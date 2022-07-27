Croaker

Alex Anderson of Montpellier, Virginia, and Steel Caricofe of Weyers Cave, Virginia, with a croaker they caught on the Southport City Pier Wednesday morning.

After not receiving more than brief showers for several months, southeastern N.C. had baked into moderate drought status, with salt water working its way up the Cape Fear River to above Wilmington.

We were desperate for rain, and when it came it rained so hard and so often it was creating flash flooding and running off into the creeks and rivers before it could help much. Finally, after several weeks of scattered downpours, we have emerged from most of the drought issues and back to a rating of Abnormally Dry, which is pretty common for summer. Fishermen and others who enjoy being outdoors are hoping the break of several days in the rain and thunderstorms is a sign of moderation.