an overhead holder. Make your profile as low as possible.
How about some good news? Let’s start with except for the threat of thunderstorms, the forecast contains good sea conditions for fishing. After a little flurry of tropical weather activity, the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) isn’t expecting any tropical cyclone formation for at least a week. Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) echoes this, but notes they are watching a weak wet low that should enter the Caribbean about the time this is delivered. Like the National Hurricane Center, they aren’t expecting any strengthening and a system formation, but they’re watching it. We should check the National Hurricane Center and Mike’s Weather page occasionally, even when not expecting tropical system formation.
There is more good news from the Lockwood Inlet Association this week. Last week we reported that the dredging at Lockwood Folly Inlet had been completed and the inlet had been surveyed by the Corps of Engineers. This week the Coast Guard freed their buoy tender to have all the buoys replaced by Friday afternoon – just in time for the busy July 4 weekend. A pdf file of the inlet survey is posted on the Lockwood Inlet Association Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066715422019.
The 2023 flounder season was announced this week. It will open on at 12:01 a.m. on September 15 and close at 11:59 p.m. on September 29. The limit will be a single flounder, with a minimum size of 15 inches tail length (tip of nose to tip of tail).
The Division of Marine Fisheries discourages anglers from targeting flounder for catch-and-release after they have caught their one-fish limit or when the season is closed. During the open season, they also discourage anglers from high grading (retaining a fish until a larger one is caught) as this increases post-release mortality leading to additional dead discards.
Don’t forget that the two-day 2023 red snapper season is less than 10 days away. The 2023 red snapper season will open at 12:01 a.m. on July 14 and close at 11:59 p.m. on July 15. The limit will be a single fish and there is not a minimum size. More information is below.
There are three special fishing days coming later this summer and into the fall at Southport-Oak Island. The first is the Childswish Fishing Day that was to be hosted by the United Special Sportsman’s Alliance on June 23, and has been postponed until August due to the weather and concerns with the smoke and fire in the Green Swamp. The new date isn’t finalized, but will be announced soon.
This will be a free fishing day for children aged 6-18 with permanent disabilities and life threatening illnesses beginning with dinner Thursday evening, followed by fishing on Friday. Captains interested in taking some of the kids and their family fishing, folks wishing to volunteer otherwise, or a family with a child who has not previously attended a USSA event, call 800-518-8019, text 715-937-0310 or email childswish@gmail.com. More information is available at www.childswish.org.
The second event will be Military Appreciation Day that will be held from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbor Marina on September 9. This event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. Captains interested in taking some of the military attendees fishing or folks wishing to volunteer to help otherwise can register at links available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc. More information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
The third event is the Oak Island Peer Fishing Festival that will be held at Ocean Crest Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336.764.5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
King and Spanish mackerel are the most prolific catches again this week. We didn’t receive a report of a king caught from one of the piers, but some boaters are catching them just off the ends of the piers. This sound good at first, but let’s ask that the boat fishermen give the pier fishermen the courtesy of fishing far enough away from the piers to not interfere with the fight when a pier fisherman hooks a big fish. This is just good old common courtesy. Give the pier at least 400 yards (four football fields) of clearance. A running fish will cover that distance far faster than most fishermen’s reaction time to get out of the way.
Spanish macks may be anywhere from just beyond the breakers to the tidelines around the sea buoys, some out to Lighthouse Rocks and farther. Spanish are attracted to small, shiny lures and jigs, that are trolled or retrieved quickly. Clarkspoons in the 0 and 00 size and drone spoons in the 000 size usually work well for trolling. Got-Cha jigs are the most popular jigs and be sure to get the ones with gold hooks – you’ll be glad you did.
Kings are usually a little farther off the beach, like roughly pier end distance to begin, and may be from there to 100 feet of water. Several popular spots that have been holding kings are Lighthouse Rocks, Shark Hole, Horseshoe, 390/390 and the Jungle. The majority of kings are caught by slow-trolling live baits, but they will also hit dead baits, spoons and lures. The artificial are trolled faster, usually 5-6 knots.
There are still cobia around, but the numbers don’t seem to be as high as they were several weeks ago. Many cobia are caught while slow-trolling live bait for kings, but they can also be caught while anchored and fishing live and/or dead baits and by casting jigs to schools of bait and around buoys. Unfortunately, the water near the mouth of the Cape Fear River carries enough effluent it is dirty and difficult to spot cobia and cast to them, so most casts are to spots considered likely to hold them.
