This week’s weather question is how did the Atlantic Basin go from no tropical weather expected for seven days to having five tropical weather systems, including three named storms, over the weekend? The short answer is – it’s that time of the year. We’ve been listening to updates saying there would be more named tropical systems before hurricane season ends at the end of November, but we weren’t seeing them. The conditions appeared to be right, but the storms weren’t coming. That has all changed since last week.
One of the five tropical systems became Tropical Storm Emily early Sunday afternoon, another became Tropical Storm Franklin a few hours later and yet another became Tropical Storm Gert overnight Sunday night. Fortunately, Emily is forecast to turn north into open ocean and not be a threat to land. Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to turn to the north sometime Tuesday and cross the Caribbean Islands in the general area of Haiti/Dominican Republic and continue into the open ocean east of Bermuda.
Another of those systems became Tropical Depression 6 over the weekend and strengthened into Tropical Storm Gert Sunday night. However, it encountered negative weather influences Monday morning and was already losing strength. It is expected to have dissipated by the time you read this.
Disturbance 2 formed in the southeast Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and was given a 70% probability of strengthening. It is forecast to move northwest and make landfall near the U.S./Mexico border. Another tropical system became Disturbance 3 late Saturday as it was moving off the African Coast. It is predicted to follow the general track of Tropical Storm Emily for at least a few days and was given a 70% probability of strengthening within the week.
With these systems springing up so quickly and the weather conditions ripe to form and strengthen storms, we can only wonder what will be following these systems. Even though there isn’t a storm headed for southern N.C. right now, this is a good time to begin keeping a check on the National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) and Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com).
Our everyday weather has proven to be unrelenting too. The weather words of the day are hot and humid – every day. Once again there doesn’t seem to be any real relief in sight. There are scattered thunderstorms and the hope is the rains will cool an area, but the storms have been so strong and violent that they aren’t welcome either.
We’ve talked about the Division of Marine Fisheries setting the 2023 flounder season for two weeks in September – September 15-29. The limit will be a single fish per fisherman per day, with a minimum size of 15 inches. Now we find this is only for coastal waters. What?
North Carolina has three categories of water. The ocean (out to three miles) and the rivers, creeks, bays and Intracoastal Waterway just inside the inlets are classified as coastal waters. These waters are controlled by the Marine Fisheries Commission and patrolled by the N.C. Marine Patrol. Some creeks and rivers near the coast are classified as joint waters and they are controlled jointly by the Marine Fisheries Commission and Wildlife Resources Commission and may be patrolled by the N.C. Marine Patrol or Wildlife officers. The regulations in joint waters are usually the same as in coastal waters for marine fish and follow Inland Water Rules for fresh water fish. The third classification of waters is inland waters and this is all the waters, including lakes, that are upstream of coastal and joint waters. These waters are regulated by the Wildlife Resources Commission and patrolled by Wildlife Officers.
The reason this is important is that currently flounder regulations differ between coastal/joint waters and inland waters. There was a bunch of conversation on this last week and the answers to several questions had not been received by deadline. The current published flounder regulations for inland waters is a September 1-14 season, with a 15-inch minimum size and a four fish per person daily limit. The flounder season for coastal and joint waters is September 15-29, with a 15-inch minimum size and a one fish per person daily limit. Flounder cross between these water designations at will.
There were a lot of conversations about changing one of these so the two seasons match, but there hadn’t been any action by deadline. Expectations are that if one of them changes, it will be the inland waters seasons and limits changing to meet the coastal and joint waters regulations.
Why is this so confusing? I don’t know and it doesn’t have to be. If these seasons stay as they are, there are some things to be aware of. First, flounder don’t recognize the boundaries for these waters and if there is comfortable water and a good food supply, they’ll stay wherever that is. This could be well below inland waters or in them. Second – from the history of the recreational catch exceeding the allocation, it is fair to assume the catch from these seasons and limits would most likely exceed the flounder allocation for 2023 and could be enough over there would not be a recreational flounder season in 2024.
The third thing deals with the logistics of fishing the part of inland waters that might hold flounder. One of the best examples are in the creeks off the Cape Fear River above Snows Cut. Most of them become inland waters at their mouth. If you fish there, how do you get home? It would be illegal to travel through coastal or joint waters (up or down the Cape Fear River), with flounder caught in inland waters while the season was closed in coastal and joint waters.
The same would be true with traveling through inland waters with flounder caught legally in coastal waters, if the season was closed in inland waters. There are maps of the borders for coastal, joint and inland waters of the Cape Fear River at https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-quality/coalition-program/maps/coastal-joint-inland/map27-v2/download for the lower Cape Fear River and https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-quality/coalition-program/maps/coastal-joint-inland/map24/download for the Cape Fear River from Snows Cut going upriver.
