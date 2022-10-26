South doubles team qualifies for state tournament Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated Oct 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 South Brunswick junior Annie Stidham will compete in doubles in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championships. By Michael Paul South Brunswick freshman Carys Subach will compete in doubles in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championships. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save South Brunswick tennis players Carys Subach and Annie Stidham have qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state championship tournament.Subach, a freshman, and Stidham, a junior, finished fourth Saturday in the NCHSAA 3A East Regional at N.C. Wesleyan University in Rocky Mount.In the first round Friday, Subach and Stidham won 6-2, 6-0 against Katie Davis and MacKenzie Bunn of Wilson Hunt. In the second round Friday, Subach and Stidham won 6-1, 7-5 against Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman of Croatan.In the regional semifinal Saturday, Subach and Stidham played Kaden Biamby and Holland Ellis of Wilson Fike, seeded No. 4. The Wilson Fike team won 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and eventually finished second. In South’s match for third place against Croatan’s Arianna Cope and Grace Blair, seeded No. 3, Croatan won 6-3, 7-5.South’s fourth-place finish qualified it for the NCHSAA 3A state championships Friday and Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Center. The Cougars will play a No. 1 seed in the first round.Last year, Stidham and Allie Hicks qualified for state and lost in the first round.South’s Laura Sparks competed in singles in the regional. In the first round Friday, No. 2 seed McKenzie Millard of C.B. Aycock defeated Sparks in 12 games. Millard eventually finished second. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Annie Stidham Carys Subach Sport Mckenzie Millard Seed First Round Laura Sparks Tournament Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Out centerpiece Our hearts sank Look to the future Featured Businesses Electrical Solutions Plus +1(910)338-9718 Website Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Southport Realty +1(910)457-7676 Website Better Beach Rentals Inc 8601 E Oak Island DR, Oak Island, NC 28465 +1(910)933-4857 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular DOT: No road closures ahead for 211 widening project Yacht Basin plans focus on pedestrian, traffic upgrades Breast cancer just part of the mystery for Amanda Wright Southport hires interim city manager; starts Nov. 1 Southport announces new employees, board appointments