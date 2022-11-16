Soccer, or what the rest of the world calls football, is about to take center stage with the beginning of the World Cup on November 20. The quadrennial event, usually a summer competition, has been pushed back to the fall because of the oppressive July temperatures in the host nation of Qatar (kuh TAR).
Thirty-two teams from around the globe have qualified, including the host country, to play for the Copa Mundial. The teams are divided into eight groups (A-H) of four, playing a round-robin format, the top two in each group advancing to the knockout playoffs. A champion will be crowned on December 18.
The good news is the United States has qualified. Sorry Italy, you have missed out for the second time in a row. Their failure to qualify is all the more shocking since “gli Azzurri” (The Blues) were the European champions in 2021 and the sixth-ranked team worldwide. France, the defending champion, is one of the favorites this year.
Since the matches are being played during our holiday season, I have prepared a viewer’s guide, a preview of the essential game in each group, so you can go about the business of eating turkey, decorating the house and buying Christmas presents. (Numbers in parentheses reflect current world rankings)
GROUP A – Monday, 11/21
Senegal (18) v Netherlands (8)
Senegal is the class of the African continent, won the Africa Cup and their best players compete for the top European clubs. Edouard Mendy (keeper) and Kalidou Koulibaly (defender) play for Chelsea in the English Premier League. However, leading goal scorer Sadio Mane (forward) was injured playing for his club team, Bayern Munich, and might not suit up for the Lions of Teranga.
The “Oranje” have a combination of both experience and talented younger players at all positions. The Dutch are strong in the back, led by Virgil van Dijk and a host of top defenders who play throughout Europe. Scoring goals will fall on the shoulders of forward Memphis Depay.
GROUP G – Thursday, 11/24
Brazil (1) v Serbia (21)
Brazil is again the top-ranked team and enters the tournament with great expectations to add to their five World Cups. They play a creative attacking style behind stars Neymar and Vinicius Jr. Opponents will have a hard time scoring against defenders like Thiago Silva and Danilo. Brazil has two world-class keepers to choose from, Alisson and Ederson,
Aleksandar Mitrovic is one of the leading goal-scorers entering the tournament, and Serbia will rely on him. Forward Dusan Vlahovic can also put the ball in the back of the net and is a top striker in Italy playing for Juventus. A strong group of midfielders should provide the front line with scoring opportunities.
GROUP B – Friday, 11/25
United States (16) v England (5)
The chances for the United States to advance to the playoffs will rest with forward Christian Pulisic. At 24 years old, he is their best player and has 50 caps signifying international experience. The midfield of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Yunus Musah will have the responsibility of getting the ball to Pulisic, Gio Reyna, or Tim Weah. The defense and goalkeeping are questionable.
England is coming off a second-place finish in Euro 2020 and has the same strong squad. Almost all players stay home and compete for clubs in the Premier League. Keeper Jordan Pickford is steady, and the defense is anchored by the experienced Manchester City/United trio of Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Harry Maguire. Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling will score goals.
GROUP D – Saturday, 11/26
France (4) v Denmark (10)
France has struggled since qualifying, and two stars from 2018, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, are injured and will not play. “Les Bleus” can score in bunches with Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, and Kylian Mbappe, but a weak back defense will put pressure on goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to step up. Never count France out, however.
Denmark had a great run making the semi-finals at Euro 2020, and will look to regain that form. They have talent at all positions and play well as a unit. The defense yielded only three goals in qualifying, and Kasper Schmeichel, son of legendary keeper Peter Schmeichel, might be as good as his father. Christian Eriksen is the emotional leader.
GROUP E – Sunday, 11/27
Spain (7) v Germany (11)
Spain is a team in transition, with a few stars left from the glory days, but now relying on a new crop of talent. Four newcomers from the Barcelona club, midfielders Gavi and Pedri, and forwards Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati should have a significant impact on “La Furia Roja.” This competition will probably be the last for Jordi Alba (defender) and Sergio Busquets (midfield).
Germany will look to erase the memory of the 2018 World Cup when they failed to advance from the group stage. The German Bundesliga is well represented, with Bayern Munich (BM) teammates Thomas Muller (forward) and Manuel Neuer (keeper) having the most experience. Forwards Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and midfielder
Joshua Kimmich, all from BM, could be the break-out stars.
GROUP H – Monday, 11/28
Portugal (9) v Uruguay (14)
Portugal will rely on a group of players who compete for various European clubs, with Ronaldo from Manchester United at the top of the list. Other Premier League players coming home include midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva and defenders Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias.
Veteran forwards Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are both 35 years old and will team with the younger generation, Federico Valverde (midfield) and Darwin Nunez (forward), as Uruguay competes in their fourteenth World Cup. Defender Ronald Araujo is emblematic of the type of player, fit and physical, that makes Uruguay so consistently competitive.
GROUP C – Wednesday, 11/30
Poland (26) v Argentina (3)
Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in the world, but his teammates will have to step up if Poland is to advance beyond the group stage. The midfield, with veterans Grzegorz Krychowiak and Mateusz Klich, will have to show more creativity in getting Lewandowski the ball. Keeper Wojciech Szczesny plays in Italy and will need defensive help from defender Matty Cash.
The only thing missing from Lionel Messi’s resume is a world cup title for Argentina. Messi will have help up front with running mate Angel DiMaria, a skilled forward in his own right, and the midfield with Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo DePaul can deliver precise passes to the front line. Emiliano Martinez in goal could make a difference, especially in penalty kick situations.
GROUP F – Thursday, 12/1
Croatia (12) v Belgium (2)
Croatia made it to the final in 2018 but will be hard-pressed to repeat this year. Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic will return to the midfield and bring a wealth of international experience. Veteran defenders, however, have been replaced by a new crop of players, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic, and Josip Juranovic among them. The team will have to find a consistent goal scorer now that Mario Mandzukic, a hero of the 2018 run, has retired to become the national team’s assistant coach.
Belgium is looking for one last World Cup from its veteran stars after good results in 2014 and 2018. Kevin de Bruyne is perhaps the most creative midfielder in the tournament and will be looking to find strikers Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard up front. De Bruyne can also score, and along with fellow midfielders Charles de Ketelaere and Youri Tielemans, the “Red Devils” will be hard to stop. Thibaut Courtois is a world-class keeper.
After group play is completed, the 16 teams moving on will play in the knockout rounds beginning December 3; win and advance, lose and go home. The final match is December 18. FOX and FOX Sports 1 are scheduled to broadcast all games.
Fred Ammann of St. James is a frequent contributing writer to The State Port Pilot.