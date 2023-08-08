In his professional debut Aug. 3 for the Florida Complex League Twins, Walker Jenkins finished 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. He had one ball in play that hit 101 mph and he also had a foul ball home run, according to Twins Player Development.
Jenkins, the No. 5 pick in the draft, hit a double on the first pitch he saw as a pro. He hit the opposite-field double over the third baseman’s head and slid headfirst into second base.
On Monday, he hit his first home run — a grand slam, Twins Player Development reported. Through three games he is 6 for 13 with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs.
The Florida Complex League, operated by Minor League Baseball, is a rookie-level circuit that has operated in Florida since 1964. Most games are played at major league spring training complexes and are open to the public with free admission.
Tigers’ draft pick Max Clark tripled in his second professional plate appearance in the Florida Complex League. The Tigers selected Clark, an outfielder, as the first high school player in the draft with the No. 3 pick. Jenkins and Clark are 18 years old.
Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick, made his pro debut in the Florida Complex League on Thursday, going 3 for 3, including a double off the right-field wall in his first at-bat. Crews, the former LSU outfielder, also scored three runs in his first game for the FCL Nationals.
Wyatt Langford, the No. 4 pick in the draft, made his High-A debut Wednesday, Aug. 2, batting third for the Hickory Crawdads. He hit a triple in his first at-bat against the Aberdeen Iron Birds. He was drafted out of the University of Florida by the Texas Rangers then played three games as an outfielder in Rookie ball before being advanced to High-A.