The discussion on this is ongoing and there may be changes. If it will be changed, it needs to happen quickly as the inland waters flounder season noted on page 31 of the Inland Fishing Regulations Digest is scheduled to open on September 1. Stay tuned – we hope to have the final word for next week.
There are also some unusual stipulations built into the first-ever mullet season closure that begins in November. For this week, I’ll just point out that the 2023 mullet season will close on November 7 north of the Highway 58 bridge from Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle and on November 10, south of this bridge. The season will be closed through December 31 in both areas.
Don’t miss your opportunity to comment to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) regarding North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries’ request for an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) that allows the taking of sea turtles and sturgeon, while fishing with gill nets. Sea turtles and sturgeon are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the ITP is to allow disturbing them, up to killing some of them. The 30-day public comment period on the NMFS Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of the effects of issuing an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) to exempt the two species opened on August 10.
Public comments on the Incidental Take Permit may be submitted electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov. Enter [NOAA-NMFS-2023-0098] in the search box. Click on the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments. For more commenting instructions, please visit https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-17170/environmental-assessments-availability-etc-effects-of-issuing-an-incidental-take-permit-no-27106. More information is below.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person Aug 23-25 at the Hilton North Hills, 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, with the meeting also livestreamed on YouTube. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. More information and the agenda is below.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
Several times already this summer, there have been reports of fish using the warmer than usual water to travel farther north. There have been a couple of reports of state record king mackerel caught off New Jersey and Delaware, but this week’s odd catch might just top them. According to a website report published by Field and Stream magazine, on August 13, Hans Brings, of Hashpee, Massachusetts, caught a tarpon off the south beach of Cape Cod.
Bings was fishing from the beach for sharks overnight on August 12/13, when the tarpon hit at approximately 3 a.m. It hit a piece of cut bluefish and the battle was on. Bings said the fish went on a lot of long, powerful runs in the beginning, and he thought it might have been a larger brown shark. Then, about halfway through the 25-minute fight, it began holding in a way similar to a rough-tail ray. Later in the fight it started doing a lot of head-shaking, and Bings said he knew it had to be something other than a ray or a shark.
When the fish finally tired and allowed Bings to lead it in, he said he was tired and confused, but when he saw the eyes, scales and face he was genuinely surprised, but still recognized the fish as a tarpon.
Brings didn’t take any official measurements, but estimated the tarpon’s length at approximately five to five-and-a-half feet. A video shows it as almost as long as Bings is tall at 5 feet, 11 inches. He quickly took some pictures and returned the tarpon to the ocean.
Local fisheries biologist Ben Gahagan said Bings catch was “totally crazy,” but in line with some of the catches and weather patterns from the past five years. Gahagan said that in the days prior to Bings’ catch a decent size barracuda was caught in Long Island Sound and local ocean fishermen had reported the unusual catches of sailfish, cubera snapper and cobia in recent months and years. However, Gahagan said that in his 13 years as a Massachusetts fisheries biologist, it was the first time he had ever heard of someone catching a tarpon.
We’re not receiving reports and pictures of local tarpon catches, but they’re here. Most sightings are of them swimming just beyond the breakers chasing baits and gulping air. They also enter the Cape Fear River, typically on rising tides, and are spotted in the bay and creeks behind Bald Head Island up to Fort Fisher. The sound of a tarpon snorting air or the sight of one free jumping will startle most folks.
There is more good news from the offshore ocean this week. Sea conditions finally calmed enough to make the trip to the Gulf Stream and fishermen were rewarded with wahoo, tuna and dolphin. They also caught dolphin, king mackerel and lots of healthy bottom fish from a little closer in.
There were more reports of sailfish this week and they were scattered from the Gulf Stream to within sight of land. Capt. Craig Thompson and his crew on Beyond Blue Waters had a sailfish double hookup and released one while the other released itself. The local sailfish action wasn’t as wild as off Oregon Inlet, but it was still welcome. The bottom fish catch included grouper, snapper, triggerfish, grunts, porgys, black sea bass, African pompano and amberjack.
The king mackerel bite is steady, but not on fire. Many fishermen are catching limits of 10-20 pounders and there are a few big girls mixed in. Many fishermen are slow-trolling live baits, but the kings are also hitting dead natural baits and occasionally lures.
Spanish mackerel are biting well, but some fishermen have said the action is best early in the morning. Spanish are feeding machines and if you find them and have the right lures, you’ll catch them. Spanish often feed along the tide lines just outside the inlets. They may also be chasing schools of bait along the beach or holding around the nearshore artificial reefs. At this time of year, they’re usually feeding on small glass minnows, so if you see them and aren’t getting bites, it often helps to switch to smaller lures. It’s one of those “match the hatch” things.
