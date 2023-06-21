Walker Isley on Sunday won the 63rd North Carolina Amateur Championship at Jefferson Landing.

Isley, 20, overcame a double bogey on No. 13 and a bogey on No. 14 by scoring a birdie on No. 18 and winning the tourney by two strokes. In the final round Father’s Day, Isley shot a 1-over-par 72 and finished the tourney 3-under par (64-71-74-72).

Tags

Recommended for you