Don’t shoot me if it doesn’t happen; I’m only the messenger. There is some good weather news coming down the pike and hopefully it holds true. Once again there isn’t anything currently on the National Hurricane Center Map and this week the local winds are projected to fall out too. I’m not a weather prognosticator, so I’m just repeating what I’m seeing and reading, but if the sea conditions become calm and fishable, I hope you’ll appreciate that I passed on the good word.
Our weather was beginning to sound a lot like a broken record – windy, rainy and hot. Sure, it was nice not to have low pressure systems lined across the Atlantic Basin looking to be the next major hurricane for a few weeks, but the winds that were just strong enough to prevent fishing comfortably, the constant threat of thunderstorms and the wacko heat and humidity were getting tiresome. The early forecast said that will change this week and we sure hope this is one of the times the weatherman is correct.
Beginning about the time this paper hits the newsstands, the wind velocity should drop below 10 knots for a while, with several days just having a ballpark 5 knot breeze to keep us cool. There are some scattered thunderstorms in the mix beginning Friday, but all are projected to be mild, localized and carrying less than a tenth of an inch of rain. If you get caught in one, it might be the right amount of rain to cool off a bit. Just don’t play around if the lightning moves your way.
This is the fourth week running the National Hurricane Center Map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) isn’t showing any potential cyclone formation in the Atlantic for at least five days. Mike at Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) often looks beyond the five day window and sees something in the EURO or GFS models, but not so this week.
Mike’s Weather Page goes on to add that there is an abnormal amount of Saharan dust in the atmosphere across the southern Atlantic basin and in the Caribbean and gives this dust a lot of credit for keeping the probabilities low of tropical waves and systems forming. I don’t understand all of this, but if it helps keep tropical systems from forming and strengthening, I’m all for it.
Unfortunately, our temperatures and humidity are projected to be in the high 80s and low 90s again this week. Don’t take this lightly. If you are doing any outside activity, keep yourself suitably hydrated. There were a few stories last week of fishermen getting weak and/or nauseated while fishing and this isn’t good.
The first thing to do is to dress for the heat and humidity. Wear some of the newer hi-tech clothing that offers UV protection and helps keep you cool. Unless you’re heading to the bank to make a withdrawal, head and face covering is a good idea too. Slather on good amounts of sunscreen and refresh it every few hours. Top this off with a wide brim hat and some good polarized sunglasses. The latter will even help you spot fish.
Now, drink plenty of water. Yes, water! A few sport drinks are OK and will help replace electrolytes, but lots of good old water is hard to beat. Avoid soft drinks and adult beverages as they contain things that will drain your water or prevent absorbing it.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries released their annual stock status report last week. I haven’t had time to study it, but nothing immediately stood out as being exceptionally good. One thing that caught my eye was that fishery scientists believe they are seeing fishermen exert more fishing pressure on different species as regulations are tightened on their favorites. Sheepshead was mentioned as a species of interest with this and I plan to know more for next week. If you would like to check it quicker, visit the “News” heading at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries website at www.ncdmf.net.
The Oak Island Recreation Department has been holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and will continue them into the fall. The next one is August 12 and 13. More information on these events is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
Many regular readers will remember that I like the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville and often promote the fishing programs they offer. Last week the director of the Pechmann Center, Tom Carpenter, was vacationing in the area and we were able to spend one hot morning on the water. It was great to fish and visit with Tom and hear about the many excellent programs they have planned for the Pechmann Center in the coming months. I may be driving to Fayetteville for a few of them myself.
Now that it’s summer and more people are getting out fishing, we want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
As I was finishing up this week’s page, it dawned on me that we have eased into August this week. Nothing has really changed from the last several weeks to spark that realization, but it happened. The biggest thing is this extreme heat we’ve been dealing with for the past month and it’s still extremely hot with no relief in sight. However, August is a time of change. It’s rarely life changing – except when the wind switches to the north and blows the black biting flies onto the beach, but there are subtle changes preparing for the fall.
Excuse me if I don’t get this exactly right, but I’m doing it from memory. One line I remember from “The Old Man’s Boy Grows Older” by Robert Ruark is that the old man considered August as a sort of prep school for September, when the real adult action of the fall started. I had always looked at August sort of in this way, even before I read any Ruark. Even as a youngster I remember the first cool mornings came in August and reminded us that fall was right around the corner. Well, it’s August again and it’s time for this extreme heat to break and for us to be getting ready for the real adult times of fishing and hunting that come with the fall.