Spadefish and a few large red drum are holding around the nearshore artificial reefs and wrecks. Sometimes both come near enough to the surface to see them. The big drum will be chasing schools of bait to near the surface, while the spadefish will be feeding on jellyball jellyfish. Big drum must be released, but spadefish make excellent dinner guests.
Surf and pier fishing has been on and off a bit. Some folks can’t seem to buy a bite, while others a couple of hundred yards down the beach are catching slow, but steady. There are several reason this happens. Depending on the tide and how the beach is configured that day, you may need to be casting beyond the outside breakers or fishing between the beach and the outer bar. Check out the beach and look for holes between bars. These are the same holes where rip currents sweep out to sea and this is where bait and fish swim. Pier fishermen have to force themselves to stop walking out the pier and fish in these spots.
There hasn’t been a report of a pier-end big game catch in a while. Fishermen are there and giving it their best, but there haven’t been reports in a while. Just in from the end of the pier, fishermen are occasionally having luck casting and retrieving jigs for Spanish macks and bluefish. Got-Cha Jigs are a favorite and be sure to get the ones with gold hooks. It really does make a difference.
You can’t move the pier, but when surf fishing, I also suggest looking for an area with soft sand to fish. Areas of softer sand are more likely to hold sand fleas (mole crabs) and other digging things that fish like to eat. Neither can dig well when the sand is hard and the fish seem to know they’ll be around soft sand.
In addition to our regular red drum, black drum, speckled trout, flounder and sheepshead, our summer visitors of tripletail and ladyfish are biting inside the inlets. Let’s drop flounder out of the conversation right now as their season isn’t open and they will need to be released. Ladyfish are lots of fun to catch, but aren’t ranked high on the table fare list. They may be holding with trout or drum and eat many of the same things. Ladyfish act like miniature tarpon, making strong runs and jumping. A four-pounder is huge.
Tripletail are my favorite inshore summer visitor. They are in the ocean too, but more are caught inside the inlets. Tripletail are fast and strong and will test your tackle before allowing themselves to be led to the landing net. The state record is 27 pounds, but most range from a few pounds to 10 pounds.
Tripletail like just about any structure that makes shade and the lower Cape Fear River is full of it. They may be around buoys, day markers, range light platforms and even crab pot floats. They eat shrimp, minnows, small crabs and more. Sometimes they even hit trout and drum lures.
Sheepshead fishing has been enjoying a sort of revival or new discovery the past few years. They have a reputation of being tough to hook, but with smaller limits on other fish, more fishermen are trying to learn the intricacies of sheepshead fishing. Sandfiddlers are the preferred sheepshead bait locally and the growing popularity of sheepshead fishing is shown by every tackle shop carrying live sandfiddlers. Sheepshead don’t make long runs, but fight stubbornly when hooked. They taste good too!
Specks, pups and black drum are scattered throughout the lower Cape Fear River, through the Elizabeth River, in Dutchman and Beaverdam creeks, along the Intracoastal Waterway, through Davis Canal and Davis Creek and in Lockwood Folly River. These three eat minnows, live shrimp, dead shrimp, pieces of cut bait, sandfiddlers, small crabs and pieces of crabs. They may all feed together in shallower water at first light and for a few hours each morning, but as the sun gets higher in the sky, black drum and specks slip into deeper water. Black drum may sometimes substitute the shade created by a dock for deeper water.
When they’re actively feeding, look for them around creek mouths, especially during the falling tide, around points in the marsh and creeks, around spoil islands and along oyster and sand bars. Any place that concentrates the tidal flow and therefore where the bait moves, could be holding one or a school of any of them.
Specks and pups will also usually hit lures. Many fishermen catch them well on soft plastics. I prefer the shrimp shapes for both. I also rig my soft baits on swimbait hooks rather than jig heads so they flutter more than dive when dropping to the bottom.
The reports are that specks and pups are hitting topwater lures surprisingly well considering the heat of the day and water. Overnight cooling only occasionally dips into the 70s and the water is 85 degrees plus. However, this is typically early fishing and is often over by 8:00 to 8:30. This is exciting fishing as you can often see the fish rise for the strike. Even if you miss that, there is always a splash on the strike.
Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Flounder citations
Fishermen seeking a N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament (citation program) certificate citation for their flounder catches during the 2023 recreational flounder season will be able to get them. Flounder citations, including release citations, are not available at other times of the year. The 2023 recreational flounder season will run from September 15-29, with fishermen allowed to keep one flounder per day with a minimum total length of 15-inches. Those interested in obtaining a N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament certificate for their catch will qualify by donating the carcass of their catch to the Carcass Collection Program. All legal size, donated flounder, with complete angler information will be rewarded with the limited-edition 2023 certificate!
NCDMF has set up five temporary freezer locations, in addition to the eleven established carcass collection locations available throughout the year. Fishermen must donate their flounder carcass at one of these locations and complete the carcass collection catch card. When cleaning the fish, anglers should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts in the fish. Anglers who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.
Instructions on how to deposit the carcasses are posted on each freezer. Anglers will be asked to give information related to how and when the fish was caught. Fishermen also will be asked for their names and addresses if they wish to receive a citation.
NCDMF biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex, if possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be used to inform future flounder stock assessments. Learn more about what the division does with the carcasses on the Carcass Collection Program webpage at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/flounder/flounder-carcass-collection?fbclid=IwAR3C862O9CFZVxXtrRAXXgMSLjVCos-nCyL5jr6364dD0NnZi6d8YNPQSmM.
Three of the temporary collection locations are in the area. They are: Wildlife Bait & Tackle, 4381 Fish Factory Rd SE, Southport; Holden Beach Marina, 3238 Pompano St SW, Supply; and Mad Kingz Tackle, Ocean Isle Beach. The other collection stations are listed at the link above.
Kayaker hooks great white
Knowing that I fish my kayak in the ocean, some of my friends seem to get a special thrill from telling me all the strange tales and tales of unusual encounters they hear about with other kayak anglers. I think some might be stretched a little, but I understand from a life of fishing and surfing, that when in the water, we are in the back yard of marine creatures, some of which might be scary, and they may put in an appearance at any time. This incident was reported in Kayak Angler Magazine.
Rick Austin was fishing for striped bass in Nova Scotia when he unintentionally hooked something a little toothier. Austin was trying to figure out what had his rod doubled over when the shape of a great white shark appeared and passed under his kayak.
At the time Austin was unsure what exactly he had hooked, but all signs, including a breach, pointed to something big. According to a Facebook post by Austin, it was after publishing the video that he heard from biologists who confirmed it was indeed a juvenile great white shark the angler had hooked. It’s difficult to think of a fish six to eight feet long and 200 to 250 pounds as a juvenile, but that’s the right size for a juvenile great white shark.Within a few minutes of hooking the big fish, Austin made the decision to cut the line. That was a wise decision.
In recent years there has been an ongoing discussion whether the population of white sharks in the Atlantic waters off Nova Scotia is increasing, as discussed in a news article from The Coast. Research numbers aside, Austin has a first-hand encounter on his tally, and a totally different kind of angling experience than he was anticipating. Wow!
Tournament Tidbits
All the tournaments in North Carolina had adjustments for sea conditions and/or weather this week. The participants at the Pirate’s Cove Billfish Tournament had it easiest as their tournament already had two extra days built into the schedule for lay days. The Meat Mayhem king mackerel tournaments in Southport and the Sneads Ferry Rotary Club King Mackerel Tournament shifted their schedules to include Sunday and give fishermen another option to fish calmer seas.
The Southport Inshore Challenge was held Saturday from Morningstar Marina in Southport. This is a red drum tournament based on the heaviest two fish aggregate weight from each boat. There are also special prizes including one for the heaviest single redfish. Wet Bandits claimed the win with an aggregate weight of 14.10 pounds. This included the heaviest single redfish, a 10.07-pound chunk. Lunar Low was only a couple of ounces behind in second place with 14.02 pounds. Marine Warehouse Center collected 13.71 pounds to finish third.
The Meat Mayhem King Mackerel Series that fished from American Fish Company in Southport is actually two tournaments in one. There is a Pro Division that fishes two days and an Open Division that only fishes one day. Participants can choose to fish either or both tournaments.
The Nailed It crew took the Pro Division lead on Saturday and held on Sunday for the win. Their kings weighed 42.35 and 22.20 pounds for a 64.55 pound total. Silverspoon was down the list a bit Saturday in sixth place with a 23.30-pound king, but topped the Sunday catches with a 31-pounder and claimed second place with a 54.30 pound total. The 9mm Ammo crew finished in third place with a 50.35 pound total.
Hot Rod claimed the win in the Meat Mayhem Open Division with their 41.20-pound king. This was the largest king caught Sunday in both Meat Mayhem tournaments. Fin Reaper finished in second place with their 31.90-pound king that was the second heaviest king caught Sunday in both tournaments. Silverspoon was fishing both tournaments and places third with their 31-pound king.