South Brunswick’s running and passing befuddled and exasperated football foes last season.
“Last year we averaged 33.7 points a game,” said coach Rocky Lewis, entering his eighth season with the Cougars. “I think we’ll be disappointed if we don’t average 40 this year — all this is predicated on us staying healthy.”
As always, depth is a concern for the 3A team that plays five conference games against 4A teams.
South’s varsity lists 41 players as of the first week of practice, but two of them already are recovering from preseason injuries. Six junior varsity players may make the transition to varsity this year.
“I think I read where Hoggard has 37 seniors this year,” Lewis said. “We’ll struggle to have 40 players on varsity.
“We think our (starters) are good, but we got to develop depth. I’m not sure that that depth is there.”
Offense
Three first-team all-conference players have graduated: senior tight end Bazil Abram, senior offensive lineman Demerius Wise and senior defensive lineman Garrett Frazier.
Abram, who also played outside linebacker, caught 22 passes for 323 yards. He averaged 14.68 yards per catch and 32.3 yards per game. He scored one touchdown.
Frazier had 88 tackles (eight per game). He made 50 solo tackles and assisted on 38. He had 5.5 sacks resulting in 38 yards of lost yardage. He had 24.5 tackles for loss.
Frazier also had some of the most memorable moments of the Cougars’ season, recovering fumbles in three successive games and returning each at least 60 yards for a touchdown. The total return yardage was 194.
Frazier also blocked a PAT.
Wise helped provide the blocking that allowed South to average 182.8 passing yards per game, 150.5 rushing yards per game and 33.7 points per game. And second-team all-conference lineman Landon Lynch has graduated.
But some key players are returning, including senior quarterback Jameson Prince.
Prince (6-feet-1, 180 pounds) is in his third year as a starter. Last season he completed 131 of 263 passes (49.8%) for 19 TDs. He threw 12 interceptions. He averaged 181.8 passing yards per game, second most in the conference. He rushed for 445 yards (40.5 per game) and scored 10 TDs.
In all, Prince led the conference in total yards: 2,453 (223 per game).
“His arm has gotten stronger each year,” Lewis said. “He’s got a college-talent arm. The way we saw him jump from year one as a sophomore to year two was a good jump. If he makes the jump from year two to year three and increases his productivity that much more, we’ll be very productive offensively. We’ll put a lot of points on the board.”
Running back Ethan Overton also returns.
Overton — a senior who was listed last season at 5-6, 137 pounds — rushed for 973 yards in 10 games. He scored 15 touchdowns, the second-most points in the conference.
“I fully expect him to be a 1,000-yard rusher this year,” Lewis said. “He has good balance. He’s hard to find. To me, he’s just a notch below Danny Parker.” (Parker is in his second year at Wingate University.)
Quin Williams, a junior, “will get a lot of reps at running back,” Lewis said.
At receiver, Jordan Davis returns. Jordan is 6-4, 170 pounds. “He’s a 4.6 guy,” Lewis said about Davis’ 40-yard speed.
Davis was second-team all-conference and caught 26 passes for 544 yards, averaging 20.92 yards per catch and 54.4 yards per game. He scored 10 TDs, second most in the conference.
“He had a really good junior year,” Lewis said. “We need him to have a great senior year.”
Senior receiver Mark Bishop (6-2, 180) is recovering from an injury and it is uncertain when he will play this season. He caught 33 passes for 454 yards, averaging 13.8 yards per catch and 41.3 yards per game. He scored three TDs.
Sophomore Grady Sotriffer and senior Zayne Simmons are also receivers.
As of the first week of practice, senior Caleb Combs was starting at center. Payton Morris, a senior, will be the left tackle. Johnathan Brower, a junior, will be the left guard. All three have varsity experience as starters.
At right guard will be sophomore Noah Wehlage. The right tackle will be senior Skyler Swanson.
“This is a good mix of experience,” Lewis said. “We have other young guys, sophomores. We’ll see what they can do.”
At tight end, junior Bennett Ballantine will get the start. Junior Aidan Tubman also will be a tight end in addition to seeing playing time at backup quarterback and on the defensive line.
The line is big. Lewis said Brower is 6-1, 290; Wehlage 6-2, 288; Combs, 6-1, 305; Swanson 5-10, 220; Morris, 6-1, 285/290.
“I fully believe they’ll do a good job of opening holes for Ethan and protecting Jameson when we pass,” Lewis said.
Kicking game
Kicker Dow Pender has graduated. He made six field goals, second most in the conference. His longest was 38 yards. He made 37 PATs, second most in the conference. He scored 55 points, third most among kickers. He averaged 34.7 yards per punt.
Collin Peattie, a sophomore, will kick field goals and PATs. Steven Callaghan, a senior, will kick long-range field goals and most likely kickoffs, Lewis said. Callaghan also will be a wide receiver. Junior Brennan Kelly will be the punter.
Cole Price will be the long snapper.
Defense
The Cougars’ defense allowed an average of 29.5 points per game last season. In the Cougars’ final four losses, they gave up 42 points to Hoggard, 45 to Laney, 35 to North Brunswick and 56 in a playoff loss to Terry Sanford. The defense gave up 40 points in South’s 45-40 victory against West Brunswick.
The 3-4 defense this season has many new linemen up front.
Luke Dilgard is the only returning starter, but he is recovering from an injury, Lewis said. Junior Ethan Adams, sophomore Miguel Noyola, junior Syncere Smith and senior Bryson Stewart are probable starters.
Brower, Wehlage and Swanson will flip from offense to defense as needed.
South has experience at linebackers.
Junior Jack Earley (6-0, 220) is the key. He led the conference in tackles (141), averaging 12.8 per game. He made 54 solo tackles and assisted on 87. He had six tackles for loss.
“We expect Jack to be that vocal leader on defense,” Lewis said. “We expect a monster year from him.”
Senior Noah Dwight and Ballantine also are linebackers.
Nathan Earley also will be an inside linebacker.
“He’s a freshman bench-pressing 275 pounds,” Lewis said. “He’s a beast inside. By the middle to the end of the season, he may be on varsity full time.”
Senior Seth Pierce returns at outside linebacker. Williams also is an outside linebacker.
At cornerbacks are returning starters Simmons and Brantley Baker, both seniors. Junior Isaiah Williams and junior transfer Few Chanamun also are defensive backs.
At safety, junior Cooper Creel returns. Sotriffer also is a safety. Sophomore Gregor Brock will swing between safety and linebacker.
“Linebacker is probably our strength on defense,” Lewis said. “And the secondary could be a strength. Defensive line is a question mark. They’re not very big. I think we will be quicker on the D-line than we were last year.
“We got to be better (overall on defense), and I think we will be better than last year.”