South Brunswick outscored Carrboro in the second half but was unable to overcome a five-goal deficit in the first half in losing 17-14 in a state girls lacrosse playoff game Thursday.
The Jaguars led 13-8 at halftime before the Cougars outscored them 6-4 in the second half.
Carrboro is 9-7. All of its goals were scored by seniors.
South, in its first North Carolina High School 1A/2A/3A state playoff, finishes 2-15.
For the Cougars, sophomore Morgan Hill scored six goals and had one assist. Senior Maddie Dean scored three goals and had three assists. Sophomore Leila Kissam scored two goals and had two assists. Junior Abby Wilson scored two goals and senior Porter Mohler one.
Boys lose thriller
North Brunswick beat South 10-8 May 2 in Leland in the first round of the North Carolina High School 1A/2A/3A state lacrosse playoffs.
The game was tied 3-3 after the first quarter and 5-5 at halftime. Each team scored twice in the third quarter before the Scorpions outscored the Cougars 3-1 in the final quarter. North’s final goal came on an open net with fewer than 10 seconds left.
“We had a lot of opportunities,” South coach Dale Oehler said. “Hit the pipes probably six or seven times. The North goalie made a nice save on a breakaway late in the game. It was just back-and-forth the entire game.
“It was just a well played, really exciting game that could have gone either way till the very end. I was very proud of the kids. If you have to get beaten, then make sure it’s a well-played game — and it was.”
North is 6-11, with three of those victories against the Cougars, having won 9-6 March 23 and 11-8 April 25. South finishes the season 3-15.
Senior midfielder Brendan Hoagland scored one goal. Junior attackman Gage Schlemmer scored one goal and had one assist. Junior midfielder Steve Callaghan scored two goals and had one assist. Junior midfielder Tyler Lewis scored two goals. Sophomore midfielder Cooper Creel scored one goal. Freshman attackman A.J. Lentz scored one goal.
“Not the end we wanted,” Oehler said, “but we can look forward to next season with our heads high.”