Tarpon have been in the area for several weeks and may make a surprise appearance around your boat at any time. They like live baits and occasionally try to pilfer a live bait that is intended for a king. The small treble hooks used for king fishing aren’t a good match for a tarpon’s hard jaw and often lead to early releases. That’s okay though; the fun and big excitement of tarpon fishing are the first few jumps.
Moving off the beach, there are dolphin mixed and feeding with schools of kings. It’s not unusual to catch a few. A tip if you’re seeing dolphin hit your live baits, but not stay hooked is to switch to the smaller baits in your live well. Dolphin have smaller mouths than kings and can grab the smaller baits easier, which gets them hooked better.
There are also occasionally sailfish feeding with the kings. They eat the same things and occasionally hit baits intended for kings. Much like with tarpon, the small treble hooks used for kings don’t hold up well when a sailfish crushes them, but sometimes they hold to reel it all the way in. Don’t gaff a sailfish. Handle it gently, but firmly, to get your picture, then release it quickly. I carry a cloth tape measure to get a quick length measurement for a release citation.
Speaking of release citations… They can now be found online and the application completed and submitted online. Check out the link at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament/north-carolina-saltwater-fishing-tournament-citation-application.
Offshore bottom fishing is wide open. The constant action will make you sweat and welcome the afternoon sea breeze to cool off. This action begins at about 60 feet deep with black sea bass, but many are short. Moving to deeper water helps this a lot and the water deeper than 100 feet or so is usually best. Anchoring and fishing a specific rock or wreck is usually better than drifting and now, with “spot-lock” trolling motors, there isn’t a heavy anchor and lots of line to pull in. The offshore bottom catch is mixed and may include grouper, snapper, beeliners, triggerfish, African pompano, amberjack, black sea bass, grunts, porgys and more.
The more part of offshore bottom fishing can get interesting. Already this year there have been mutton snapper, yellowtail snapper, plus this week they were joined by a queen snapper and there is a story of a lionfish that weighs within ounces of the world record and will be submitted for a new state record this week.
Remember that the 2023 red snapper season will only be July 16 and 17. There is a one fish limit and no minimum size. Hopefully the weather and sea conditions are kinder this year than the past several.
NCDMF is asking recreational fishermen to fillet their red snapper catches and donate the carcass for research. They are placing extra Carcass Collection Program freezers at locations across the coast just for the red snapper season. The link with the locations of the freezers is https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/science-and-statistics/carcass-collection-program.
There are dolphin, tuna (mostly blackfins), wahoo and a few scattered billfish at the Gulf Stream. The water has warmed and they may be spread out widely, but the primary things to look for are color changes, temperature breaks, rip lines and weed or grass lines. Be sure to troll by anything that is floating at least once before moving on. Not everything holds fish, but even small things will give bait some shelter and attract dolphin and more.
We haven’t received any pictures, but there was more dock, ramp and tackle shop talk about spadefish this week. You don’t have to go far for them either. Sometimes they pop up around the piers, but they are often holding over the nearshore artificial reefs and not-so-secret wrecks just off the beach. They’re fun to catch and make excellent table fare also. Spadefish like pieces of jellyball jellyfish and clams, but will sometimes also hit pieces of shrimp.
Pier and surf fishing is slow but steady. There weren’t any king catches reported from the piers this week, but that could fire off again at any time. The fishermen are there and ready. Fishermen casting small shiny jigs are catching some Spanish macks and bluefish. One of the better parts of pier fishing right now is the early morning speckled trout bite. Live shrimp fished under corks is the hot setup. The pompano bite has been pretty good on several days too. Other pier and surf catches include flounder (must be released), red drum, black drum, blowfish, croakers, whiting, sand perch, small sharks, skates and rays.
If you’re looking for a spot to make a quick, easy and often productive fishing trip, don’t forget the public docks in the area. The Southport Municipal Dock extends out into the Cape Fear River from the Southport Waterfront and the Town of Oak Island has several docks along the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal, Davis Creek, Montgomery Slough and the marsh creeks off them. There is a list of these docks and piers in the parks listing in the Parks and Facilities section of the Town of Oak Island website (https://www.oakislandnc.gov/residents-visitors/parks-facilities). Oak Island streets are dedicated to the water, so there is a potential bank fishing spot everywhere a street ends at the Intracoastal Waterway, Davis Canal or Davis Creek. Some folks enjoy a lot of fresh fish suppers caught from these spots.
