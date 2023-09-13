Lady Cougars win two of three matches in volleyball Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Molly Jenkins returns a serve in a Cougar volleyball match. South enters the week 1-1 in the conference. (Photo by Michael Paul) Amy Boldt strikes the ball over the net in a recent Cougar volleyball match. The Cougars beat North Brunswick in three sets on Sept. 5. (Photo by Michael Paul) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Brunswick volleyball team won two of its three recent matches.At Wilmington Christian Academy on Sept. 1 in a nonconference match, South won 25-22, 25-20, 25-22.Against North Brunswick on Sept. 5 in Leland in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference match, South won 25-23, 25-21, 25-19. For South, junior middle hitter Breyley Hunt had five kills. She had nine aces.Senior outside hitter Reagan Phillips had nine kills. She had five digs. She returned 15 of 19 serves.Junior outside hitter Emma Tholen had five kills. She had seven digs.Sophomore outside hitter Molly Jenkins had eight digs. Sophomore opposite hitter Savana Burgess had eight assists.On Thursday, Laney beat the Cougars in three sets in a conference match. The Buccaneers won 26-24, 25-20, 25-16.Laney is 1-1, 5-4. South is 1-1, 2-5.For South, Hunt had eight kills.Phillips had seven kills and eight digs. She returned 21 of 22 serves.Senior defensive specialist Aidra Hood had nine digs.Senior setter Ella Grace Moffitt had 15 assists. Burgess had nine assists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Armed Forces Games And Toys Volleyball Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Priceless gift Summer bash Reach out to him Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Southport agrees to waterfront stabilization project Oak Island resolution wants to eliminate Dosher Hospital tax Jenkins homers; named league's 'Hitter of Week' Habitat's newest homeowner says it's like living a dream After the storm, community helps veterinary hospital heal