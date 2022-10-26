As we move a bit more into the fall, more fish are wanting to go for boat rides. They may like it where they are, but they are grabbing almost any bait dropped over the side or trolled lure and holding on until in the boat. There are some size and number restrictions, so some have to be eased back over the side, but many of them are looking forward to the boat ride in and being the guest of honor for dinner, so don’t disappoint them.
Seriously folks, fish are biting from the backs of the creeks to the drop at the Continental Shelf. This is the time of year when the warm water fish are bulking up to migrate to warmer waters and the cool water fish are just arriving after a migration and are hungry too. We often see some unusual catches at this time of year, but we haven’t received any reports of permit, snook, tautog, members of the cod family or other fish that isn’t usually caught locally. This usually happens between now and Thanksgiving and you could be the lucky fisherman.
Our water temperature is dropping. The average for the past week has been about 3 degrees at the CORMP (Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program, www.cormp.org) reporting stations. This cooling is more than usual and is attributed to the cold front that brought several chilly nights and cloudy days. However, it is almost November and inshore and nearshore water temps should have cooled into the 60s. Water temps along the beaches have cooled to the upper- mid-60s, with a few spots inside the inlets a couple of degrees cooler, but still warming to the mid-70s once 20 miles or so offshore. The reporting station near Frying Pan Tower was the warmest at 77 degrees.
While not as frequent as the last two weeks, there are still bluefish blitzes happening along the Outer Banks. A bluefish blitz has to bee seen to be believed and fully appreciated. Bluefish go into a piranha-like feeding frenzy directed at any other fish in the water. They try to herd the fish between them and the shore, but many times the pursued fish run up the beach with the waves to get away and become stranded on the sand. You can walk down the beach with a five-gallon bucket and pick up limits of fish so fresh they are still flipping.
North Carolina had some unusual weather last week. Several places in the mountains got cold enough to snow. Seriously, the Park Service closed Mt. Mitchell State Park and several sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This isn’t unusual to happen a couple of times during November, but this was only mid-October and is very early.
We got a small dose of that cold weather too, but mostly overnight and then we warmed back up during the daytime. The forecast for the next week is mostly for sunny days with many of them reaching the upper-70s and several maybe reaching 80. It’s time for those ultra warm days to be moving on and allow us to enjoy the fall – we like the previews we keep getting. The winds are forecast to be north to northeast, like they should be this time of year, but several days may be blustery enough to avoid heading offshore.
If you haven’t been on the water lately, take heed to this warning. Capt. Paul Thompson and Capt. Ryan Jordan asked us to be sure that everyone knows the cold mornings and much warmer cooling water from the Duke Progress Energy power plant are creating thick fog banks in Intracoastal Waterway. This is typically in the general area of where the Duke Progress Energy cooling water canal crosses under the Intracoastal Waterway between Upper Dutchman Creek (Wildlife Ramp Creek) and the Elizabeth River, but they said several mornings last week the dense fog was locked in all the way from Safe Harbor South Harbour Marina to Morning Star Marina (Southport Marina).
I’ve mentioned the Rutgers University free seawater thermals website for a couple of weeks and this week received several questions about why I thought it was so important. Important might not be exactly the right word, but knowing where to find pockets of warm water, the chlorophyll content and any upwellings can help locate fish. They can also help with your fuel bill by directing you to a potentially productive area instead of just to the Gulf Stream or Continental Shelf. The Rutgers website also has a section on understanding the information that can help you learn to use the information in the satellite downloads. Check it out at https://marine.rutgers.edu/cool//sat_data.
The seventh annual Peer Fishin’ Festival was held at Ocean Crest Pier, October 17-21. This event, which is coordinated by Operation North State with help from many local volunteers and support from across N.C., is for Wounded Warriors, disabled veterans and their guests. There were some chilly mornings, but otherwise the weather was great for the hundreds of participants who came to Oak Island to enjoy the fishing, fun and fellowship throughout the week.
For more information on the Peer Fishin’ Festival and other Operation North State events, visit the ONS website at www.operationnorthstate.com. For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967.
The National Hurricane Center Atlantic map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) isn’t clear this week, but the only blips are a pair of weak systems that are mainly a collection of thunderstorms east and southeast of Bermuda as I check Monday morning. Neither system is expected to reach the U.S. and the forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are only giving 10 and 20 percent probabilities of further development for at least the next five days, with limited movement to the northeast. Bermuda is expected to get heavy rain from both systems.
Fishermen who would like to serve on regional advisory committees for the South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council are in demand right now. There are multiple openings on several advisory committees. This is your chance to offer your insight to better fishery management. The committee openings and several ways to apply are below.
We don’t do much with hunting in this column, but occasionally there are needs to mention something here. This week it is that the third deer with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been discovered in North Carolina. More details of the third deer to have this debilitating disease that can spread through the entire N.C. deer herd are below.
