Walker Isley on Sunday won the 63rd North Carolina Amateur Championship at Jefferson Landing.
Isley, 20, overcame a double bogey on No. 13 and a bogey on No. 14 by scoring a birdie on No. 18 and winning the tourney by two strokes. In the final round Father’s Day, Isley shot a 1-over-par 72 and finished the tourney 3-under par (64-71-74-72).
The Carolinas Golf Association conducted the four-day championship, which had 65 players in the final two rounds. Three players finished the tourney under par.
In the first round Thursday, Isley scored and eagle-3 on No. 1 en route to a 7-under-par 64. He scored five birdies and no bogeys on the 7,010-yard course.
In the second round, Isley had four bogeys — including one at No. 1 — and four birdies in shooting a 71. He led by five strokes heading into the third round.
The third round ended with Isley and Samuel Mace, 19, of Connelly Springs, tied for first at 4 under. Isley shot a 74. He once again scored an eagle-3 on No. 1 but his round also had two double bogeys, including one on the par-3 17th. Mace shot a 75 in the final round and finished fourth.
Some former winners of the championship have gone on to compete on the PGA Tour, including Harold Varner III, Scott Hoch and Joe Inman Jr.
Isley, who completed his junior year at UNCW, was named Ping All-Region this college season. Isley, a South Brunswick graduate whose home course is Oak Island Golf Club, led the Seahawks with a career-best 71.06 stroke average while posting six top-10 finishes. He won the J.T. Poston Invitational in September.
Isley was also an All-CAA first-team honoree and finished third in the Colonial Athletic Association championship tournament. His 71.06 stroke average ranks third best all-time at UNCW.