The water temp has risen into the lower 80s in open water, which means it may be above 85 up some of the creeks, but the fish are still biting. We’ll have to keep releasing flounder for another two months, but they don’t know they shouldn’t be feeding. The folks at the NC Division of Marine Fisheries and on the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission have asked that fishermen don’t fish for flounder until the season is open, but they keep hitting baits and lures intended for red drum and trout. Handle them as easily as possible and release them as quickly as possible for the best chance of survival.
Speckled trout are biting well for water this hot. They really like live baits, especially shrimp suspended above the bottom under a float, but they will hit soft plastics and hard lures too. It’s good to fish slower in this heat too. Keeping the bait or lure in front of them longer can tempt them to bite.
Red drum are also biting well. They have moved from the back of creeks to out near the mouths and even in the bays in the marshes and lower river. Red drum also like live baits and will hit pieces of shrimp and cut bait. In addition, red drum will hit soft and hard plastic baits.
Trout and red drum will readily hit surface baits and it’s exciting fishing. Trout make a splash when they hit a topwater lure, but red drum have to lunge partially out of the water or roll on their side to grab a topwater. If this doesn’t get your pulse racing and adrenaline flowing, have someone call 911. Something is wrong and you haven’t realized it yet.
Black drum prefer live baits or pieces of shrimp or cut bait. They will feed with red drum and trout in the early morning, but rarely hit lures. Once the sun rises in the sky, they usually head for water a little deeper and stay near the bottom the rest of the day. Most black drum run from 1 to 5 or so pounds, but they can get huge. The state record black drum weighed 100 pounds and 1 ounce. It was caught by Charles Dycus of Sanford at the ADM pier in the summer of 1998.
Several summer-only visitors are here for area fishermen to chase. We already mentioned tarpon in the ocean and beginning with the July full moon (Monday, July 3), they will start prowling the bay and some of the creeks behind Bald Head. Many of these are genuinely large fish, surpassing 100 pounds, and they’re ready to check your stamina if you’re lucky enough to hook one. There are also plenty of sharks in this part of the river and they will keep you busy until a tarpon hits. Even without prior experience, you’ll know immediately when a tarpon hits.
Ladyfish and tripletail are two more summer-only visitors to the lower Cape Fear. Ladyfish will sometimes mix with trout and drum during the day and create a big surprise when they hit. They run hard and often jump.
Fishing for ladyfish is often better at night. They will gather around lighted docks to feed on shrimp and minnows that are carried by in the tide. Some folks use ladyfish for bait, but they are pretty low on the list of potential table fare.
Tripletail are an enigma. Their rear dorsal and anal fins are so large they resemble extra tails – hence their name. Tripletail like shade and vertical structure. They can often be found around pilings, buoys, range marker towers and even around crab pot floats. Sometimes they look dead, floating on their side, but don’t be fooled. They’re just resting and if you get too close, they’ll spook and be gone. Don’t cast directly to them, but cast up current and let the current carry the bait to them. With lures, also cast by and then slowly work the lure back to them. Shrimp and shrimp shapes, with scent, seem to produce strikes more consistently.
With flounder season closed and reduced limits on many other fish, many fishermen are learning to catch sheepshead. Getting this dialed in can be difficult, but tasty sheepshead fillets make it well worthwhile. Sheepshead prefer vertical structure and their favorite food is small crabs. Most area tackle shops have begun carrying sand fiddlers for sheepshead bait. Red and black drum like sand fiddlers too and occasionally a trout will also eat one. Sheepshead bites are very subtle, so practice is required to catch them consistently.
Summer has returned with its good fishing. Scales and Tales reports has returned for the season and will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Snapper season July 14-15
The 2023 red snapper season is coming up soon. The season will open at 12:01 a.m. on July 14 and close at 11:59 p.m. on July 15. The limit will be a single fish and there is not a minimum size. Like with flounder, high grading is discouraged. For more information on red snapper and the season, check out the red snapper section at https://safmc.net/posts/noaa-fisheries-announces-limited-openings-of-recreational-and-commercial-red-snapper-seasons-in-south-atlantic-federal-waters-5-23-2023.
The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has announced it will be adding some temporary collections stations for their Carcass Collection program during red snapper season. They ask that fishermen fillet their catch and then donate the carcass for scientific study. More information on the Carcass Collection Program, including the locations of collection stations, is available at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/red-snapper-carcass-collection.