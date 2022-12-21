Freshman swimmers are helping the South Brunswick swim teams win races and qualify for the regional.
In a tri-meet with West Brunswick and Laney on Thursday at the Dinah E. Gore Aquatics Center, freshmen were involved in six victories.
In all, coach Nina McPherson’s South teams won 10 events and swam 13 automatic regional times. The girls swam five regional times; the boys, eight. The state-qualifying regional is Feb. 2-4 in Cary. South has two more meets before then.
In the girls’ meet, freshman A.J. Jackson won two events and swam on a victorious relay, all in automatic regional times. She tied with a Laney swimmer for scoring the most points, 16, of all the swimmers.
Jackson won the 200 yard freestyle in a regional time of 2 minutes, 10.79 seconds. She won the 100 freestyle in a regional time of 59.53. Jackson, freshman Kennedy Gordon, freshman Genevieve Osborne and senior Meghan Ulevich won the 200 freestyle relay in a regional time of 1:54.94.
Gordon was second in the 100 breaststroke in a regional time of 1:19.10. She was fifth in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.14. The automatic regional time is 1:03.99.
Ulevich was fourth in the 100 backstroke in a regional time of 1:12.97.
Ulevich was third out of 28 swimmers in the 50 freestyle, finishing in 28.43. The top time was 27.14.
In the boys’ meet, freshman Evan Sevast was involved in three victories. Junior Cade Needham tied with a Laney swimmer for scoring the most points (16) of all the swimmers.
Junior Patrick Boldt, Sevast, senior Chance Mason and Needham won the 200-yard medley relay in a regional time of 1:53.33.
Senior Walker Jenkins, Sevast, Needham and Mason won the 200 freestyle relay in a regional time of 1:37.28. Jenkins was second out of 14 swimmers in the 50 freestyle in 24.75. The regional time is 24.49.
Sevast won the 100 freestyle in 56.03. In the 200 freestyle, Sevast finished second in a regional time of 2:01.36.
Needham was unopposed in winning the 100 butterfly in a regional time of 57.83. He won the 100 backstroke in a regional time of 1:04.26. Sophomore Isaac Gedman was second in 1:08.46. The automatic regional time is 1:07.99. Gedman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:29.65.
Mason won the 500 freestyle in a regional time of 5:45.40. In the 100 breaststroke, Mason was second in 1:12.38 and junior Julian DiGuiseppe third in 1:13.11, both regional times.
In the 400 freestyle relay, South won in 4:04.57. Swimmers were junior Andrew Sherrod, Gedman, DiGuiseppe and Boldt.
Visit our gallery to see video of senior, Walker Jenkins, swimming the breaststroke in the 50-yard freestyle at the tri-meet Dec. 15, 2022. He finished second in 24.75. The automatic regional time is 24.49.
