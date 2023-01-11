The South Brunswick varsity basketball teams lost Mideastern 3A/4A Conference games last week to Ashley and Laney.
The Cougars play 3A rival West Brunswick on Friday at South.
West’s girls are 2-3 in the conference, 7-4 overall. The Trojans on Friday beat North Brunswick 51-26.
West’s boys are 2-3 in the conference, 7-6 overall. The Trojans on Friday beat North Brunswick 81-71.
South boys
Ashley defeated South 48-37 on Jan. 3 in Wilmington. This was the Screaming Eagles’ first conference victory this season (1-3).
Ashley led 22-9 after the first quarter and 30-22 at halftime. The Cougars held Ashley to three points in the third quarter in tying the score 33-33. In the final eight minutes, the Screaming Eagles held South to four points and scored 15 points in winning the game. Ashley is 4-6 overall.
For South, junior Caleb Bernard scored 14 points.
On Friday, Laney outscored the Cougars 22-2 in the third quarter en route to a 56-36 victory.
Laney entered the game 3-1 in the conference, 13-1 overall. It has swept North Brunswick 69-47 and 55-34. It has beaten West Brunswick 67-63.
For South, Bernard and sophomore Jonathan Braxton each scored eight points, junior Tony Cox five, senior Rashad McNeil three, sophomore Chase Robinson two, senior Lamarean Mason five, senior Andrew Hankins three and senior Demerius Wise two.
The Buccaneers led 21-19 at halftime and outscored the Cougars 10-0 — which included
back-to-back dunks off steals — in taking a 31-19 lead with 3:51 left in the quarter. South scored its only basket with 3:26 left and Laney ended the quarter on a 12-0 run, which included a dunk and two 3-pointers. The quarter ended 43-21.
South is 0-5 in the conference, 3-10 overall.
South girls
Ashley defeated South 57-11 on Jan. 3 in Wilmington. Freshman Brianna Stanley hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Junior Mackenzie Morton hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. All but two of the Eagles’ 57 points were scored by underclassmen. The Screaming Eagles are 3-0 in the conference, 8-2 overall.
For South, senior Davina Daley scored six points, sophomore Paige Lewis four and sophomore Bella Wilde one.
Laney defeated South 59-22 Friday at South.
Laney entered the game 2-2 in the conference, 9-5 overall. It has lost 46-42 to West Brunswick and has won 62-27 against North Brunswick.
A layup off a backcourt steal gave Laney a 10-0 lead with 4:59 left in the first quarter. Junior Rachel Wehlage scored South’s first basket with 90 seconds left in the quarter. Laney scored four points in the final 6.8 seconds and led 15-3 at the end of the quarter.
The Buccaneers scored the first 15 points of the second quarter in taking a 30-3 lead. Freshman Mia Hughes scored South’s first points of the quarter with 1:53 left. The half ended 35-6.
The Buccaneers outscored the Cougars 24-16 in the second half.
For South, freshman Summer Covington and Wehlage each scored seven points. Hughes scored four points, freshman Evie Hearn two, sophomore Matty Moye and junior Kira Beardsley one each.
South is 0-5 in the conference, 1-9 overall.