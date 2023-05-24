GREENVILLE — The top-seeded Junius H. Rose Rampants defeated South Brunswick 14-8 May 16 in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs.
The Cougars finish 14-10. The Rampants are 23-3.
South led 8-6 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Rampants scored seven runs — four on a two-out grand slam by UNC commit Andrew Wallen — in taking a 13-8 lead.
South coach Christopher Sotriffer said the Rampants had no easy outs in their lineup.
“We come in this place thinking we’re going to win the ballgame,” he said, “and we obviously had chances. You can’t take credit away from them. They swing it well from top to bottom, without a doubt. They’re a tough out. I think everybody in their lineup had at least one hit, except maybe one guy. We couldn’t get the 8-hole hitter out. He was 4 for 4. We threw them breaking balls, changeups, everything we could.”
Sotriffer said South’s seniors — last year and this year — have elevated the Cougars’ program.
“The seniors (last year) set the bar for South Brunswick baseball,” he said. “These seniors — on a team most people didn’t give us chance to be a .500 ballclub — led the right way. We had some major contributors from some underclassmen guys. A couple of those seniors never even stepped foot in a varsity game. So for them to buy in to what we believe, and to work to put a product on the field and be successful, says so much. And I don’t even have enough words to express the gratitude for what they did. Without a doubt, without them we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Sotriffer was already thinking about next season. After he huddled with the team, he talked to the underclassmen.
“We’re going to try to move the bar up. But we got to get stronger,” he said. “We got to get in the weight room. We got to play baseball in the summer. We got to get arm strength up, get better defensively in spots. That’s all stuff we can work on in the offseason. The bar is set. We got to keep moving it up and moving it up.”
The most prominent senior graduating is Walker Jenkins. Sotriffer said Jenkins’ impact was more than the obvious.
“What do you say about the best high school player in the nation?
“The thing that people probably don’t understand — and I’ve seen it because I’ve been around a couple of guys who have been in the NFL, a couple of guys who have been drafted in the top 10, other guys who were draft picks — other than his play, which is tremendous, his leadership, which is amazing, the type of person that he is. But his bringing in all the scouts allows other kids that might never get seen an opportunity to be seen,” he said. “Then all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, let’s pencil this kid in. Let’s look at this kid in two years down the road or next year.’ I’ve seen so many kids that probably never would have got a look, get a look and then they get a shot. Other than all the great attributes about him, that’s another thing that he brings.
“And the community’s love for him, the way he loves the community. I’m going to miss him like crazy.”
Season batting
• Walker Jenkins: .421 (24 of 57) with three doubles, two triples and two home runs. He had eight RBIs. He walked 32 times (14 intentionally). His OBP was .637. He stole 10 bases. He scored 32 runs.
• Banks Hartman: .387 (29 of 75) with four doubles. He had 26 RBIs, most on the team. His OBP was .465. He stole six bases. He scored 24 runs.
• Landon Lynch: .385 (15 of 39) with four doubles and one home run. He had 13 RBIs. His OBP was .415.
• Will Lamiman: .292 (14 of 48) with two doubles. He had 10 RBIs. His OBP was .433. He walked eight times and was hit by pitch four times. He scored 11 runs.
• Jaden Marvin: .280 (21 of 75) with five doubles. He had 13 RBIs. His OBP was .385. He walked 10 times and was hit by pitch four times. He scored 21 runs.
• Grady Sotriffer: .262 (16 of 61). He hit two doubles. He had seven RBIs. He walked 20 times, second most on the team, and was hit by pitch three times. His OBP was .453. He scored 25 runs.
• Luke Dilgard: .261 (18 of 69). He had one triple. He had 14 RBIs. His OBP was .378. He walked eight times and was hit by pitch five times. He scored 22 runs.
• Patrick Boldt: .258 (16 of 62). He had six doubles and three home runs, both the most on the team. He had 21 RBIs, second most on the team. He walked 15 times and was hit by pitch five times. His OBP was .434. He scored 18 runs.
• Jordan Daniels: .232 (13 of 56). He had two doubles. He had 16 RBIs. His OBP was .317. He scored 11 runs.
Season pitching
• Jaden Marvin: 6-4 with 2.125 ERA. He struck out 52 and walked 30 in 56 innings. He threw 953 pitches.
• Evan Coartney: 5-2 with 1.696 ERA. He struck out 41 and walked 17 in 53.2 innings. He threw 833 pitches.