Walker Jenkins

South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins begins his pro career with a double, grand slam. (Photo by Michael Paul)

 

In his professional debut Aug. 3 for the Florida Complex League Twins, Walker Jenkins finished 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. He had one ball in play that hit 101 mph and he also had a foul ball home run, according to Twins Player Development.

Jenkins, the No. 5 pick in the draft, hit a double on the first pitch he saw as a pro. He hit the opposite-field double over the third baseman’s head and slid headfirst into second base.

