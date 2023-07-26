Walker Isley

Walker Isley is playing this week in the 56th Pacific Coast Amateur Championship.

 

Walker Isley missed the cut Friday in the rain-shortened 117th Southern Amateur golf championship in Ooltewah, Tennessee, by one shot.

In the first round Wednesday, July 19, Isley shot a 1-under 71, scoring five birdies on the Honors Course. He was 36th out of 155 players and six strokes out of the lead.

Tags

Recommended for you