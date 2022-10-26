As we move a bit more into the fall, more fish are wanting to go for boat rides. They may like it where they are, but they are grabbing almost any bait dropped over the side or trolled lure and holding on until in the boat. There are some size and number restrictions, so some have to be eased back over the side, but many of them are looking forward to the boat ride in and being the guest of honor for dinner, so don’t disappoint them.

Seriously folks, fish are biting from the backs of the creeks to the drop at the Continental Shelf. This is the time of year when the warm water fish are bulking up to migrate to warmer waters and the cool water fish are just arriving after a migration and are hungry too. We often see some unusual catches at this time of year, but we haven’t received any reports of permit, snook, tautog, members of the cod family or other fish that isn’t usually caught locally. This usually happens between now and Thanksgiving and you could be the lucky fisherman.

