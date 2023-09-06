The South Brunswick boys soccer team won for the first time this season, beating South Columbus 4-0 Aug. 28 in Tabor City.
Sophomore midfielder Logan Sanders scored and junior midfielder Crayton Dail had the assist. Freshman forward Tristen Baker scored and sophomore defender Gabriel Arce had the assist.
Junior forward Gannon Herring scored the third goal. Arce had the assist.
“It was on a throw-in,” South Brunswick coach Edward Arce said. “It was a beautiful goal by Gannon. Gabriel threw it in from the sideline into the box. Gannon grabbed ahold of it with his chest, then volleyed it and turned around and — boom — kicked it right into the net. It was really nice what they did.”
Baker scored the final goal. Junior midfielder Kyle Robbins had the assist.
Junior goalkeeper Gavin Sessoms had eight saves.
South had 26 shots on goal.
Besides the backup goalkeeper, every Cougar had an opportunity to play in the game, Arce said.
The victory came after losses in the first two games.
“We had two losses, 1-0 to East Bladen and 2-1 to Trask, and each one of those we probably had 12 to 15 shots on goal and we controlled 80% of the game in both circumstances,” Arce said.
The Cougars are a young team: 12 of the 20 players are either sophomores or freshmen. Of the 20 players, three are seniors.
“These guys are working so hard,” Arce said. “They’re putting in the work, trusting the process.
“I’ve got a great coaching staff and kids believing in the system.”
Arce seems to be the appropriate fit for this team. Soccer has been a big part of his life. He is of Peruvian and Colombian descent. His parents immigrated to America in the ’60s. He was born in New York. He saw Pelé play in a soccer exhibition on Long Island, New York.
“I’ve been around it the last 20 years, coaching, doing clinics, being a part of many different programs,” Arce said about his soccer instruction.
“It’s been fantastic coaching these young boys. I’ve coached girls as well.”
His daughter received a scholarship her junior year to IMG Academy. She was there for two years.
“She went to FIU, played a year — and then COVID came and destroyed all college athletics nationwide,” he said.
“I coached travel soccer with my son in New York. We moved here in 2107. Got involved with the Hammerheads. I was with them for about a year, helping out with their youth program. Then I got involved with Brunswick County Parks and Recreation soccer for three years. Then the opportunity arose (here).”
South Brunswick soccer fans are familiar with Arce. Last year he was the voice of the Cougars, notable for his elongated “Goal” calls.
As a coach, Arce leads by example. His players know what to expect.
“I work out with the kids,” he said. “Everything I expect them to do, I do 90% of the workouts with the kids. And my goal by the end of the year is doing 100% of the workouts with them.”
For Arce, sports is a conduit for civility.
“We have a motto in our locker room,” he said. “ ‘You win with honor. You lose with dignity.’
“We never put our heads down. We never peak. We’re always learning.
“What they learn on the field, they must carry off the field.”