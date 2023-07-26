Walker Isley missed the cut Friday in the rain-shortened 117th Southern Amateur golf championship in Ooltewah, Tennessee, by one shot.
In the first round Wednesday, July 19, Isley shot a 1-under 71, scoring five birdies on the Honors Course. He was 36th out of 155 players and six strokes out of the lead.
Play was suspended on Thursday and Isley began his second round at 7 a.m. Friday. He bogeyed three of his first four holes in a front-nine 38.
He played the final three holes in 1 under but missed the cut by one stroke. After two rounds, he was 1-over par (71-74). Fifty-nine players advanced to the final round.
“After weighing all of the factors, the SGA Executive Committee decided to shorten the championship to a 54-hole event,” Southern Golf Association Executive Director Andy Priest said. “This was a very difficult decision since the last time this event was reduced to 54 holes was 1994. We took the uncertain forecast for Friday, the amount of remaining golf to be played, player and family travel on Saturday and staffing and volunteer availability all into consideration to come to this unfortunate but necessary conclusion.”
Isley, an Oak Island native who will be a senior at UNCW, is scheduled to play in the 56th Pacific Coast Amateur July 25-28 at Capilano Golf & Country Club in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
After that, he is entered to play in the 123rd U.S. Amateur Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
This summer on Father’s Day at Jefferson Landing, Isley won the 63rd North Carolina Amateur Championship by two strokes.
In his next tournament, Isley rallied from a tie for 63rd to a tie for ninth in the 109th Carolinas Amateur Championship July 16.