Halloween is Monday and zombie fish may be on the prowl Monday night. Here’s hoping no one is scared, but grabs them with their net or gaff and throws them in the fish box to chill. Happy Halloween!
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
King mackerel remain high on most fishermen’s list for another week and they’re holding up their end of the deal. There haven’t been many reports of kings just off the beach, but there are a few and fishermen are staying close to hide from the north winds and catch them. We are fortunate that our southern facing beaches create a lee from northerly winds and it’s still comfortable to fish the ocean for a few miles offshore. If you find an active school of bait in this zone, stay with it. Any kings that have moved to the beach are looking for food and around food is where we’ll find them.
On days with lighter winds, it would be wise to move to the artificial reefs, rocks and wrecks in 50-70 feet of water. There will usually be bait at these places and the kings will be holding around the bait. The Horseshoe, Shark Hole and 65 Foot Hole are a couple of spots to check right out front. Fishermen willing to cross Frying Pan Shoals should check the 30/30, Christmas Rock and other spots in those general areas.
There may be a few surprises when fishing the deeper end of this area. This is far enough off the beach that the water will be in the 70s and fish will be feeding. The odds of catching a wandering dolphin or sailfish are low, but it could happen. The most likely surprise now is a wahoo that has wandered inshore and decides to eat a bait being slow trolled for a king. There have only been a few closer in wahoo reported between the shoals and the state line, but it’s happening often off Morehead City and Cape Lookout and they’re large ones too. As their water cools a few more degrees, these closer in wahoo could move south. Be ready – a 70-pound wahoo can make the clicker on a king reel scream and the drag cry.
There were a few more calm days this week and more fishermen headed offshore. They caught a few wahoo and tuna, lots of offshore bottom fish and had many stories about fish that grabbed a bait, screamed the reel and then somehow came unglued. That’s part of fishing. Now, to pour a little salt in those wounds, that sounds like wahoo attacks. They get off more than any other fish.
Offshore bottom fish are almost always biting and is the fishing that comes closest to being catching. The cooling water has them even more fired up. If you can find them and get positioned so your baits or jigs drop to them, you’ll get bites. It’s up to you to get them hooked well and reel them to the boat. Most offshore bottom fish are found around structure – particularly structure that is holding baitfish.
The bottom catch is mixed. It usually includes grouper, snapper, black sea bass, triggerfish, grunts, porgys and more. Sometimes amberjack and cobia are patrolling these rocks and will grab a smaller fish that is being reeled to the surface. When this happens, there is no doubt something has happened. The pullback becomes double or triple the original fish and they may run out to the side, rather than fighting up and down.
If you are lucky and catch a cobia, remember the limit is one per boat, with a minimum length of 36 inches fork length (tip of nose to middle of fork in tail).
There have only been a few local reports from fishermen trolling at the Gulf Stream, but boats from Ocean Isle, North Myrtle Beach, Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach are fishing the same general areas and reporting good catches. There is a good fall wahoo bite going on. The action is good, with many reports of four to eight wahoo, plus a few blackfin tuna landed on many trips.
Some experienced fishermen believe this is just the first of the fall wahoo action off here and it will get better over the next few weeks. Grease up your reels, sharpen your hooks and check all your leaders. Wahoo are one of the hardest fighting and best tasting fish in the ocean. Filling a fish box with them is challenge and reward rolled into one.
Back closer to the beach, more Spanish were caught this week. The water is cooling and when it reaches their point of no more tolerance, they will head south. Fishermen wanting another mess of Spanish for dinner or some for the freezer should go get them as soon as they can. They may leave at any time. Until they do, small shiny lures and jigs trolled or retrieved quickly and finger mullet will convince Spanish to strike.
More large red drum are arriving almost daily. They are scattered from Frying Pan Shoals to the S.C. state line. They follow schools of bait along the beach and gather around the nearshore artificial reefs, secret and not-so-secret nearshore wrecks and around the jetties at Little River Inlet. Some also stop around the corner of the shoals at the Masonboro Inlet Jetties. Please be aware that Little River Inlet is barely inside South Carolina and a S.C. fishing license is required. Large red drum are also caught from the piers and occasionally in the surf – and primarily in these shallower areas in the late afternoon or the evening.
N.C. fishing regulations require releasing any red drum shorter than 18 inches or longer than 27 inches, but most of these large fall reds will be significantly longer than 27 inches. Red drum longer than 40 inches are considered “trophy” drum and are eligible for outstanding catch live release citations from the NCDMF. All you need is the measurement and a witness. The citation application can be submitted online by opening the “Online Citation” tab at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament.
Surf and pier bottom fishing was a bit slow last week as evidenced by the catches in the Brunswick County Fishing Club Surf Fishing Tournament. There are a few fish moving along the beach and a day spent chasing them is far better than a day spent doing “honey-dos.” Even with the slower action, attentive fishermen can reasonably have enough fillets to introduce them to breader and hot grease for dinner.
