South tennis: Lady Cougars defeat Ashley 8-1 Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 17 hrs ago Photo by Michael PaulSouth freshman Carys Subach won at No. 1 singles and along with Annie Stidham won at No. 1 doubles in the Cougars' tennis dual with Ashley. The South Brunswick girls tennis team defeated Ashley 8-1 Sept. 26 at South.The Cougars won all six singles matches.Freshman Carys Subach won 6-0, 6-2. Junior Annie Stidham won 6-0, 6-2.Sophomore Julia Wagaman won 6-1, 6-0.Junior Allie Hicks won 6-1, 6-2.Junior Laura Sparks won 6-3, 6-3.Junior Laney Soles won 6-2, 6-3. In doubles, Subach and Stidham won 8-2.Soles and Karly Satterwhite won 8-3.Ashley won No. 3 doubles 8-6.The Cougars are 4-6 in the conference, 5-7 overall. Their regular season ends Oct. 11 with a home match against North Brunswick.The conference tournament is Oct. 13 at Smithville Park.The N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A dual team playoffs begin Oct. 19.The NCHSAA regionals are Oct. 21-22. The NCHSAA 3A state tournament is Oct. 28-29.