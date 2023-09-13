South tennis: Lady Cougars defeat North 9-0 Sep 13, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marie Dean hits a return in a match this season. She had two victories in South’s 9-0 victory against North Brunswick. (Photo by Michael Paul) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Brunswick girls tennis team beat North Brunswick 9-0 on Sept. 5.At No. 1, sophomore Carys Subach won 8-0 against junior Emily Teets.At No. 2, senior Annie Stidham won 8-2 against freshman Amelia Bush. At No. 3, junior Julia Wagaman won in eight games against freshman Ani Shaw.At No. 4, junior Marie Dean won 8-1 against sophomore Summer Giusani.At No. 5, senior Laney Soles won 8-3 against freshman Morgan Casper.At No. 6, senior Ashley Subach won in eight games against sophomore Freda Kaufman.In doubles, Carys Subach and Stidham won in eight games against Teets and Bush.Wagaman and Soles won in eight games against Shaw and Giusani.Dean and Ashley Subach won in eight game against Isabela Pecori and Casper. The Scorpions are 0-4.On Sept. 7, Laney beat the Cougars 9-0.In a shuffled lineup, the Cougars had close matches in top-two singles.Laney’s Laurryen Lennon beat Stidham 9-7.Laney’s Ava Broadwell beat Wagaman 8-4.The Buccaneers won the four other singles matches, dropping one game.Laney is 4-1 in the conference, 5-1 overall.On Friday, New Hanover beat South 8-1. The Wildcats, who lost two games in the six singles matches, are 3-0 in the conference, 7-0 overall.South’s only victory was at No. 2 doubles, where Wagaman and Soles beat freshman Elizabeth Lewis and senior Anna Hardee 8-5.South is 2-3 in the conference, 4-3 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Zoology University Tennis Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Priceless gift Summer bash Reach out to him Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Southport agrees to waterfront stabilization project Oak Island resolution wants to eliminate Dosher Hospital tax Jenkins homers; named league's 'Hitter of Week' Habitat's newest homeowner says it's like living a dream After the storm, community helps veterinary hospital heal