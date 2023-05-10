South Brunswick’s baseball and softball teams will open the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs with home games this week.
Softball
The Cougars, co-champions of the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, are 17-4 overall as they begin play this week in the state playoffs. They are the No. 6 seed in the East.
The first-round games were Tuesday. Second-round game have to be played by Friday. If South won Tuesday against No. 27 Southern Lee (10-9), it will play a second-round game at home against either No. 11 Vance County (11-8) or No. 22 Triton (15-10).
Third-round games are next Tuesday. If seeding holds, South would play at No. 3 Western Alamance (16-3).
Fourth-round games — which advance the winner to the regionals — are Friday, May 19.
The best-of-three regionals are May 22-27. If the series is three games, the final game will be played at the higher seed.
The best-of-three state championship series is June 2-3. Times and site to be decided. The 2007 Cougar softball team finished 25-6 and second in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
Baseball
The Cougars ended the regular season last week, losing 2-1 at North Brunswick and 7-4 at home against West Brunswick. They have lost seven of their last eight games and are 12-9 as they begin play this week in the state playoffs. They are the No. 8 seed in the East.
The first-round games were Tuesday. Second-round game have to be played by Friday. If South won Tuesday against No. 25 Cedar Ridge (12-10), it will play a second-round game at home against either No. 9 Carrboro (15-6) or No. 24 Union Pines (12-13).
Third-round games are next Tuesday. If seeding holds, South would play at No. 1 J.H. Rose (20-3).
Fourth-round games — which advance the winner to the regionals — are Friday, May 19.
The best-of-three regionals are May 22-27. If the series is three games, the final game will be played at the higher seed.
The best-of-three state championship series is June 2-3. South was second at last year in games played at Ting Stadium.
