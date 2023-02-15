South Brunswick finished in the top eight in two events in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state swim meet Saturday in Cary.
In the boys’ meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay of freshman Evan Sevast, junior Patrick Boldt, junior Cade Needham and senior Chance Mason finished seventh in 3 minutes, 33.17 seconds. Carrboro won in 3:13.96.
The 200 freestyle relay of senior Walker Jenkins, Sevast, Needham and Mason finished eighth in 1:35.16. Croatan won in 1:27.76.
Needham finished 10th in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:02.44. Andrew Commins, a Carrboro junior, won in an All-America consideration of 4:31.06.
Mason finished 12th in the 100-yard freestyle in 50.60 seconds. Will Thompson, a Carrboro senior, won in an All-America time of 44.94 seconds. The second-place time was 46.76 seconds.
Sevast finished 15th in the 100-yard butterfly in 57.87. Lucca Battaglini, a Durham School of the Arts junior, won in a state-record and All-America time of 46.94 seconds.
Battaglini’s butterfly performance ranks him 15th all-time in the event in National Federation of State High School Associations records. He was named Most Outstanding Swimmer in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, the 200-yard freestyle relay of freshman A.J. Jackson, freshman Kennedy Gordon, sophomore Keira Stegman and senior Meghan Ulevich finished 11th in 1:48.96. Orange, with an all-underclass squad, won in 1:41.04.
Jackson finished 12th in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:40.64. The top time was 5:05.29.
Harrington runs in state meet
South Brunswick distance runner Ellie Harrington competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state indoor track championships Friday in Winston-Salem.
In the 1,600-meter run, she finished 10th in 5 minutes, 57.96 runners. Olivia Ferraro of North Lincoln won in 5:10.74.
In the 3,200, Harrington was 10th in 12:46.74. Morgan Miller of First Flight won in 11:29.20.
BCC men win twice in basketball
The Dolphins beat NewRock Prep (Red) Sports Academy of Covington, Georgia, 91-74 on Thursday at Brunswick Community College. For BCC, Landon King scored 24 points.
On Sunday, BCC won 68-65 at Richard Bland College. The Statesmen are 3-6 in the region, 11-15 overall.
BCC is 5-2 in the region, 14-10 overall.
BCC women lose two games
The Brunswick Community College women’s basketball team lost 94-64 on Saturday at Patrick & Henry in Martinsville, Virginia. The Patriots made 14 of 33 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws. Patrick & Henry is 4-10 in the region, 9-10 overall.
The Dolphins lost 77-44 on Sunday at Bryant & Stratton in Virginia Beach. The Bobcats led 18-7 after the first quarter. It outscored the Dolphins 20-9 in the final quarter. Bryant & Stratton is 13-1 in the conference, 19-3 overall.