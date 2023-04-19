Brunswick Community College teammates cheer Madison Strichek as she jogs toward home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the second game of the doubleheader softball game against Southeastern Community College. BCC won the first game 3-0 but lost the second game 6-3. (Photo by Michael Paul)
Savannah Birdsong, shown in a game this season, was the winning pitcher in Brunswick Community College’s 3-0 victory against Southeastern. She gave up four hits and struck out 11 batters. (Photo by Michael Paul)
The Brunswick Community College softball team split a doubleheader with Southeastern Community College on April 12 at Lockwood Folly District Park, winning the first game 3-0 but losing the second 6-5.
In the first game, Savannah Birdsong pitched a four-hitter. She walked two and struck out 11.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, she ended the inning with a strikeout.
With two runners on base and one out in the sixth inning, she ended the inning with two strikeouts.
BCC had four hits. Madison Strichek and Victoria Howard each were 1 for 2 with one RBI.
In the second game, BCC had seven hits. Strichek was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run. Howard doubled and had one RBI.
SEC is 11-15 in NJCAA Division II Region 10, 13-19 overall.
On Saturday, BCC split a doubleheader with Cleveland, winning 11-3 in five innings and losing 21-10 in six innings.
In the 11-3 victory, Annalise Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with a walk, a double, a triple and one RBI. Jenna Davis was 4 for 4 with four RBIs. Strichek hit a three-run home run that gave the Dolphins an 8-3 lead. This was her seventh home run of the season.
Winning pitcher Zoie Hamilton gave up five hits and two earned runs in four innings. She struck out three and walked none.
The Dolphins are 8-18 in the region, 12-26 overall. Cleveland is 12-16, 14-24.
The last home games of the regular season are Saturday, with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. at Lockwood Folly District Park against Southwest Virginia (5-19, 5-21).