South Brunswick defeated West Brunswick 45-40 Friday at Jack Campbell Stadium in the final game of the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football season, the first time in 11 years the Cougars have beaten the Trojans.
Junior running back Ethan Overton scored four rushing touchdowns and junior quarterback Jameson Prince two. Dow Pender kicked a field goal and six extra points.
The Cougars blocked two PATS, recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes — the two interceptions ending West’s final two drives. On Senior Night, Bazil Abram recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. One of the blocked PATs was by Garrett Frazier, the other was by junior Luke Dilgard. Ian Dwight recovered a fumble. Brendan Hoagland intercepted a pass in the final minute, clinching the victory.
Fourteen seniors played their final regular season game.
“The majority of them, except for a couple, have been with the program for four years,” South coach Rocky Lewis said. “During their four years, they’ve done some things that haven’t been done in a long time. Last year they beat New Hanover. This year they beat West. It’s been 11 years since we beat West. We talked about that this week. For this senior class to go out and be determined that they were going to walk away with a win, it says a lot about them and some of the things that they accomplished this year and throughout their career.”
South won despite being weakened by the flu.
“This week, we were extremely sick,” Lewis said. “The flu has been running through the school. Our players, they’re sick.
“There were days this week where Coach Brock would have to run the scout team left tackle. I would have to run scout team wide receiver. We didn’t have enough people because of the flu. To be able to overcome that and win this rivalry game, it’s a euphoric feeling.”
The victory came one week after losing to North Brunswick, which won the game by returning a Cougar fumble for a touchdown.
“Just super proud of the fight, the resiliency, to finish this game,” Lewis said. “You have the heartbreaker last week against North, and you don’t know what the mindset is going to be. But they showed that they were determined, they wanted to go into the playoffs on a high note.”
Lewis, in his seventh season at South, complimented his assistants.
“It’s a testament to those players but also to these coaches,” he said. “These coaches coach hard. We try to put the players in the best possible scheme, the best possible chance to win a game. I’m just so happy for the whole program.”
It rained before the game, and despite Senior Night and the rivalry, the game was played before a less-than-capacity home crowd and a smaller-than-expected West crowd.
South thwarts Trojans
The score was 7-7 when Dwight recovered a fumble at the West 16, leading to a 5-yard touchdown run by Overton.
West’s next drive ended on a fumble, recovered by Abram at the 18, and Overton scored on a 7-yard run.
The Trojans scored on a 59-yard run, but Dilgard blocked the PAT.
On the first play of the second quarter, Prince scored on an 8-yard run, putting South ahead 28-13.
The Cougars extended the lead to 35-13 when Overton scored on a 6-yard run with 6:27 left in the half.
South appeared to be on the way to a rout, but the Trojans intercepted a pass and scored on the ensuring drive, cutting the lead to 35-20 at halftime.
The Trojans scored on their first possession of the second half and converted the two-point play, cutting the lead to 35-28.
Prince scored on a 9-yard run. West scored on a 55-yard pass, but Frazier blocked the PAT. A 34-yard field goal by Pender gave the Cougars a 45-34 lead with 12.9 seconds left in the quarter.
West scored on a 37-yard quarterback keeper, cutting the lead to 45-40. South stopped the two-point try, and that gave South a 45-40 lead with 10:32 left.
West forced a punt, but its possession ended when Abram intercepted a pass with 7:08 left.
West forced another punt, but the possession ended when Hoagland intercepted a pass, clinching the victory
“West has a potent offense,” Lewis said, “and we knew this was going to be a challenge. But overall for the year, they have risen to the challenge defensively.”
Overton and the offense also rose to the challenge.
“He’s strong,” Lewis said about the 5-foot-6, 155-pound back. “He’s got good balance, good vision. And he’s got a good offensive line in front of him.”
Playoffs
West finished 1-6 in the conference, 1-9 overall; South, 2-5, 5-5. The Cougars, seeded No. 26, will play on Friday in Fayetteville at Terry Sanford, seeded No. 7, in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state football playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished 6-1 and second in their 3A/4A conference and were 8-2 overall. They have scored 401 points and given up 134.
Quarterback Dante Garcia through nine games has completed 68.6% of his attempted passes. He has thrown 18 touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Wide receiver Patrick Shook through nine games has gained 621 yards and scored seven TDs. Two other receivers are averaging about 45 yards per game.
Running back Johnathan Higgins-Simmons through eight games has rushed for 747 yards and scored 10 TDs.
“In the playoffs, we’re going to face some good teams and the defense has to be stingier,” Lewis said. “The satisfying thing tonight was we’re in some raw weather. And normally, as you get deeper in the playoffs in November, you gotta be able to run the ball. And being able to effectively run the ball tonight was good to see. We’re going to have to have that come playoff time.”
Visit our photo and video gallery to see footage from the Cougar's victory.