The Southport Marlins swim team won 30 events in a tri-meet with Marsh Oaks and Hampstead on Saturday at Caswell Beach.
In the 14U mixed 200-meter medley relay, Kennedy Gordon, Abbie Key, Evan Sevast and Jacob Sherrod won in 2 minutes, 32.70 seconds.
In the 8U mixed 100 medley relay, Harris Hetrick, Annabelle McMullan, Anna Webster and Oceana Winberg were second.
In the 6U girls 25 butterfly, Aleah Ashburn was second.
In the 7-8 girls 25 butterfly, Annabelle McMullan was second out of 14 swimmers.
In the 9-10 girls 25 butterfly, Blakely McMullan was first and Abigail Douna second.
In the 9-10 boys butterfly, Caleb Lee was third.
In the 11-12 girls 50 butterfly, Brooke McPherson was first (38.31) and Phoebe Cumbee second (39.06).
In the 11-12 boys 50 butterfly, Jakob Boehmer was first (40.45).
In the boys 13-14 50 butterfly, Evan Sevast was first (33.84).
In the 15-16 girls butterfly, Hannah Cumbee was second and Delaney Taylor third.
In the boys 15-16 50 butterfly, Cade Needham was first (32.00) and Andrew Sherrod third.
In the girls 17-18 50 butterfly, Emma Stone was first (35.98).
In the 6U boys 12 freestyle, Ronan Winberg was first and Daniel Lee second.
In the 6U girls 25 freestyle, Aleah Ashburn was second and Alexis Lee third out of 13 swimmers.
In the 7-8 girls 25 freestyle, Annabelle McMullan was second out of 26 swimmers.
In the 9-10 girls 50 freestyle, Blakely McMullan was first (35.71), Ava Spencer second and Abigail Douna third out of 20 swimmers.
In the 9-10 boys 50 freestyle, Caleb Lee was third out of 11 swimmers.
In the 11-12 girls 50 freestyle, Brooke McPherson was first (31.91), Phoebe Cumbee second and Opal Grey Boehmer third out of 15 swimmers.
In the 11-12 boys 50 freestyle, Jakob Boehmer was first (32.59) out of 13 swimmers.
In the 13-14 girls 50 freestyle, Kennedy Gordon was second (33.27) out of 10 swimmers, missing first place by 0.20 seconds.
In the 13-14 boys 50 freestyle, Jacob Sherrod was first (32.75).
In the 15-6 girls 50 freestyle, Hannah Cumbee was second, Ellie Harrington third, Ali Williams fourth, Katie Del Key fifth and Delaney Taylor sixth. Carson Major of Hampstead won by 4.23 seconds in 31.04.
In the boys 15-16 50 freestyle, Cade Needham was second and Julian Diguiseppe third.
In the girls 17-18 50 freestyle, Meghan Ulevich was first (32.31), Aubrey Sherrod second and Natalia Perez third.
In the 10U mixed 200 freestyle relay, Abigail Douna, Caleb Lee, Blakely McMullan and Ava Spencer won in 2:35.36. Marsh Oaks Makos was second in 3:14.64.
In the 12U mixed 200 freestyle, Jakob Boehmer, Opal Grey Boehmer, Phoebe Cumbee and Brooke McPherson finished first in 2:15.88. Teammates Lucas Bonney, Kate Harrington, Ellie Kaufhold and Elliot Swartzendruber were second.
In the 14U mixed 200 freestyle relay, Bella Best, Olivia Pace, Gavin Swartzendruber and Finley Zeron won in 2:37.21. Hampstead was second in 2:39.48.
In the 6U girls 25 backstroke, Aleah Ashburn was first and Alexis Lee second out of 14 swimmers.
In the 7-8 girls 25 backstroke, Annabelle McMullan was second out of 22 swimmers.
In the 7-8 boys 25 backstroke, Jack Spencer was sixth out of 19 swimmers.
In the girls 9-10 25 backstroke, Blakely McMullan was first, Ava Spencer second and Abigail Douna third out of 22 swimmers.
In the 9-10 boys 25 backstroke, Caleb Lee was fourth out of 11 swimmers.
In the 11-12 girls 50 backstroke, Opal Grey Boehmer was first (39.70) and Caroline Morris fourth.
In the 11-12 boys 50 backstroke, Elliot Swartzendruber was third.
In the 13-14 girls 50 backstroke, Kennedy Gordon was second and Finley Zeron third.
In the 13-14 boys 50 backstroke, Jacob Sherrod was fourth.
In the 15-16 girls 50 backstroke, Hannah Cumbee was first (43.63), Delaney Taylor second, Ellie Harrington third, Katie Del Key fourth and Ali Williams fifth.
In the boys 15-16 50 backstroke, Cade Needham was first (36.54) and Julian Diguiseppe third.
In the girls 17-18 50 backstroke, Meghan Ulevich was first (38.84), Natalia Perez second and Aubrey Sherrod third.
In the 7-8 girls 25 breaststroke, Harris Hetrick was fifth out of 13 swimmers.
In the 9-10 girls 25 breaststroke, Pia Dentone was second and Ava Spencer third out of 16 swimmers.
In the 9-10 boys 25 breaststroke, Ryker Friesema was third.
In the 11-12 girls 50 breaststroke, Brooke McPherson was first (43.17) and Opal Grey Boehmer third out of 14 swimmers.
In the 11-12 boys 50 breaststroke, Jakob Boehmer was first in 41.55 seconds, winning by nearly 10 seconds.
In the 13-14 girls 50 breaststroke, Kennedy Gordon was first (41.64) and Finley Zeron second.
In the 13-14 boys 50 breaststroke, Evan Sevast was first (41.88), winning by nearly seven seconds. Jacob Sherrod was third.
In the 15-16 girls 50 breaststroke, Ali Williams was second and Katie Del Key third. Carson Major of Hampstead won by nearly three seconds.
In the 15-16 boys 50 breaststroke, Julian Diguiseppe was first (39.08) and Andrew Sherrod second.
In the 17-18 girls 50 breaststroke, Meghan Ulevich was second, Aubrey Sherrod third, Gabrielle Brown fourth and Natalia Perez fifth.
In the open girls 100 individual medley, Brooke McPherson was second and Meghan Ulevich fourth out of 15 swimmers. Carson Major of Hampstead won by three seconds.
In the open boys 100 individual medley, Evan Sevast won in 1:16.71, finishing ahead of Julian Diguiseppe by 0.12 seconds in the 17-swimmer event. Cade Needham was third.
Photos by Michael Paul
In the 11-12 age group, Brooke McPherson won three events and swam on a winning relay. See video of the winning 12U mixed 200-meter freestyle of Jakob Boehmer, Opal Grey Boehmer, Phoebe Cumbee and Brooke McPherson.
In the 13-14 age group, Evan Sevast won three events and swam on a winning relay.