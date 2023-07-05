If you’re reading this, you made it through the crowds of July 4. Good for you and I hope you had a great time. Our Fourth of July celebration is the official Fourth of July celebration for the state of North Carolina and there are many interesting things to do. The heat this year was well on the upper end of the uncomfortable scale and the humidity was stifling, but folks turned out in big numbers. One barefoot step on one of the local roadways at about 3 p.m. one afternoon confirmed that it was indeed hot enough to cook an egg. It seared a foot too, much like pan seared tuna. Still, it was mostly a good time.

The traffic was backed up a lot and it will still be rather busy through this weekend. You might want to keep your bottle of chill pills on a front shelf in your medicine cabinet. After this weekend, the summer crowds should have peaked and not get especially testy again until Labor Day weekend. One of the things that made it feel so hot was the lack of wind. Most mornings were very calm and the afternoon sea breeze became a blessing.