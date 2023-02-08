The South Brunswick boys basketball team defeated the Whiteville Wolfpack 55-42 Feb. 1 at South, completing a season sweep. South rallied to beat the Wolfpack 47-42 in a game Dec. 6 in Whiteville. The Wolfpack are 4-14 overall.

In the rematch, the Cougars’ Caleb Bernard scored 17 points, Jonathan Braxton 11 and Demerius Wise 10. Chase Robinson sank two 3-pointers and scored eight points. Lamarean Mason and Tony Cox each scored four points. Rashad McNeil scored one point.

