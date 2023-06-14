NCHSAA logo

Que Tucker, commissioner of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, said Thursday that since the NCHSAA Board of Directors’ spring meeting, “we have received several inquiries relative to name, image and likeness. As we have shared, we are in a holding pattern until further notice from the N.C. State Board of Education.

 “The NCHSAA believes every student-athlete has the right of publicity based on their unique name, image and likeness. The NCHSAA board passed draft policy with the hope that the state board would adopt language in a state board rule for student participation. The language was sent to the state board prior to the NCHSAA board meeting as well as after the meeting. 

