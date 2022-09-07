South Brunswick beat West Bladen 62-0 in a nonconference football game Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium.
Junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw four touchdown passes and scored two rushing TDs. Freshman Grady Sotriffer scored two TDs. Senior running back Antwan Thompson also scored a rushing TD. Senior Dow Pender kicked eight PATs.
Sophomore linebacker Bennett Ballantine and senior lineman Drew Hankins each recovered fumbles. The Cougar defense held West Bladen, a 2A team, to 89 yards passing and 7 yards rushing.
Before a crowd as large as that on a homecoming night, the Cougars improved to 3-0. West Bladen is 0-3.
South coach Rocky Lewis said his team had to improvise the game plan.
“Lightning struck on Wednesday,” he said. “We lost three running backs: one to a concussion, one to a hamstring and one quit.
“So, we said, ‘OK. We’re going to air it out.’
Prince completed 20 of 28 passes for 296 yards.
“And we brought young Grady Sotriffer up to use him for two quarters,” Lewis said, “hoping that we wouldn’t need him, but we used him.
“And the game plan worked out the way we thought. Our strength so far has been throwing the ball, and they did a good job of doing that tonight.”
Lewis praised the offensive line, coached by Larry Brock. The primary five in this game were junior Payton Morris, sophomore Johnathan Brower, senior center Danzell Bernard, senior Landon Lynch and junior Caleb Combs. Senior Demerius Wise along with freshmen Orian Grainger and Noah Wehlage also helped protect Prince.
“Just to give Jameson the protection for these three games, they have been on point,” Lewis said. “And they have been aggressive. And it’s been awesome.”
Prince scored on a 7-yard run with 9 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
He scored on a 3-yard run with 5:12 left. A 35-yard pass to Bazil Abram set up the score.
Mark Bishop scored on 35-yard pass from Prince with 1:55 left, putting the Cougars ahead 21-0 at the end of the quarter.
Abram scored on a 28-yard pass from Prince with 7:25 left in the half
The lead was 35-0 with 3:33 left after junior receiver Jordan Davis scored on a short pass. Two passes to Shrewsbury that gained 24 yards set up the score.
The Cougars’ final score of the half came after Prince completed a 13-yard pass on fourth down to junior receiver Mark Bishop.
On second down from the Knights’ 30, Prince completed a pass to Bishop, who lunged and fell short of the goal line by 1 yard. Thompson scored on the short run, giving the Cougars a 42-0 lead.
Senior receiver Michael Shrewsbury scored on a 22-yard pass from Prince in third quarter.
After Ballantine recovered a fumble at the Knights’ 17, Sotriffer scored on a short run with 10 minutes left in the game.
Hankins recovered a fumble at the Knights’ 15, and Sotriffer scored on a 10-yard run.
The Cougars’ are off this Friday. They begin the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference season on Sept. 16 at home against Topsail (2-0).
South leaders vs. West Bladen
Jameson Prince had 317 total yards. Jordan Davis had 96 all-purpose yards. Michael Shrewsbury caught nine passes for 92 yards and one TD. Mark Bishop caught three passes for 77 yards and one TD. Grady Sotriffer gained 33 yards on six carries and scored two TDs. Jack Earley had eight total tackles. Devin Golliday and Demerius Wise each had seven tackles.
Footage from the game can be seen here on the State Port Pilot's Photo & Video page.