Ouch — and out. South Brunswick Ponytails shortstop Addison Sellers catches the pop-up as she is popped in the nose by the wristband of second baseman Mckenley Johnson. Sellers was uninjured and pitched the final four innings. (Photo by Michael Paul)
South Brunswick Ponytails manager Leigh Anne Britt celebrates with Mckenley Johnson as Leiann Christman leaps to join her joyous teammates. (Photo by Michael Paul)
The South Brunswick Ponytails (ages 11-12) are the Dixie Softball X-Play state champions and will play in the Dixie Softball World Series this month. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Gracie Yopp bunts during the 3-2 victory in Dixie Softball Ponytails’ X-Play state title game. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Addison Sellers pitched a no-hitter in the final four innings, striking out the side in the final inning in the one-run victory. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Lacie Britt singled home a run in the 3-2 victory. (Photo by Michael Paul)
South Brunswick Ponytails catcher Emileigh Birkle rises to catch the high pitch. She singled home a run in the 3-2 victory. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Aydriona Jackson, left, smiles as she rushes to join her celebrating teammates after South Brunswick won the Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play state championship. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Annabelle Lindsay connects with the pitch. She drove in the go-ahead run in South Brunswick’s 3-2 victory. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Alice Joyal reaches to tag the sliding Duplin County runner, who is called safe in this play in the first inning. (Photo by Michael Paul)
WINNABOW — The South Brunswick Ponytails (ages 11-12) beat Duplin County 3-2 Tuesday, July 11, and won the Dixie Softball X-Play state championship at Town Creek District Park.
The victory advances South Brunswick to the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana. Teams arrive July 28.
All runs in the title game were scored in the first inning. Duplin scored its runs on a two-out double.
But South’s first three batters reached base in scoring a run. Addison Sellers led off and reached when the pitcher fielded Sellers’ grounder but her underhand lob to first base was high and late. After Aydriona Jackson singled, Lacie Britt singled home a run. A sacrifice fly by Emileigh Birkle tied the score.
After Mckenley Johnson was safe on a bunt, Annabelle Lindsay drove home what proved to be the winning run.
Britt started and pitched two innings. Sellers pitched final four innings, allowing no hits and striking out the side in the final inning.
In the seven-team double-elimination tourney, South won its opening game Sunday morning, July 9, 15-0 against Bladen County. Bladen had won its opening game 16-0 against Richlands on Saturday morning. In a second game Sunday evening, a game delayed by storms, South thwarted a Duplin County rally in the sixth inning in winning 6-5.
On Monday, July 10, Britt threw a perfect game as South Brunswick beat Montgomery 10-0 in four innings. The victory advanced South to the state championship series against Duplin County, which had to beat South twice to win the state title. Duplin beat South 2-1 in six innings, forcing a winner-take-all game Tuesday.