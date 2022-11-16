World Cup soccer

Soccer, or what the rest of the world calls football, is about to take center stage with the beginning of the World Cup on November 20. The quadrennial event, usually a summer competition, has been pushed back to the fall because of the oppressive July temperatures in the host nation of Qatar (kuh TAR).

Thirty-two teams from around the globe have qualified, including the host country, to play for the Copa Mundial. The teams are divided into eight groups (A-H) of four, playing a round-robin format, the top two in each group advancing to the knockout playoffs. A champion will be crowned on December 18.