The fishing inside the inlets is good – very good. Fishermen should expect to catch speckled trout, red drum and black drum. Flounder are still biting but must be released and fishermen above Snows Cut in the Cape Fear River and creeks off of it have already been catching a few stripers. Stripers must be released also.
Almost every fisherman I’ve spoken with says live baits are the best for catching drum and trout. They like live shrimp, finger mullet and peanut pogies and fish them on the bottom on a Carolina rig or suspended above the bottom under a cork. I’m more likely to use the cork as it can be drifted with the current and covers more ground. Both techniques will produce fish.
Red and black drum will also eat dead shrimp, pieces of dead shrimp and pieces of cut bait. Trout will occasionally pick up pieces of baits, but it’s not often. Red drum and trout will usually hit soft plastic lures and hard lures. These aren’t a favorite of black drum, but they occasionally hit lures.
I typically fish shrimp shaped soft plastics under a cork and minnow shaped ones along the bottom. Hard baits give the choice of fishing topwaters, suspending lures or diving and sinking lures.
Fishing topwaters is definitely the most fun. Fishermen paying attention can often see the fish lunge and the splash of the strike. However, this creates excitement and sometimes fishermen try to set the hook before the fish grabs it. Fishing topwaters requires enough patience to feel the fish before setting the hook.
Suspending hard lures are the easiest to fish. They can be cast just upcurrent of where the fish are holding and allowed to drift into the strike zone with the current. An occasional twitch is all these lures need to look good. Diving and sinking lures are used to fish deeper.
Sinking lures can be counted down to the desired depth (typically at one foot per second) and diving lures use a lip so their forward movement pulls them under. Both can be very productive when the fish are holding deep.
The number one question of inshore fishermen is “Where do I catch fish?” It’s an oversimplification, but correct, to look for fish anywhere that concentrates bait. This could be as simple as a creek mouth, a point, an oyster, sand or mud bar that blocks part of a creek or other similar locations.
Fish the area from upcurrent of where you expect the fish to be to downcurrent of where you expect them to be. There may be something under the water, which you can’t see, that has the fish holding a bit away from what you saw that looked fishy. Sometimes I have found the fish holding 30 yards or more from what I saw on the surface. I use a bait suspended under a cork to drift through the area and locate the fish. If they aren’t where you expect them to be, try it. It has worked for me many times.
Scales and Tales runs each week through Thanksgiving and we like to fill the page with pictures from readers. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Tournament Tidbits
The Brunswick County Fishing Club Surf Slam Fishing Tournament was held from 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 12 noon on Sunday. Fishermen could fish at any public ocean beach in Brunswick County and all fish were weighed at the Brunswick County Fishing Club Clubhouse beside the Wildlife Ramp at Sunset Harbor.
This was a slam format tournament with eight species eligible. The slam was each fisherman’s three largest fish of different species and there was also a winner-take-all prize for the largest fish. The species eligible in the tournament were trout (gray or speckled), bluefish, black drum, pompano, sea mullet, red drum, northern puffer and croaker.
While the fishing wasn’t great, Jeff Palmer had an excellent tournament and claimed the win with 6.24 pounds that included a 3.03-pound pompano that was the largest fish. Nathan Hartness compiled 2.19 pounds to finish in second place. Jason Starnes earned third place with a combined weight of 1.99 pounds.
The Fall Brawl King Classic was originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and to be fished from the Ocean Isle Fishing Center in Ocean Isle Beach. However, with a windy forecast, the tournament made the decision to add Monday as an additional fishing day.
While the tournament encompassed three days, fishermen were only allowed to fish one of the days and had to choose it in advance. Of the 176 teams fishing the tournament, 79 elected to fish on Saturday and 25 fished on Sunday. The remainder of the field fished Monday.
When the scales closed on Saturday, only .05 pounds, or less than an ounce, separated the top two boats. Turn Key, with Shannon Rudd and crew from Wilmington, held the lead with a king that weighed 33.90 pounds. The Timber Sails/MC Mortgage crew, led by Phil Hayes of Laurinburg, was just behind at 33.85 pounds. There were two more days of fishing, so this lead did not feel solid.
Sunday’s weather was forecast to be windier and only 25 boats selected Sunday as their fishing day. Unfortunately, at least for these fishermen, the top places didn’t change. The remaining 72 boats selected Monday as their fishing day and were still fishing at our deadline. We’ll have the final results next week.
The SKA National Championship will be fished this Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, from Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce. Participants from North Carolina to Texas had to qualify for this tournament through regional tournament divisions. North Carolina fishermen have a great history in this tournament. Here’s wishing them fair winds, slight seas and big fish for this year. We’ll have the results next week.
Good fishing!