Unfortunately, the extreme heat and humidity, wind and thunderstorms have had a negative effect on fishing for much of July. There have been some good days, but many days were cut short or just not as good as hoped due to one or more of these weather factors. To begin the new month, we should all decide we won’t let experiences of the past affect our fishing and agree that we’ll go fishing and enjoy it.
I mentioned earlier that I fished one morning this week with Tom Carpenter, who is the director of the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville. The forecast called for wind, so we stayed inside the inlets and went looking for puppy drum and speckled trout, with a mindset to be happy with whatever gave us some pullage. We didn’t carry any bait, live or otherwise, so we were fishing with lures. The water was a bit dingy, so we both began with lures that had spinners for a little flash and vibration to help fish find them.
It didn’t take long to catch (and release) the first flounder. For a species of concern, flatfish put in a good showing and we caught more of them than any other species. Of course, all were handled as carefully as possible and released. Tom won’t be back for the opening of the 2022 flounder season on September 1, but I made a few mental notes regarding where to fish when the season opens.
At some point we realized that the 2022 flounder season will open the Thursday before Labor Day. If the weather cooperates, that will be a busy weekend along the N.C. coast.
After a while we both lost those starting lures. Surprisingly enough, our flounder action slowed when this happened. It could have been the stage of the tide or us moving between areas, but we both took note that flounder had liked the flash and vibration of the spinners and when we switched, they quit biting.
Thankfully the trout and puppy drum liked the lures we tried next. Tom went with a minnow shaped soft plastic and I moved to a gold spoon with a soft plastic curltail trailer. We never found a pocket of big fish and released everything we caught, without measuring them. There were a couple that might have been keeper size, but our trip that morning was about finding a little pullage and old friends catching up – and it was good.
When Tom first began at the Pechmann Center, I helped them get a few programs started and it has blossomed into an exceptional facility, with dedicated staff and volunteers. It’s a prime resource for those wanting to learn about fishing. It is a part of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and most of the programming relates to fresh water fishing, but the Pechmann Center features a variety of fishing and outdoor programming and instruction. It begins with family fishing, but includes programs on reading the water, making lures, making rods, cooking, flyfishing and more, plus there are several programs for ladies only.
Do yourself a favor and check out the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center. There is a Facebook Page and the programs are listed in the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission website at https://www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/The-John-E-Pechmann-Fishing-Education-Center. The programming is all about making your fishing more fun and productive, so you can enjoy your time on the water as Tom Carpenter and I did one morning this week.
Several fishermen reported that speckled trout and red drum were reacting to live shrimp and minnows with a bit more enthusiasm than lures. That sounds reasonable: Live baits already know how to act like live baits, where fishermen have to make lure movements attractive. Their suggestion was to concentrate on creek mouths, points and the down current end of oyster rocks and bars. Their best luck had come suspending live shrimp under floats and drifting them through the area with the tide and fishing mullet minnows on the bottom on Carolina rigs. Moving water was another big key.
A friend said he wasn’t quite ready to quit fishing one evening when the tide got beyond optimum for tarpon fishing, so he went looking for a lighted dock. I had to promise not to mention which dock, but he found one that was lit well and the current was washing lots of shrimp and minnows by. The bait was highlighted in the lights and so were the ladyfish that were feasting on them.
He said the ladyfish preferred live shrimp drifted from the lights to the shadows. He said he fished some under small corks and others with only the hook. Ladyfish go wild when hooked and run hard and jump often. It is fun fishing. They are sometimes referred to as “poor man’s tarpon” and the nickname is well earned. It’s difficult to believe a fish of that size can run that fast and pull that hard.
Ladyfish don’t have any food value, but some fishermen use them as bait. My suggestion is to release them to thrill someone else later. They are slimy and will slime up your line, so wash things off well when you return.
Tripletail are still in the lower river and the bays and creeks off of it. These are summer visitors, but arrived early this year and will be around until the water begins cooling. They fight as hard as ladyfish, but are excellent to invite home as the guest of honor at dinner.
Tripletail like shade and it can be from pilings and other vertical structure or as simple as holding under a crab pot buoy. Use the wind or current to drift a live shrimp or minnow to the structure and hang on. They are ferocious fighters and seem to have an innate sense of what to do to break the line.
With the gusty winds of the past week, not many fishermen ventured into the ocean. There are a few fish to be caught, but fishing isn’t much fun when you have to hold on all the time. The early weather forecast is for several days of lighter winds this week and fishermen should move back into the ocean. The ocean action was pretty good when the wind became obnoxious and should be again.
