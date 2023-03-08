Kina Davis smiles after singling home the Cougars’ first run in their 2-0 softball victory against West Bladen. Davis was smiling after the Cougars’ opener March 1, a victory in which she struck out 16 batters. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Pinch hitter Macy Sellers is safe at second base in the sixth inning during the game Monday against West Bladen. She led off the inning with a bunt single and scored on a hit by winning pitcher Haley Kirby. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Third baseman Ariana Flores-Acosta throws to first for an out in the Cougars’ 2-0 victory against West Bladen. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Right fielder Addison Woodruff makes the catch in the game against West Bladen. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Sophomore Kina Davis struck out 16 batters as the South Brunswick softball team won its season opener March 1, beating East Bladen 3-0 in seven innings. Davis gave up three hits, hit two batters and walked one. The Cougars made two errors.
The Eagles are 0-2. They lost their opener 11-1 to South Columbus.
The Cougars entered the bottom of the second leading 1-0. Junior Veronica Nation led off and singled to left field. With one out, senior Haley Kirby singled to center. Sophomore Lily Knox tripled to left field, scoring two runs.
South had six hits. Addison Woodruff was 2 for 3 with a double.
South 2, West Bladen 0
The Cougars defeated the Knights 2-0 in seven innings in the nonconference game Monday evening at South.
The Knights entered the game 1-2, having lost 10-5 to Hoke County and 12-8 in eight innings to East Columbus but having beaten West Columbus 24-1.
Against the Knights, winning pitcher Haley Kirby gave up one hit in five innings. She walked none and struck out six. Kina Davis pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and striking out four.
South, which had nine hits, scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth. Victoria Nation led off and singled behind first base. Kendra Goodwin singled. With two outs, Davis singled to left field, driving in a run.
The Cougars scored their second run in the sixth. Pinch hitter Macy Sellers reached on a bunt single. Pinch hitter Tabby Martin advanced her to second on a groundout. Kirby singled to center, giving the Cougars the 2-0 lead.
Cougars to play state champions
The Cougars play a nonconference game on Friday at Eastern Alamance. The Eagles finished 27-2 in winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship last season. Five seniors played on that team, including pitcher and state tournament MVP Kenna Raye Dark, now at UNC.
South begins its Mideastern 3A/4A Conference season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Topsail.