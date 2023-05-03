Morgan Hill rushes past a West defender. Hill scored twice against the Trojans and scored four goals against North Brunswick in the Cougars’ final two games of the regular lacrosse season. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Madison Dean runs ahead of a West defender. The senior scored a goal and had two assists in the Cougars’ lacrosse victory against North Brunswick. (Photo by Michael Paul)
South Brunswick beat North Brunswick 14-1 in girls lacrosse on April 25 in Leland. The victory completed a season sweep. The Cougars beat the Scorpions 17-1 on March 23 at South. North, in its first year of lacrosse, is 0-13 in the conference, 1-14 overall.
In the rematch, sophomore Morgan Hill scored four goals. Sophomore Leila Kissam scored three goals. Freshman Genevieve Osborne had four assists. Junior Abby Wilson scored one goal and had one assist. Senior Carly Johnson had one assist. Sophomore Sarah Sparks scored two goals. Senior Porter Mohler scored one goal. Freshman Greysen Mohler scored one goal. Senior Maddie Dean scored one goal and had two assists. Junior Bradley Arman scored one goal.
Sophomore Olivia Wagg was the winning goalkeeper, making 10 of 11 saves.
The Trojans beat South 13-7 Thursday at South. West is 4-10 in the conference, 6-10 overall. The Trojans beat South 10-3 on March 28 at West. South is 2-12 in the conference, 2-14 overall.
West led 5-1 before the Cougars scored four goals in cutting the lead to 6-5. Wilson scored off a turnover with 14:01 left. Hill scored up the middle with 10:40 left. Moments later, Porter Mohler took a pass and scored a few feet in front of goal. A free-position goal by Sarah Sparks with 3:57 completed the 4-1 run.
The Cougars would get no closer. The Trojans scored two goals in the final minutes of the half in taking an 8-5 lead. South’s other goal in the half was scored by Kissam.
In the second half, a free-position goal by Porter Mohler cut the lead to 9-6 with 13:02 left. The Trojans scored two goals before Hill scored a free-position goal with 8:39 left.
West sealed the victory by keeping possession for most of the rest of the game.