Kina Davis hugs a teammate after the final out in South Brunswick’s 5-2 victory against Hoggard. Davis struck out 11. This was South first victory against Hoggard in 18 matchups. South is 7-1 in the conference and plays Laney, 8-1, on April 28. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Veronica Nation scores in South Brunswick’s 5-2 victory against Hoggard. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Olivia Rogers is safe at third and scored a run in the third inning in the 5-2 victory against Hoggard. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Kina Davis hugs a teammate after the final out in South Brunswick’s 5-2 victory against Hoggard. Davis struck out 11. This was South first victory against Hoggard in 18 matchups. South is 7-1 in the conference and plays Laney, 8-1, on April 28. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Tabatha Martin singles in the game against Hoggard. She was 2 for 2 with a walk and one RBI but was injured late in the game. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Ariana Flores-Acosta looks for the call at second in the 5-2 victory against Hoggard.
South Brunswick beat Hoggard and its reigning Mideastern 3A/4A Conference Pitcher of Year 5-2 in the seven-inning softball game Friday at South.
The victory sets up a game Friday at Laney, where the Cougars and the Bucs will play for the sole lead in the conference. South beat Laney 1-0 on March 28 at South. The conference season ends next week.
In the game against Hoggard (6-3, 12-6), the Cougars had six hits and two walks against sophomore Macey Ciamillo, who was hurt by Vikings errors in giving up two unearned runs.
For South, winning pitcher Kina Davis, also a sophomore, gave up five hits. She walked none and struck out 11. The victory avenged a 2-1 loss on March 21 at Hoggard.
The Vikings scored their only runs in the top of the first, when the leadoff batter singled and Ciamillo hit a home run over the left field fence.
South took advantage of Hoggard errors in scoring its five runs.
South scored twice in the bottom of the third, No. 9 batter Olivia Rogers reached on an error by the shortstop. Rogers advanced to second on Lily Knox’s sacrifice bunt, stole third and scored on Tabatha Martin’s infield single. Davis reached on a fielder’s choice. Pinch runner Gracin Johnson stole second and scored when Ariana Flores-Acosta reached on an error.
South scored three runs in the next inning in taking a 5-2 lead.
Addison Woodruff led off and doubled to right field. She advanced to third on Kendra Goodwin’s groundout. Veronica Nation singled to right field, putting South ahead 3-2. Rogers walked. The runners advanced to third and second on Knox’s groundout. Martin walked, loading the bases. With Davis at bat, a run scored on a passed ball. Davis singled home a run, but the inning ended when Martin was thrown out at home. She was injured on the play.
Woodruff was 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Martin was 2 for 2 with a walk and one RBI.
South enters the week 7-1, 14-3. Laney is 8-1, 14-4. After this week, each team has two conference games left. The Cougars have never won the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference championship. They have been in the conference since 2013.