Ocean fishermen should find Spanish mackerel from about the ends of the piers and out for several miles. Look for cleaner water and if there is a tide line, fish on the cleaner side. Spanish macks feed at warp speed and small shiny lures and jigs usually score with them best. Troll or retrieve the lures quickly. Try some lures that fish at the surface and others that fish below it to locate the fish. If you see Spanish jumping and acting like they’re feeding, but you’re not getting any bites, switch to smaller lures. Spanish often lock in on smaller silverside minnows this time of year and that is the only size they’ll eat.
There have been some king mackerel closer in both north and south of here for a couple of weeks, but they haven’t been particularly close here. The Cape Fear River carries a lot of effluent and sometimes it pushes the kings off the beach a bit. Before the winds became so aggravating, there were kings at many of the rocks, wrecks and reefs in 55-70 feet of water. A few folks tolerated the ride and got out to catch some late last week, so expectations are they will be there when the winds subside this week. We’re looking for a good king report for next week’s paper.
Speaking of king mackerel… Check out the Tournament Tidbits this week. Fishermen in a tournament from Morehead City caught some huge kings this week.
There haven’t been any reports from offshore in a couple of weeks, but fishermen are chomping at the bit to get back out near the break and tangle with some bottom fish. Sea conditions sometimes make the long ride to 100 plus feet of water so unpleasant it isn’t taken, but that doesn’t mean the fish aren’t there and biting. This is especially true for the bottom dwellers. They are almost always hungry.
Once sea conditions moderate later this week, fishermen should find black sea bass, porgys and grunts starting at around 60 feet. The action and the number of species will increase as the water gets deeper. Grouper, beeliners, triggerfish and more should join the catch once beyond 110-120 feet. Bottom bouncers may also be surprised by reef donkeys (amberjack) and cobia that try to pilfer a struggling fish being reeled to the surface.
It is a good thing to fish a light line or two while bottom fishing offshore. Many times, king mackerel, dolphin, wahoo and more are attracted by the struggling fish and it’s always nice to add some of them to the fish box. A barely legal beeliner is an excellent light line bait. Frozen cigar minnows, sardines and chub mackerel will also draw strikes on light lines.
Pier and surf fishing has been slow and most fishermen attribute it to the hot, dirty water. There should be a few pompano, croakers, black drum and bluefish feeding in the surf and just beyond. A bonus is a red drum and occasionally a few trout when the water clears.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Tournament Tidbits
If you have been watching the Tournament Tidbits regularly, you should have seen there were three king mackerel tournaments held from Southport that comprised the Southern Division of the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Tournament Series. There is also a Northern Division of this series that held its first 2022 tournament from Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City Waterfront on Sunday. The series runs the two divisions and then the top boats from each division compete in a championship tournament in the fall.
There had been some debate on carrying the results of a tournament this far away, but the decision was made when the big kings began arriving at the scales. There were two kings in the 50s, two more in the 40s and 15th place was still 30 pounds.
Mike Williams and the crew of the Release claimed the win with a huge 59.73-pound king. That is a very big fish at any time, but is absolutely huge in July. Tony Stephenson and the crew of the Flat Top caught a 54.62-pound king to secure second place. The Chasin’ Hoo team, led by Brandon Deal, almost mad the 50-pound club too, but had to settle for third place with their 49.40-pound king.
Pechmann Education Center
The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville is the sole remaining N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission education center and they have stepped up their already busy program schedule and are offering many entertaining and educational fishing and outdoor programs. Located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, it is ideally suited for fishing programs as it is located at the site of a former hatchery. The currently scheduled events include:
August 9: Topwater Bass Basics,
August 10: Basic Fly-Casting Workshop,
August 13: Family Fishing Workshop,
August 15-17: Tackle Crafters Day Camp,
August 17: Virtual Fly-Tying Program,
August 25: Intermediate Fly-Tying Workshop,
August 27: Beginning Fly-tying Workshop for Women (RWFA),
September 1: Hook, Line and Picture! How to Take Amazing Fishing Photos (Virtual),
September 2: Family Fishing Workshop.
More information is available at the NC Wildlife Resources Commission website at www.ncwildlife.org/learning, at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center Facebook page and by contacting the Pechmann Center at 910-868-5003. There is a link on the website to see upcoming programs and to register for them.
Good fishing!