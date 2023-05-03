South Brunswick beat North Brunswick 14-1 in girls lacrosse on April 25 in Leland. The victory completed a season sweep. The Cougars beat the Scorpions 17-1 on March 23 at South. North, in its first year of lacrosse, is 0-13 in the conference, 1-14 overall.

In the rematch, sophomore Morgan Hill scored four goals. Sophomore Leila Kissam scored three goals. Freshman Genevieve Osborne had four assists. Junior Abby Wilson scored one goal and had one assist. Senior Carly Johnson had one assist. Sophomore Sarah Sparks scored two goals. Senior Porter Mohler scored one goal. Freshman Greysen Mohler scored one goal. Senior Maddie Dean scored one goal and had two assists. Junior Bradley Arman scored one goal.

