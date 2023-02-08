The South Brunswick boys basketball team defeated the Whiteville Wolfpack 55-42 Feb. 1 at South, completing a season sweep. South rallied to beat the Wolfpack 47-42 in a game Dec. 6 in Whiteville. The Wolfpack are 4-14 overall.
In the rematch, the Cougars’ Caleb Bernard scored 17 points, Jonathan Braxton 11 and Demerius Wise 10. Chase Robinson sank two 3-pointers and scored eight points. Lamarean Mason and Tony Cox each scored four points. Rashad McNeil scored one point.
The Cougars took control of the game in the second quarter. With the score tied 17-17, South scored 15 consecutive points in taking a 32-17 lead. In the run, Robinson sank back-to-back 3-pointers. Bernard and Wise made steals and scored, giving South a 10-point lead. Bernard converted a three-point play and Wise scored a layup, putting the Cougars ahead 32-17. The half ended 32-19.
The Wolfpack cut the lead to 40-31 with 7 minutes, 18 seconds left in the game. A jumper by Braxton, two free throws by Cox and a basket by Wise put South ahead 46-31 with 5:20 left. The Cougars clinched the victory by making seven of eight free throws in the final 1:44.
The Cougars lost two conference games last week.
Ashley beat the Cougars 58-47 Jan. 31 at South. The Screaming Eagles led 13-11 after the first quarter and held the Cougars to seven points in the second quarter in taking a 29-18 halftime lead. Each team scored 29 points in the second half.
The Screaming Eagles made 15 of 21 free throws and five of 13 3-pointers. They are 5-6 in the conference, 9-11 1overall.
On Friday at Laney, the Buccaneers won 59-43. South led 37-36 entering the final eight minutes, but Laney outscored the Cougars 23-6 for the victory.
Laney is 9-3 in the conference, 19-3 overall. South is 2-10, 6-15.
The Cougars play the last game of the regular season on Thursday at West Brunswick. South beat the Trojans 56-54 in overtime Jan. 13.
Girls fall to Wolfpack
Whiteville completed a season sweep of the Cougars by beating them 54-22 Feb. 1 at South. Whiteville beat South 61-13 on Dec. 6. The Wolfpack are 9-8 overall.
In the rematch, the Wolfpack led 12-7 after the first quarter and 27-13 at halftime. The lead was 41-15 after three quarters.
South lost two conference games last week.
Ashley beat South 46-12 on Jan. 31 at South. The Screaming Eagles led 11-2 after the first quarter and 26-6 at halftime. Ashley outscored the Cougars 20-6 in the second half. Ashley is 9-2 in the conference, 15-4 overall.
On Friday at Laney, the Buccaneers beat South 50-12.
Laney is 6-6 in the conference, 13-9 overall. South is 0-12, 1-17.