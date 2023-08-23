This week’s weather question is how did the Atlantic Basin go from no tropical weather expected for seven days to having five tropical weather systems, including three named storms, over the weekend? The short answer is – it’s that time of the year. We’ve been listening to updates saying there would be more named tropical systems before hurricane season ends at the end of November, but we weren’t seeing them. The conditions appeared to be right, but the storms weren’t coming. That has all changed since last week.

One of the five tropical systems became Tropical Storm Emily early Sunday afternoon, another became Tropical Storm Franklin a few hours later and yet another became Tropical Storm Gert overnight Sunday night. Fortunately, Emily is forecast to turn north into open ocean and not be a threat to land. Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to turn to the north sometime Tuesday and cross the Caribbean Islands in the general area of Haiti/Dominican Republic and continue into the open ocean east of Bermuda.