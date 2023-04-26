South Brunswick beat Hoggard and its reigning Mideastern 3A/4A Conference Pitcher of Year 5-2 in the seven-inning softball game Friday at South.

The victory sets up a game Friday at Laney, where the Cougars and the Bucs will play for the sole lead in the conference. South beat Laney 1-0 on March 28 at South. The conference season ends next week.

Tags

Recommended for you