Former South Brunswick High School softball player Abigail Salmon was the pitcher for a U.S. softball team that in July toured Italy.
“It was a really good experience,” she said. “I enjoyed it a lot. If I ever got the opportunity to do it again, I would 100% do it.”
Salmon was selected for Team USA Stripes while playing softball in Tennessee in the summer of 2022. American International Sports Tours organized the trip.
Team USA Stripes consisted of 11 17- and 18-year-olds. In the tour, which included the Vittorio Pino Memorial softball tournament in Milan, Team USA Stripes played Italian teams whose players’ ages ranged from 16 to 40, with the average age being 23.
Team USA Stripes played games July 8-16. Salmon was the starting pitcher for Team USA Stripes. Games were five innings or 90 minutes, whichever came first. Team USA Stripes won the Vittorio Pino Memorial tournament.
“I think I pitched well, but I definitely could have done better,” Salmon said.
Mom Kelly also made the trip for companionship but stayed in Milan, the final stop of the tour. She said Abigail became friends with one of the Italian players — albeit unexpectedly.
“Abby’s most memorable moment while playing softball was being hit with the ball in her inner thigh,” Kelly said. “She was throwing a fastball inside and the batter hit the ball right back at Abby, taking her down. After the game, Abby and the Italian player exchanged Instagram information and are now friends on social media.”
The bruise “is still healing,” Abigail said, “but it’s almost gone now.”
Also unanticipated were labor strife and summer heat.
“The big news those 11 days in Italy were the strikes taking place on the trains and airlines,” Kelly said. “The heat wave was also making news, as it was in the upper 90s the whole time they were there — and no air conditioning.”
Said Abigail, “You go into a restaurant or a store, there’s a little bit of air conditioning, but it’s still really hot. The hotel rooms had no air movement at all. We would try our best to wait as long as we could before going back to our hotel rooms.
“You have to beg for ice anywhere you go. Refrigerators don’t keep anything cold. It’s just like putting something in the cabinet.
“It was extremely uncomfortable.”
The team took guided tours of Rome, Milan, Venice and Florence, Kelly said. The team took a bike tour of Lucca. It also took a boat tour of Lake Como.
Abigail’s favorite city was Rome.
“I liked how pretty it was,“ she said. “We got to see the outside of the Colosseum. We didn’t get to go inside.”
She also visited St. Peter’s Square.
Venice, despite being “very crowded,” was enjoyable because of a gondola trip.
“It was calm after we got inside Venice,” she said about the waves. “The waves were really bad outside of the square. But as soon as he got us in, it calmed right down. It was fun. The water was really, really cold, though.”
The gondola trip was more enjoyable than the bike tour. The last time Salmon rode a bike was probably five years ago, she said, and the bike tour lasted about one hour.
“It was hard,” she said. “It hurt my legs.”
Salmon’s preferred meal during the visit — strictly American.
“Abbys favorite meal while in Italy was at McDonald’s,” Kelly said. “She enjoyed its bacon cheeseburger with loaded cheese fries. She’s a very picky eater, and the McDonald’s there is nothing like the ones here in the U.S.”
After games, the teams would eat together.
“We would chill out and have a good time,” Abigail said. “If one of them didn’t speak English, they would translate back and forth for us.”
Salmon played her freshman year at South Brunswick. During the coronavirus pandemic, she was homeschooled and played club softball.
Salmon has signed a letter of intent to attend St. Andrews University to play softball.
“I want to go into something to do with either animals or children,” she said about her studies.
She would like to return to Italy, but another country has a higher priority.
Norway.
“My dad’s been there when he was deployed in the Navy,” Abigail said, “and he always talks about how pretty it is. I’ve never done research about Norway, but I’ve always wanted to go, for some reason. I think it would be pretty cool to go to Norway.”