Flounder

Tom Carpenter, director of the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville, caught and released this barely legal size flounder (closed season for flounder) while fishing with Capt. Jerry Dilsaver last week.

 

Don’t shoot me if it doesn’t happen; I’m only the messenger. There is some good weather news coming down the pike and hopefully it holds true. Once again there isn’t anything currently on the National Hurricane Center Map and this week the local winds are projected to fall out too. I’m not a weather prognosticator, so I’m just repeating what I’m seeing and reading, but if the sea conditions become calm and fishable, I hope you’ll appreciate that I passed on the good word.

Our weather was beginning to sound a lot like a broken record – windy, rainy and hot. Sure, it was nice not to have low pressure systems lined across the Atlantic Basin looking to be the next major hurricane for a few weeks, but the winds that were just strong enough to prevent fishing comfortably, the constant threat of thunderstorms and the wacko heat and humidity were getting tiresome. The early forecast said that will change this week and we sure hope this is one of the times the weatherman is correct.