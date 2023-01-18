An instant classic.
To be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
The South Brunswick Cougars defeated the West Brunswick Trojans in overtime Friday in a boys basketball game at South marred by a scuffle in the South Brunswick student section that spilled onto the gym floor. No players were involved.
The incident occurred in a packed gym as West, leading 51-50, was about to attempt a free throw with 36.3 seconds left. Deputies and school staff rushed to the South Brunswick student section. Deputies led at least two people from the gym. Later, deputies handcuffed a person after a separate incident in the gym.
South Brunswick Athletic Director James Woods told spectators to leave. West Principal Jonathan Paschal addressed West Brunswick spectators and asked them to leave. Despite their pleas, some spectators remained.
Meanwhile, the South and West coaches conferred.
Administrators eventually relented and let the remaining spectators, many of them parents of players, watch the rest of the game, which was played after a nearly 40-minute delay.
In a scene chillingly similar to Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, a South student experienced a medical emergency on the gym floor after the incident.
South athletic trainer Kayla Fields and others cared for the student behind a human semicircle curtain. The student was taken on a stretcher from the gym by Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue. Fields declined after the game to specify what befell the student, noting privacy rules, but said, “She is doing great and she’s at home recovering.”
AD: Move rivalry games to BCC
A metal detector screened all spectators as they paid to enter the gym, but Woods has said he was fearful such an incident would occur.
“I really think these rivalry games between these Brunswick County schools need to be played at Brunswick Community College, because it gives us more room and it spreads out these fans,” he said. “These are rivalry games, and it’s been a rivalry for a long time. But we are living in different times and we got to spread people out and keep people on their sides.”
South Brunswick coach Mike Loutzenheiser, who has coached for more than 25 years and also has coached at West, lamented the incident.
“I’ve never been involved in anything like that,” he said. “I hate it for both schools and both communities. Kids out there playing their heart out. We talked about it during the timeout. It’s a game. We’re playing a game. It pales in comparison to whatever is happening in society.
“There is so much wrong right now. But there is something really pure and right when you find a way to get a win that maybe most thought you wouldn’t get.”
South rallies for victory
Three nights earlier, North Brunswick routed South 75-51, dropping the Cougars to 3-11. And against West, which entered 7-7, the Cougars trailed 31-22 at halftime after scoring five points in the second quarter.
“Coming out of halftime, we just talked about ‘win the quarter,’ ” Loutzenheiser said. “We didn’t win the quarter, we tied the quarter (13-13) … So, let’s win the fourth.”
West led 44-35 entering the fourth quarter, but South junior Caleb Bernard rallied the Cougars. He sank two 3-pointers and scored 13 of the Cougars’ 17 points in the quarter. He finished with 29 points.
“The kid is unguardable when he shoots,” Loutzenheiser said. “In the fourth quarter, he just started feeling it. The basket got real big. He made a couple of jumpers. And they had to step out (to guard him). Then he can go by just about anybody.”
When play resumed in the fourth quarter, West made the free throw in taking a 52-50 lead. Bernard, unguarded, rebounded a shot by Rashad McNeil and scored with 19.5 seconds left, tying the score. Neither team scored the rest of the quarter.
‘Really wanted this win at home’
Neither team made a field goal in the four-minute overtime. Lamarean Mason sank a free throw with 3:44 left, giving South a 53-52 lead. No points were scored again until Bernard made two free throws with 1:43 left, putting South ahead 55-52. The Trojans made two free throws with 1:28 left, cutting the lead to 55-54. Bernard made one of two free throws with 11.5 seconds left, giving the Cougars a 56-54 lead. West’s attempt to score led to a turnover and a foul with 0.7 seconds left, sealing the victory.
“We go through a couple of people,” Loutzenheiser said. “And we have to have them playing well on the inside — Rashad (McNeil) and Demerius (Wise) — and Caleb doing it on the outside.
“But I tell you what, Tony Cox did a great job of penetrating and getting into the paint, making things happen. And I told him afterward, if you learn to jump stop and shoot a 10-foot jumper, he’ll be unguardable, because he’s so quick.”
Cox scored seven points, made seven assists and had four steals.
The Cougars have played the entire season without a projected starter. Another player was injured during the holiday games. South is down to eight or nine players, Loutzenheiser said, and during the game one South player vomited and another had cramps.
“They just came out and played so hard,” Loutzenheiser said. “So much heart. They really wanted this one at home.”
In addition to Bernard’s 29 points, which included three 3-pointers, Wise scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Mason scored five points and Chase Robinson three. McNeil scored two points and had nine rebounds.
“It’s such a good rivalry,” Loutzenheiser said. “I hate that it was tainted with all the stuff that happened in the stands. But, my gosh, (my) kids played so hard. West played so hard. Just a heck of a game.”
This was the first of two conference games between South and West. The rematch is Feb. 9 at West Brunswick.
North sweeps South teams
North Brunswick led midway through the first quarter and never trailed thereafter in beating the Cougars 75-51 in the boys’ basketball game Jan. 10 in Leland.
The Scorpions scored the final five points of the first quarter in taking a 14-8 lead. In the opening minutes of the second quarter, a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run extended the lead to 21-8 with 6:53 left in the half.
The lead was 26-13 when the Cougars rallied. In an 8-0 run, Chase Robinson hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, Caleb Bernard scored and Tony Cox made two layups that cut the lead to 26-22.
South never got closer the rest of the game. The Scorpions outscored the Cougars 9-2 the rest of the half in taking a 35-24 lead.
North dominated the first 2:06 of the third quarter, hitting two 3-pointers and slamming a dunk in a 10-0 run that put it ahead 45-24. The quarter ended 63-34.
North is 2-4, 8-8. Junior Malakhi Daniels scored 19 points, junior Gavin Lindbert 15 and junior Eric Mosley 11.
For South, Bernard scored 13 points, Cox nine, Jonathan Braxton seven, Robinson six, Carter Maggard five, Lamarean Mason and Demerius Wise four each, Andrew Hankins two and Rashad McNeil one.
Girls
North 42, South 21
In the basketball game Jan. 10 in Leland between two teams winless in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, North Brunswick defeated South Brunswick.
North led 5-4 after the first quarter and 15-9 at halftime. The Scorpions outscored the Cougars 12-2 in the third quarter in taking a 27-11 lead. The quarter ended 27-14. The Scorpions extended the lead to 35-17 with 4:31 left.
North is 1-5 in the conference, 5-9 overall. Sophomore Ayanna Meyers scored 16 points.
For South, sophomore Paige Lewis scored seven points, junior Kira Beardsley seven, junior Rachel Wehlage five and sophomore Bella Wilde two.
West 52, South 23
West entered 2-4 in the conference, with victories against North Brunswick (51-26) and Laney, and 7-5 overall.
West led 11-0 before the Cougars scored in the final minute of the quarter, which ended 13-2.
The lead was 19-6 before the Trojans sank a 3-pointer with 4:20 left in the half, which ended 24-6.
Each team scored eight points in the third quarter. With the score 36-16 in the fourth quarter, the Trojans scored four consecutive 3-pointers in extending their lead to 48-23.
For South, Wehlage scored 11 points, Matty Moye three, Mia Hughes two, Paige Lewis two, Summer Covington two, Beardsley two and Gracin Johnson one.
South is 0-7, 1-11.