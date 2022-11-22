Speck-Tacular Speckled Trout tournament

Brunswick County Fishing Club held its annual Speck-Tacular Speckled Trout tournament Saturday from their clubhouse in Sunset Harbor. The Yo Freeze, with Capt. Luke Horn and crew, had a great day and caught both the heaviest aggregate and the heaviest trout.

It’s Thanksgiving week again, and it’s time to remember that Thanksgiving is for giving thanks, visiting with family and going fishing. We should all give thanks for where we live, the fine folks that live around us and that we have enough to get by.

After enjoying a big meal with family and friends, why don’t we head out for a few hours of fishing instead of a nap on the couch while pretending to watch football. There are fish around that can be reached from the piers, beach, public docks and street ends. You might even catch some to invite home for dinner once you’re tired of turkey leftovers. Seriously folks, we are all blessed to live in a great area, with great friends and many resources. I hope each and every one of you have many reasons to be thankful.