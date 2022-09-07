Bennett Ballantine recovers fumble

The Cougars’ Cooper Creel (left) reaches for the ball and Bennett Ballantine makes the recovery at the Knights’ 17. Visit us online at www.stateportpilot.com to see more game action.

 

South Brunswick beat West Bladen 62-0 in a nonconference football game Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium.

Junior quarterback Jameson Prince threw four touchdown passes and scored two rushing TDs. Freshman Grady Sotriffer scored two TDs. Senior running back Antwan Thompson also scored a rushing TD. Senior Dow Pender kicked eight PATs.